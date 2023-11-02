Last week, I donned my red scarf and relived Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at The State Theatre, screaming the lyrics and dancing in my seat. Inspired by her confidence and emotional authenticity, I cried during “All Too Well” and held her songs as my personal memories of the night.

Swift’s concert film was the first in history to earn more than $100 million in domestic revenue. With her record-breaking tour, Swift spearheaded this year’s unprecedented hype around art made by women and popularized the “girl economy,” which refers to the goods and services that target women. Other major players in this economy are Beyonce, whose Renaissance World Tour grossed $461.3 million as of September, and the “Barbie” movie, which became the highest-grossing live-action film by a female director both domestically and globally.

While this summer highlighted women’s ability to boost tourism and vitalize local economies, many still overlook the true magnitude of their power. Women control or influence more than 80% of consumer spending, which explains why the “girl economy” extends beyond entertainment. For example, in preparation for the Women’s World Cup earlier this year, the U.S. national soccer team landed more than 40 licensing deals, which is almost double the number in 2019. Through a larger array of merchandise like bucket hats and blankets, U.S. soccer caters to the growing market of women’s sports fans. Through their viewership and financial support for athletics, fans around the world supercharge the “girl economy.”

Despite the growing market for women across different sectors, entertainment undoubtedly has the greatest influence in the “girl economy.” Over the past few months, the Eras Tour, Renaissance World Tour and “Barbie” movie have evolved into cultural movements that resonated with millions because of their shared value: empowerment. Art by strong women encourages attendees of concerts and movies to embrace their experiences of womanhood and find power through unity. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, LSA freshman Lydia Hoyt commented on the sense of community she discovered at the Eras Tour concert.

“It was one of the most friendly large events that I’ve been to,” Hoyt said. “There (were) more instances of camaraderie, like ‘Oh my God, we’re all here,’ and you make friends with your neighbors instead of seeing them as a nuisance.”

From trading friendship bracelets to complimenting others’ costumes, Hoyt attributes the unique atmosphere of events in the “girl economy” to a shared goal of finding community from common interests. This sense of community spreads beyond the physical space and into a virtual one, as millions flock to social media to participate in a TikTok trend. For example, Beyonce’s viral “mute” challenge encourages fans to post videos of themselves in the five-second silence in her song “Energy” and compete with other fans to be the quietest.

Despite the inspirational characteristics of the “girl economy,” the movement faces two points of criticism: performative activism and exclusivity. First, the movement is prone to allegations of performative activism since many fans argue that profits and fame motivate artists more than social change does. For example, in response to falling toy sales, Mattel created the “Barbie” movie to rebrand itself as an IP company and market the doll toward today’s women. While the movie received widespread praise, it promotes superficial aspects of feminism and oversimplifies the patriarchy.

Second, the “girl economy” faces accusations of exclusivity. Many fans accuse Taylor Swift of a “shameless” cash grab by selling limited-edition vinyl records. By releasing multiple limited-edition items, Swift promotes a predatory capitalistic culture, leveraging her enormous fan base for profits and creating a culture where die-hard fans feel compelled to purchase her newest merchandise. This practice makes participation in the “girl economy” contingent on socioeconomic status and promotes exclusivity, as many fans cannot spend hundreds of dollars for a concert ticket, let alone merchandise.

These two points of criticism are variations of the same question: Can the “girl economy” authentically promote activism? Just because someone attends the Eras Tour does not mean that they address systemic inequalities. On the contrary, while profits drive part of the “girl economy,” women ultimately participate in it because it inherently values empowerment. The interrelatedness of economics and inspiration promotes women’s collective power to shape local culture, turning this movement into both an economic and social one.

The cultural aspect is important in promoting change because art itself often is not inherently activist. Instead, women across the “girl economy” use special events and social media as a platform to promote gender equity. Motivated by fans of the Renaissance World Tour, large companies hope to better serve Black women given their economic power and ability to shape global trends, addressing decades of underrepresentation and racial inequity in the beauty industry. Despite structural gender and racial inequality, women find their power through forming communities and pushing companies for change.

In addition to pushing for corporate action, viewers can hold discussions about these events to further promote advocacy. Despite criticism about “Barbie’s” superficial feminist commentary, Hoyt sees value in the movie from the conversations that it inspires.

“(The ‘Barbie’ movie) was well made for the people that were going to see it, and I think it inspired a lot of empowering conversations,” Hoyt said. “I argued with my dad about whether it was a feminist movie, and by inspiring these conversations, it encourages our own sense of activism and empowerment.”

While entertainment often misses the mark on structural change, many artists draw attention to important social issues and increase the audience’s accessibility to pressing topics. Even debating whether Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” or Beyonce’s “Formation” are examples of performative activism begs the question of what constitutes genuine change. Controversy breeds conversation and encourages the search for true solutions.

We often assume that power stems from our dollars instead of our dialogue, but discussion in the “girl economy” is the real driver of change. Through the exchange of perspectives, we strengthen the social aspect of this movement and spread a culture of empowerment across all women, not just the privileged concertgoers.

Sarah Zhang is an Opinion Columnist who writes about social justice, popular culture, and media. She can be reached at sarzhang@umich.edu.