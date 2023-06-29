It’s no shock that online spaces want to harvest attention. Many of the biggest tech companies — such as ByteDance (TikTok), Meta (FaceBook and Instagram), Snap Inc. (Snapchat) and Alphabet (Google and YouTube) — essentially run adaptive advertisement columns attached to creators, rewarding them for their ability to keep users’ eyes locked on their screens.

Simple, satisfying videos are some of the most efficient attention grabbers: rhythmic gameplay footage, disembodied hands manipulating sensory sand and 5-Minute Crafts are all popular examples. This genre isn’t new, but platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts have recently been inundated with these engrossing visuals supplemented with an unrelated funny or dramatic clip. These multi-video edits can be overwhelming, especially when users have to wade through them by the dozen. Their unabashed, sticky presence online has earned them the apt moniker of “sludge” content.

A possible origin for this name is Kaycia Ainsworth’s essay in Polyester, “The Content Culture Crisis.” Ainsworth makes a distinction between “content sludge” and the “once rich and fertile mud” of earlier internet spaces. While more authentic and artful work encourages intentional appreciation, sludge all but hypnotizes viewers with its instant, gratifying stimulation.

Online sludge reproduces in video collages of endless combinations of familiar properties. A large part of internet culture has consisted of new spins on familiar media references and reposted content. This can include anything from early meme boards to bland jokes beside “Despicable Me” minions or relatable Twitter reaction images.

In the age of TikTok, a social media user might scroll upon (debatably authentic, often uncredited) Reddit discussions digitally narrated in front of Minecraft gameplay. The most familiar sludge to a TikTok user might be scenes ripped from “Family Guy” playing alongside the endless runner mobile game “Subway Surfers,” or a video of a metal pipe being sealed with carrots and cigarettes.

This bizarre content is easy to mass-produce and is remarkably popular, earning one multi-account TikToker $1,000 per month for a few hours of work each week. The creator’s cobbled-together videos have been shown to keep viewers watching for up to eight times longer than the platform average of 5.26 seconds. That fact might catch one off-guard — watch time statistics spark a deep fear about the tradeoffs of technological development and spending time online. One question is implicit in the discourse surrounding the videos: If such unscrupulous editing is necessary to captivate viewers, are we losing our collective attention span?

Discourse has bubbled about the proclaimed deflation of the human attention span for years. According to Dr. Gloria Mark, an author and informatics professor, the average burst of focus on a screen at work in 2004 was about two and a half minutes. This figure has since plummeted to about 47 seconds. Another commonly-touted figure is just eight seconds, down from 12 in the year 2000, as lamented by the 2015 Time magazine headline “You Now Have a Shorter Attention Span Than a Goldfish.”

You probably do not have a shorter attention span than a goldfish. Piscine cognition aside, the eight-second stat apparently comes from a Microsoft Canada report that cites the website Statistic Brain, which fails to point to a concrete source for its data on the subject. The central terminology is also conveniently vague: attention paid to what? A lecture, a friendly chat and a handful of fish food would each intuitively inspire different intensities and durations of concentration, depending on the individual.

In any event, it may well be that screen habits are changing, especially with the rise of remote work and with the ability to check one’s email from virtually anywhere. Boredom during a movie with insufficiently brief shot lengths no longer has to mean absently wandering eyes. Have you navigated away from this column yet? No shame, of course, since there’s always a chance you have an important notification.

But that pesky sludge — surely, videos packed with five simultaneous clips aren’t training good focus habits. Can we even complete medical school or appreciate fine art anymore? The effects of this style of content aren’t apparent, since this form of media is so new and is growing after a globe-shifting pandemic that spiked rates of anxiety and depression along with mental fatigue and focus problems. While we’ll have to wait on studies to come out on how sludge affects developing and adult cognition, it seems appropriate to call the genre (if anything) a symptom, rather than a cause, of attention strain.

I’d also propose a different question: How many advertisements have you seen today? Just getting to this page? Do you remember what they were promoting or what they looked like? My point in asking these questions is to encourage some perspective. Ultimately, there are a lot of forces vying for your attention, often simultaneously.

An important factor to one’s productivity in the age of information is their executive function, or the ability to appropriately triage those tugs on their focus. Research in the field of audio-visual redundancy shows that visuals tend to win human focus over sound. This means that the brain does still prioritize certain information in a given moment, rather than let the flow of information wash over.

Influencers seeking to spread disinformation by packaging it with flashy videos will have a hard time getting over the visual attention barrier. Until research provides more data on the subject, the biggest risks specific to the genre are probably its uncreative copyright infringement and its better-than-average ability to suck viewers in. Not great attributes, to be sure, but certainly not the brain-rotting blight it might appear to be in your feed.

Humans are notoriously bad multitaskers. Still, I don’t find any fault in wanting to occupy some part of the brain with a truly mindless task. Sometimes one just needs to doodle, chew gum or play a simple game to process a lecture. The only stipulation I would offer is to remain respectful of people speaking and to be mindful of which details might be missed while not committing every ounce of attention to the task at hand.

It’s important to remember that neither content nor the algorithms serving it to us are natural forces. People ultimately see which trends work and decide to follow them. As a viewer, you can too. Keep taking breaks and occupying your brain, but set a reminder to look up every once in a while. Oh, and make sure you understand that lecture playing in the background.

Nick Rubeck is an Opinion Columnist from Williamston, Mich. He writes about what our food, media and physical spaces can tell us about ourselves. He can be reached at nmrubeck@umich.edu.