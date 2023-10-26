Content warning: mentions of violence

In the early morning hours of Oct. 7, Hamas militants launched a surprise terrorist attack by land, air and sea on Israeli settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip, accompanied by 3,500 rockets fired into central and southern Israel. On the first day of fighting, 250 Israelis were killed and 1,500 were wounded. An additional 232 Palestinians were killed and 1,700 were wounded due to Israel’s retaliatory air strikes, marking it the deadliest day in the State of Israel since its creation in 1948. On Oct. 8, Hamas terrorists killed 260 partygoers at a music festival, taking an additional 150 hostages into Gaza. Israel responded to these attacks with even more airstrikes, flattening mosques, a marketplace, two hospitals and two schools.

Coined the “Al Aqsa Flood” by Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, the most recent invasion of Israel was in direct response to brutal attacks on Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem, a recent flashpoint for religious clashes, which has seen multiple intrusions by increasingly daring ultranationalist Israeli Jews. The Al-Aqsa mosque, or Temple Mount, is forbidden to Jews by a mandate from Israel’s Chief Rabbinate, which has stood since 1967. The site is one of the three holiest in Islam and the holiest in Judaism, and this mandate serves to minimize religious clashes over an area of extreme importance to Jews and Muslims alike. National security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a member of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party, provocatively and blatantly violated this decree when he visited the mosque on Jan. 3, 2023, whose antics have often led to international condemnation and concerns of a retaliatory strike from Hamas. When asked what would happen if Hamas did retaliate for Ben-Gvir’s violation, fellow Knesset member Zvika Fogel said, “If it’s up to me, Gaza burns.”

These provocations by Israeli politicians have occurred in conjunction with flaring tensions in the West Bank, thanks largely to Israel’s historically right-wing government under Benjamin Netanyahu approving the construction of thousands more illegal housing units for Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Land in the West Bank is almost exclusively reserved for the Palestinian people under the Oslo Accords. With almost 700,000 illegally settled Israelis now residing in the West Bank, the Israeli government is denying Palestinians their right to their land and thereby actively working to make Palestinian statehood an impossibility. These recent provocations against Palestinian sovereignty are expansions of the Israeli government’s decades-long mistreatment of Palestinians as second-class citizens. Palestinians have been routinely displaced, imprisoned and killed long before Israel’s continuous occupation of Palestinian land since 1967. Israel is an apartheid state. Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7 was by no means “unprovoked.”

Nevertheless, Hamas’ horrific invasion of Israel was a wholly unjustified and misguided response. From the beginning, this war was so colossally lopsided in military superiority that Hamas stood no chance of “victory,” and instead willingly doomed the people of Gaza as a result of its brazen attack. In invading Israel, Hamas knowingly put almost 2 million Gazans, 47% of whom are children, at the mercy of Israeli airstrikes, a total siege and a potential ground invasion. By specifically targeting innocent Israeli civilians, Hamas has committed textbook terrorism. Hamas does not represent the beliefs of a majority of Palestinians and is by no means justified in launching a full-scale war against Israel and massacring Israeli civilians. Furthermore, by responding to Israeli-produced terror with their own terror in kind, Hamas has minimized the possibility of a future Palestinian state, or of a diplomatic resolution to this conflict.

As Israeli forces regained control of the Israeli territories surrounding Gaza on Oct. 8, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a total siege of the Gaza Strip by cutting off the territory’s access to imported food, electricity, water and fuel.

“We are fighting barbarians and will respond accordingly,” said Gallant.

