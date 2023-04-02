The United States is witnessing a ban on the nation’s most pertinent issues throughout the education system. From Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismantling the Advanced Placement course in African American Studies to Texas banning more than 700 books, the American education system is seeing a widespread attempt at censoring history. Restricting how we teach prevents the current generation from learning the full extent of our dark history as a country. This level of academic misunderstanding will more than likely lead to an increase in ignorance, arrogance and disregard for the struggles of other identities. It is incredibly important for all students to not only have a baseline understanding of systemic racism and oppression, but also be able to apply anti-discriminatory practices in their future careers, relationships and lives.

Every day, more and more states are making extremely negative changes to their education systems, changing what teachers are allowed to teach, what they’re allowed to say and what students are allowed to do and be on school grounds. Let’s take, for example, DeSantis’ policies. Florida is in the middle of an immense overhaul of its school system. Students in the classroom and in sports are being targeted. Media attention has been focused on the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which is aimed at “prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels or in a specified manner.” Similarly, DeSantis signed the “Stop Woke Act” in 2022, which essentially forbids the instruction about systemic discrimination. Florida is seeing a rise in the alt-right conservatism that is spreading across the rest of the nation, being one of many states that are seeing a heavy increase in restrictive bills and policies.

A history of alt-right conservatism is enshrined within the various systems of the United States, and it is apparent that much of the past is beginning to repeat itself. The complete disregard for our oppressive history as a country is allowing our present to remain discriminatory and fueled by hate. DeSantis is a prime example of the government locking away the truth of our history and the reality of society, particularly from society’s youngest. There is no use in hiding the hate and discrimination that once was seeping slowly from the pores of our country, but is now a full-fledged force moving across the nation.

Children across the United States are being kept from a fulfilling education, one that can teach them to be kind, caring and true to themselves and others. Even when issues don’t have a direct effect on oneself, not learning about the existence of these crises could leave the next generation worse off than previous ones. The younger a person is, the more likely they are to partake in prosocial behavior, defined in a study as “any act intended to help another person,” with ages 8 to 11 being the most likely. Another study found that children who are more aware of their multiple identities are more inclined to a flexible mindset. It is important that we ingrain the ability to empathize with others and help others in the younger generation. Not for them to be easily influenced, but instead to establish a future in which people want to help others, whether through activism or other acts of service.

This may be the case for young people, but where does this leave college-aged students? When asked, young adults aged 19 to 25 were less willing to change their answers about helping others based on social influence. Among those 26-59, there is a steep decline in the likelihood of being affected by social influence. Learning about systemic forms of discrimination in higher education is of great importance, but it is even more important for younger, impressionable students to learn about these issues at a secondary level. Without a foundational pillar of understanding, these students are going into college and the real world without even a basic knowledge of these systems and their problems.

Much controversy surrounds the idea of teaching young, school-aged children about different identities and discriminatory history. There must be a federal requirement that all middle and high schools teach an accurate portrayal of American history, as well as allow students to learn about and accept different identities. As a nation we need to continue to push for schools to have inclusive learning, as this could allow for society to progress and not only hopefully address our horrific history, but change our futures.

Elementary and high schools in red states can anticipate seeing more restrictions on educators. Instituting better discussions of systemic injustice at the university level, therefore, is of utmost importance. If the effort to educate young adults about these matters starts to decline at the post-secondary level in addition to in elementary and high school, we will leave the next generation completely uneducated and repeating the same mistakes as before.

More universities should require students to take courses that provide even a very small taste of the harsh realities that permeate our sociopolitical systems. It is essential that the University of Michigan creates further credit requirements for courses regarding Race and Ethnicity or Women’s and Gender Studies, which teach about systemic oppression and politics. Classes such as Law and Society, a sociology course focusing on the interactions between our legal systems and society, could be part of the requirements even though it is not a Race and Ethnicity course.

There are also a fair amount of courses on campus that are not technically Race and Ethnicity courses, but discuss matters relating to oppression and political and social systems, such as Political Violence in Africa. Taking such classes would not be an extreme task for students in order to graduate, and could instead replace a few credit requirements in another area. Perhaps, for example, instead of requiring 30 credits toward one’s major, take it down to 26 and use those remaining credits for a course on oppressive structures. Taking courses outside of your major is important for all students. Though you need the knowledge and skills your department focuses on, society does not revolve around one career or way of thinking.

The decline in the education of structural oppression in institutions of secondary education and up to the university level is happening at an alarming rate. As states continue to place restrictions on education, the nation is failing the next generation. It is universities that must take action in teaching students about oppressive systems, all in order to guarantee young adults everywhere can be active and vocal participants in society.

Brina E. Golubovic is an Opinion Columnist who writes about culture, campus affairs and American politics from a leftist perspective. When she isn’t rambling about politics or socioeconomic issues, she can be found at a local coffee shop. She can be reached at brinag@umich.edu.