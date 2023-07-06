I’ve been thinking a lot lately about artificial intelligence and the new age we’re living in. People are afraid, and rightfully so. Most of us feel it in our gut, some of us see it in the code, but we all sense the danger. AI isn’t like previous technological revolutions, in part because even those pioneering it are terrified.

Despite his own investment in the sector, Elon Musk warns that “there is a risk that advanced AI either eliminates or constrains humanity’s growth” and that there is a “non-zero chance of [AI] going full Terminator.” Sam Altman, CEO of the company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, also talked about the possibility of an AI takeover, before adding, “I have guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks from the Israeli Defense Force, and a big patch of land in Big Sur I can fly to.”

This isn’t how progress is supposed to be made. It’s wrong to hedge against the very future you’re creating — to open a Pandora’s box and run away. If you believe in the good of what you’re doing, you don’t need an exit strategy. Johannes Gutenberg didn’t announce the invention of his printing press from a bunker. The Wright brothers didn’t build the first plane then fly to a compound. No, Wilbur and Orville stood proudly on that sandy beach, waving their hats and cheering, as if to say to the world, “Look at this great thing we did!”

Though the printing press would go on to fuel the Protestant Reformation and the subsequent wars of religion, and the plane would go on to drop countless bombs in the wars of the 20th and 21st centuries, these geniuses and others like them pushed humanity forward with a genuine confidence that their achievements would help people. And in many ways, they did. That counts for something.

That confidence isn’t shared in Silicon Valley today. Musk may suspect a Terminator-style dystopia, but I expect something more akin to Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451.” In it, he imagined a world where books are burned and no one thinks. Complex ideas lead to conflict. It’s easier just to destroy them. Real debate isn’t as gratifying as watching TV or playing video games.

College students understand this sentiment better than anyone — we all come to hate our textbooks eventually. Critical thinking distracts from pleasure. Spending the night at a bar or house party is significantly more fun than spending it at the library. And for the first time in history, the library isn’t necessary. That’s a problem. It won’t take armed robots to make us stop thinking; it will take a cold beer, a slice of pizza and a computer capable of doing it better.

Why read books when ChatGPT can summarize them, analyze them and even write your paper for you? Soon, AI will be completely indistinguishable from a human source. But for every book we don’t open and every essay we defer to AI, we lose something. No empathizing with the author, no wrestling with their ideas; our world will get smaller, not larger. No amount of time for eating, drinking or any other form of pleasure-seeking can replace this.

Writing for The Michigan Daily, more than anything else I’ve done, has taught me how to think. Laying my thoughts on paper every other week has made me far wiser and more articulate. And I hope reading my columns has made you think as well. This is a creator-audience relationship that AI can’t replace. AI won’t respond to your angry emails like I do.

But this disagreement is necessary for thought to exist. Whenever I’m challenged by a reader, I have to reevaluate my beliefs and see if they still make sense. This friction between people and opinions is necessary. We shouldn’t just accept whatever a computer says is right. But, I think we’re growing tired of friction. It’s easier to just lie down and accept whatever truth is given to us. If this happens, the species may continue to move forward, but as individuals, we will stop growing entirely.

I worry about the appeal this future has to many people. Growing is hard and we fundamentally hate the things that make us human: disagreement, work, pain, suffering, grief, etc. These are all difficult experiences, but we’re hollow without them. Life is supposed to be a little messy and confusing. It’s a mistake to give AI too much control over it.

It’s not yet a guarantee that AI will lead to the destruction of thought and an inhuman future, but if we want to avoid that reality, we have to show some self control. If we can use this new technology to enhance our thinking, instead of substituting it, and we can make peace with our demons, instead of using AI to kill them, then I am optimistic for tomorrow. But we must decide quickly. Society runs on inertia. For now, we continue to think because it’s what we’ve always done. But without us defending it, thought will cease to exist. And once it’s gone, it’s not coming back.

Jack Brady is an Opinion Columnist writing about American politics and culture. He can be reached at jackrbra@umich.edu.