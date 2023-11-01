Growing up, I developed an obsession with skincare. I watched hundreds of YouTube reviews of different products and spent hours in Sephora sampling every moisturizer and face serum on display. I remember begging my mom at 13 years old to buy me an eye cream.

“The only way to prevent wrinkles is to start early!” I told her.

At 13 years old, I’m not sure I was explicitly aware of the social burden placed on women to maintain their appearance as we grow older. But I was receiving this message subliminally, and it led me to believe I need anti-aging products in middle school.

According to Dermstore, 28% of women under the age of 25 said they “regularly” worry about signs of aging. Though worries of declining physical and mental health as we grow older are legitimate, the fear many women have addresses another angle of our anxieties: the obligation to preserve our youthful appearance.

There is a societal expectation for women to “age gracefully,” which is a kinder way to present the fact that a woman’s most valuable asset is her looks. The spots that grow darker and fine lines, which deepen as we age, are imperfections to be ashamed of. So we turn to cosmetics and skincare products to keep us looking young, fighting off any signs of aging to prolong our youthful complexion. The beauty industry preys on this unfair standard for women to reach deeper into consumers’ pockets.

Cosmetics companies pump out a never-ending lineup of skincare and wellness products, advertised under the guise of “anti-aging.” And it’s proven to be quite successful in squeezing our wallets. A survey from Groupon found women who say they regularly spend money on their appearance spend a quarter of a million dollars on their appearances throughout their lifetime. Jessica Defino, author of The Unpublishable (which she refers to as “beauty industry’s least favorite newsletter”), spoke to Vox about this marketing scheme.

“Youth is the ultimate goal,” Defino said. “And obviously very convenient for the industry, because it’s an impossible goal.”

The product description of a $400 Chanel face cream promises to give women a more firm complexion, less visible wrinkles and transformed skin. Another popular moisturizer from Lancome claims to reduce signs of aging, attesting to increased skin elasticity and firmness with “clinically proven results” after only two weeks. The companies’ eloquent diction and bold claims are enticing, but dermatologists warn most of the benefits allegedly provided by these high-end creams are too good to be true.

“They’re basically just expensive, nicely packaged moisturizer” Dr. Patricia K. Farris told the New York Times.

The FDA also cautions consumers against the validity of anti-aging claims. Most skincare and makeup is classified as a “cosmetic,” which is any product intended to enhance appearance. By law, these products must be safe for consumer use. But because cosmetics do not explicitly work to affect the structure of the body: they don’t require FDA approval. A product might be marketed to reduce fine lines or produce a more even skin tone, but, like makeup, it may only be able to achieve this temporarily. Though the phrase “clinically proven results” may suggest otherwise, consumers should be wary of drug-like claims for cosmetic products as they don’t require any concrete proof.

Certainly, self-care efforts are an important part of a healthy routine. The “look-good, feel-good” philosophy is more than a fun catch phrase — it’s true. And taking care of our bodies is crucial to taking care of our mind. The problem stems from the pressure of beauty standards, which has twisted our perception of aging. This isn’t an ask to give up wearing sunscreen or retinol, two common anti-aging practices. But, we must reconsider how we talk about aging and how it’s being marketed to a vulnerable population of consumers.

In 2017, Allure magazine announced its plan to stop using the word “anti-aging” in articles moving forward. While this may not seem like much, words are impactful — and the term “anti-aging” reinforces a warped expectation of what it means to grow older. In a panel on beauty and aging, Jessica Cruel, editor in chief of Allure, asked, “How are you going to be anti-living?”

Pamela Anderson, former model for Playboy magazine and Baywatch actress, was also a source of conversation after she showed up to Paris Fashion week without wearing any makeup.

“I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release,” Anderson told Vogue.

Though a seemingly small act, many people are labeling it part of the “natural beauty revolution.”

Several other prominent women within the industry are participating, challenging the expectations of beauty by going makeup free.

Critics have labeled this decision merely a stunt; however, regardless of these women’s motives, they have brought more awareness to the issue at large. This problem has existed for centuries, and clearly there’s no easy solution. Yet, small acts like Allure’s and Anderson’s have brought the topic into the public discourse. This is a step toward progress.

Women are sold the myth that our fine lines and wrinkles are shameful, rather than something that reflects a greater life lived. The fight against aging has consumed women to the point we fear it, and it’s made us forget that to age is a privilege. It’s only natural our skin reflects the experiences, knowledge, and wisdom we gain as we grow older.

Kate Micallef is an Opinion Columnist from Boca Raton, Fla. She writes about lifestyle, health, and college culture for The Daily and can be reached at katemic@umich.edu.