It’s a very polarizing time in American politics. An overwhelming majority of people think that the major political parties need to speak to each other more frequently if government is to function efficiently, but how can we expect our elected officials to do this if we ourselves aren’t willing to take part in discussions?

How is it that we have become so fundamentally opposed to any ideas that contradict our own that we can’t even hear someone else out in a political discussion? When we do try to discuss tense political issues, it feels like no one’s changing their mind, like all understanding of our arguments is lost on our ideological opponent.

In his book “The Righteous Mind,” social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, explains how, conversely, intellect alone does not determine our political views. In fact, intellect may not be the cause of arguing past each other. Haidt asserts that our opinions are influenced far more by our intuition, by our initial gut reaction to a situation, rather than by logical reasoning.

Haidt’s research into the effect of intuition on political discussion led him to consolidate five moral foundations — and their opposites — that he thinks underpin our political institutions: care and harm, fairness and cheating, loyalty and betrayal, authority and subversion, and sanctity and degradation. The differing level of importance placed on each of these foundations forms what Haidt calls a “moral matrix.”

Robb Willer, a social psychologist at Stanford University, completed further research that indicated that most liberal views are based on the care and harm or fairness and cheating foundations, whereas conservatives place more emphasis on the loyalty and betrayal, authority and subversion, and sanctity and degradation foundations.

This is why we often don’t understand the “other side,” because the arguments the other side is making don’t connect to our moral matrix. The only way to have effective political conversations is to appeal to the moral matrices of your opponents and have enough empathy for our opponents in order to both understand their arguments and to have any hope of influencing their stance. For example, when trying to convince liberals to invest more money into the military, most conservatives would argue that we need to be loyal to our country and support soldiers with more funding in order to protect American values and democracy. This argument appeals to the loyalty and betrayal foundation by connecting nationalism to military spending. Additionally, it utilizes the sanctity and degradation foundation by implying the sanctity of American values and democracy.

This strategy would have little effect in persuading most liberals to invest more in the military. It would be more effective to argue that increased military spending protects not only the people of the United States from harm but also people across the globe in less developed countries, keeping them safe from terrorist organizations or hostile nations such as Russia. This argument triggers the care and harm foundation by portraying military spending to be an act of protection, while also activating the fairness and cheating foundation by showing that it’s only fair that we defend smaller nations because they can’t defend themselves.

Not only does this style of argumentation create more effective arguments but it also creates empathy. According to a study done by researchers at Stanford University’s Department of Sociology, simply informing debaters about the benefits of empathetic and tailored argumentation not only increased the effectiveness of each side’s argument but also decreased the effective polarization of each group. Participants even began to search for common ground in each other’s perspectives instead of fixating on their differences.

I also encourage politically oriented clubs to team up with opposing sides to facilitate these conversations on campus. Clubs such as College Republicans at the University of Michigan and College Democrats at the University of Michigan have a one-word difference in their titles but still construct ideological echo chambers rather than broad productive debate. It is important to note that there are groups on campus such as WeListen that actively bring together conservatives and progressives to bridge this growing divide between the two major ideological camps.

On campus and off, it is particularly important to engage with people who have conflicting viewpoints not only to come to a consensus about different issues but also to have greater empathy and understanding of those around us. We live in a time of increasing demonization of those who disagree with our views. For example, those on campus who express concerns over large-scale vaccination mandates are often labeled as ignorant and a menace to modern society.

It is vital that instead of demonizing our political and ideological advisories, we empathize with them and try to better understand why they hold an opinion. On a campus like ours, we must strive to hear all voices clearly and thoughtfully before we sink into our own ideological trenches.

Seth Gabrielson is an Opinion Columnist studying physics and aerospace engineering. He writes about the intersection of culture, religion and science and can be reached at semiel@umich.edu.