The siege of Gaza is ongoing, and since the start of the war, the Israel Defense Forces has struck thousands of targets suspected of harboring Hamas terrorists. The IDF’s bombardment of schools, hospitals, mosques, residential buildings, marketplaces and other buildings throughout Gaza has placed an enormous toll on the civilian population, killing entire families in the IDF’s quest for revenge against Hamas atrocities. The IDF justifies its bombardment by arguing that Hamas terrorists deliberately hide among civilians, and has called civilian casualties “inevitable.” The IDF has also deployed white phosphorus on Gazan civilians, a chemical weapon that exacts such horrific injuries that its use on densely-populated non-combatant areas is widely considered illegal. The indiscriminate killing of civilians as well as the total siege of Gaza amounts to collective punishment — a war crime. The rhetoric of the IDF shows their willful blindness to the terror they’ve inflicted on the Palestinian civilian population, and their continued bombardment of the Gaza Strip shows they have learned nothing from the devastation caused by prior bombing campaigns.

As of Oct. 20, nearly 6,500 Gazans have been killed during Israel’s invasion. The strikes have internally displaced 1 million Gazans. The Gaza Strip is home to approximately 2 million people and is one of the most densely populated regions in the world. The Israeli government demanded Gazans evacuate northern Gaza, triggering a mass exodus to Gaza’s southern border with Egypt. The blockade around the Gaza strip leaves them trapped at the border , leading to significant overcrowding while airstrikes pummel evacuation routes. The IDF’s uncompromising use of aerial bombardment in a region already ravaged by prior wars has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, as food and water run low in near-blackout conditions. With the immense toll this war has exacted on Israeli and Palestinian civilians, it’s unconscionable for the IDF to respond to war crimes committed by Hamas in kind. Such actions do nothing to defuse the crisis, and only further inflame the Palestinian people against Israel.

While maintaining that their airstrikes are intended to minimize civilian casualties and maximize damage to Hamas, the number of civilian casualties speaks volumes to the value the IDF places on the lives of Gazans as a whole. The dense nature of the Gaza Strip makes it nigh on impossible to avoid civilian casualties in such a bombing campaign and, in accepting such casualties, the IDF’s quest for vengeance is not just targeting Hamas, but is disproportionately leaving civilians in the crossfire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to emphasize the war will end with the total destruction of Hamas, meaning that these airstrikes will continue to decimate Gaza and its civilians without compromise until this aim is achieved.

In practice, the IDF treats civilian casualties as collateral damage, with Israeli politicians supporting these methods. Ariel Kallner, member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party, called for a second Nabka, one that would “overshadow the Nabka of (1948).” The first Nabka, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the 1948 war in which Israel first gained its statehood. This war resulted in the displacement of 750,000 Palestinians and the death of 15,000 Palestinians. Citing the statements of Kallner and others, a U.N. human rights expert has warned that Israel’s most recent crimes against civilians in Gaza amount to ethnic cleansing of Palestinians under the guise of a war.

Recent damning U.S. reports have suggested that Egyptian intelligence authorities notified Israel of an impending attack from Gaza three entire days in advance. While the details of how this warning was left underestimated are unclear, they at the very least represent a colossal failure of the hyper-advanced Israeli intelligence community. For years Netanyahu tolerated and even propped up the existence of Hamas as a foil to delegitimize the creation of an independent Palestinian state and destabilize Palestinian leadership in the West Bank. This weakening of the Palestinian cause enabled the continued incursion of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, further advancing the aims of the Israeli settler movement.

The Israeli government had ample opportunity to thwart this attack prior to Oct. 7. Israel’s government under Netanyahu, with its ultranationalist agenda, declined to recognize the threat posed by Hamas. By consistently underestimating their capabilities, Netanyahu failed Israelis and Palestinians alike. The Netanyahu administration’s complete mishandling of the invasion has incensed Israelis, who have yet to see the release of 220 held inside Gaza, while the aerial bombardment and broader humanitarian crisis rage on within its borders. In committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, the IDF’s actions have also enraged the broader Arab world, risking a multinational conflict involving Iran, Hezbollah and the United States, whose unwavering support of Israel has drawn concern from the International Criminal Court. This conflict did not begin on Oct. 7, 2023: it began more than 100 years ago, and it won’t end anytime soon.

Maximilian Schenke is an Opinion Columnist writing about national and international politics. He loves receiving criticism or other feedback at maxsch@umich.edu.