The three-week stretch between Thanksgiving break and winter break can feel never-ending. For many students, breaks are a wake-up call to those who have slacked off all semester and now need to overcompensate for their previous lack of effort, either by catching up on lectures, completing all of their missing assignments or studying for final exams. Yet, despite the need to lock in and be as productive as possible, some might overdo it to the point of extreme burnout. As we head into the home stretch of this term, it’s important to take a pause from work every once in a while. Not only do meaningful breaks help study sessions be much more productive, but they also lead to greater success come final exams.

A major cause of overworking during finals week is poor time management. An estimated 90% of college students struggle with time management in one way or another, with an estimated 80% to 95% of students struggling with procrastination. It’s common sense not to procrastinate, yet students still do it. The primary cause of procrastination is fear of completing an assignment poorly, which leads to students avoiding the assignment entirely. Of course, it’s also common sense that procrastination leads to stress, but because it is so late in the semester, the time is now to make up for all of the missing work or study for exams that can make or break your grade.

Despite tendencies to procrastinate, most students simply cannot afford to slack off. Although this school has a majority wealthy population, with 66% of students coming from the top 20%, there are still students who have to work to support themselves. Adding a job on top of coursework can make students fall behind and receive poorer grades than those who can afford to not work while in school. Recognizing that not everybody has enough time to dedicate to school is also necessary to give good advice as to when it is optimal to take study breaks.

Of course, it’s not wrong to want to over-prepare to ensure maximum success; we live in a society that promotes overworking ourselves. The University of Michigan’s student culture also perpetuates a need to overwork because, simply put, this school is hard and full of overachievers. At the University, it’s not uncommon to hear people talk about their stellar grades, mind-blowing extracurriculars or competitive internships. That environment can feel like we can never take a break because there is always something that needs to be done.

Constantly feeling the need to work can also be a sign of imposter syndrome — which roughly 20% of college students face at one point or another. Managing our imposter syndrome starts with recognizing that we don’t have to be working all the time. In the long run, it is better to give ourselves rest.

Although we feel the need to overwork ourselves, the truth is, it is not possible to cram that much information into our brains or sustain focus for long periods of time, hence the need to give your brain a break every now and then. Cramming’s effectiveness may vary from person to person, but the general consensus is that it is better to pace yourself. It may seem counterintuitive to be taking breaks, but the longer you work on a task, the less efficient you become.

But what constitutes a good break from work? For starters, it’s not going on your cell phone. Half of your mind is always thinking about what’s on your phone, so going back to your phone logically impairs your mindfulness to focus on a task. Good, non-productivity-hampering breaks can include taking a walk, showering, eating a snack, meditating, cleaning or even taking a 15-20 minute power nap. Incorporating these into your study routines can help decrease stress and increase efficiency, focus and the amount of information you can retain.

Additionally, there are ways to study smarter, not harder. Retrieval practice focuses on active recall methods rather than passive methods of studying. Doing practice tests, making flashcards or making your own questions are all considered effective because they force you to make more mistakes, which is ultimately how you learn from them. If you are under a time crunch, the Feynman Technique works because it forces you to explain the concept in simple terms. And if you are really under a time crunch, spend a couple of hours on the concepts that you are the weakest in, using active recall methods. Don’t try to cover everything if you don’t have the time for everything.

So before you trudge to the Shapiro Undergraduate Library for another all-nighter or buy another Celsius to stay awake during a late study session, do a quick check-in with yourself: Have I eaten enough today? Am I going to bed at a reasonable hour? Am I able to get some sleep during the day tomorrow? Taking care of your physical and mental health should always come before any test. And remind yourself that whatever happens during finals does not determine your worth as a human.

Liv Frey is an Opinion Columnist exploring any and all types of relationships one can encounter in college. For inQUEERies, they can be reached at livfrey@umich.edu.