The guy selling newspapers on State Street, the students walking around you in the Diag, the random group sitting next to you in the Big House, the lowly Michigan Daily opinion columnists — each of them have their own lives, friends, hopes, dreams, worries and routines. Every stranger has a story. Every person is unique. And yet, when was the last time you went out of your way to speak to a stranger?

About a week ago, I received a cold email from a freshman student who had resonated with my article on planning. He expressed his new desire to broaden his horizons and asked if I wanted to meet up for coffee to discuss my experiences here at the University of Michigan. This was someone I had never met before. I didn’t know his background or where he came from; I didn’t even know what he looked like. But when we sat down for coffee, it didn’t matter that he had been a total stranger only five minutes before.

The two of us talked for more than an hour about our lives, philosophy, entrepreneurship and whatever else we could think of. He even invited me to a professional event, and we made plans to meet again. A short conversation and a cold email turned a complete stranger into a friend — something that never would have happened if I had been too afraid to meet someone new.

All the people you are now friends with were once unknown to you. You could’ve walked by any one of them on the street in the past and had no idea. Welcome week and club orientations don’t have to be the only times in college when you put yourself out there and talk to someone new. There’s nothing stopping you from talking to someone on the street or in the Diag, except maybe for what people glaringly deem socially acceptable.

For years, our parents have drilled the idea of “stranger danger” into our heads: the notion that you should always exercise caution when dealing with people you don’t know. Of course, this is important advice, but throughout life — and in college especially — we should be going out of our way to expand our social networks as much as we can. Meeting new people can provide us with valuable connections and relationships — new friends, mentors and romantic partners could be right around the corner if you take the chance with a stranger.

Furthermore, college offers up an unparalleled and unprecedented diversity of people, experiences and knowledge. How many other opportunities will you have in your life to be around this many intelligent and interesting people from all over the world? To that same end, there are people on this campus right now who are doing things you cannot even imagine. Students are starting organizations and businesses, conducting groundbreaking research, creating exceptional art and so much more. If you want to learn more about it, all you have to do is go up to someone new and ask.

Expanding your worldview is not the only thing we can gain from conversations with strangers. We can also build our conversational skills and confidence. Think of talking to strangers as conversational practice that can make you more comfortable in social situations. The more you practice, the better you will become. Being able to go up to anyone and start a conversation is a vital skill, especially when you need to network or build professional relationships.

I’ve talked a lot about how talking to strangers can benefit you, but what about how you can benefit the stranger? In essence, the situation goes both ways. Not only that, but reaching out to someone new could also be an opportunity to do a small act of kindness. Helping someone in need or reaching out to someone who looks down can have a positive impact on you and the other person. An interaction like this bolsters the strength of our community.

So, send that cold email, stop for that kid in the Diag or strike up a conversation with the person sitting next to you in discussion — what do you really have to lose? Sure, it might feel awkward at first, but if you tough it out, the possibilities can be endless. Regardless of anything else, this experience will leave you struck by a moment of sonder — forced to reflect on the stranger you’re talking to and to think a little deeper about all the intricate and complex people that make up the University.

Max Feldman is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at maxfeld@umich.edu.