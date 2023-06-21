The day after my last exams in April, I hauled the contents of my dorm into my dad’s car and made the three-hour trip from Ann Arbor to my hometown of Dublin, Ohio, a sprawling suburb of Columbus. As we got off the highway and entered Dublin, I couldn’t believe I’d ever leave this suburban wonderland. After a month back home, however, I’m already counting down the days until I’m back in Ann Arbor.

While I do miss the students and the liveliness of campus life, that’s not why I feel this yearning. I miss the urban feel of Ann Arbor. I miss the walkability, the easily accessible public transportation and the overall convenience. Ann Arbor isn’t even incredibly dense compared to some American cities, but it’s far more compact than cities like Dublin.

Just about the only way to get around Dublin is by car. However, gas is expensive, traffic drives me crazy and starting up my engine reminds me of the fact that fossil fuels are slowly killing us. This car aversion makes leaving my house pretty challenging.

Living in the suburbs sometimes feels like living on a picket-fenced island. A lot of Americans likely feel a similar sense of isolation, seen by their willingness to pay more to live in cities that aren’t so reliant on cars. Nevertheless, 52% of the American population still lives in car-reliant suburbs.

Suburbs have existed in some form in the United States since the invention of the car in the late 19th century, but the exceptionally low-density sprawling suburbs we know today were largely popularized in the mid-20th century. Homeownership was made easier by the New Deal and the post-World War II economic boom allowed families to engage in the consumerism necessary to facilitate suburban living. Since then, suburbs have taken over much of America, with populous cities like Phoenix, Detroit, Dallas and Orlando, Fla. dominated by low-density residential housing.

While increased access to homeownership is definitely a good thing, this shift toward suburbia has been for the worse.

Personally, I’m not opposed to suburban life (having a big backyard is nice, after all). More so, I find issue with the fact that suburbs are built on a story of segregation, environmental degradation and economic unsustainability. We can do better than that with our cities.

The history of suburbs is dark. Even prior to suburbia’s major rise to popularity, racially restrictive covenants (which were made legal by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1926 decision in Corrigan v. Buckley) barred Black Americans from purchasing properties in many suburban neighborhoods. By 1937, this policy was so normalized that a magazine awarded 10 communities a “shield of honor” for their restrictions against “the wrong kind of people” through racially restrictive covenants. Through the 1930s, the government entity that played a major role in encouraging growth of suburbs, the Federal Housing Administration, further normalized blatantly racist housing policy. Those in and near non-white neighborhoods were refused home mortgages, which discouraged Black Americans from investing in suburban, single-family homes. By 1947, the idyllic model suburb — Levittown, N.Y. — had a clause explicitly banning any residents not of the “Caucasian race,” making clear who the dream of a perfect suburban life was intended for.

This greater issue of unequal access to suburban life, combined with racist attitudes in the urban north as Black Americans moved to urban cities, resulted in the “White Flight” of white Americans exiting to suburbs en masse. This led to suburbs brimming with white families, and practically only white families.

Despite this torrid history, diversity is increasing in suburbs today; but, underlying attitudes of conformity and prejudice still linger in our “cookie-cutter” suburban communities. Nevertheless, while the explicit segregation of suburbs is lessening with time, their environmental impact is doing quite the opposite.

Like Dublin, most suburbs are heavily reliant on cars. Most amenities are only accessible by car due to the sprawling neighborhoods of residential buildings that characterize suburbs.

Transportation is the greatest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Cars have the greatest share of these transportation emissions, with 58% of transportation-related emissions coming from personal vehicles. Every time a suburban resident takes their car to the grocery store, work, school or on any other errand, they contribute to our already out of control rate of greenhouse gas emissions.

Beyond car reliance, ecosystems are often destroyed to make way for the massive plots of land needed to create spacious suburbs and the roadways. Our environment is being jeopardized for the aesthetics of large lawns, which require massive water and chemical use to maintain their manicured, green appearance.

While urban areas also certainly have their own environmental plights, the per-capita environmental impact of suburbs dwarfs that of urban cities. Low-density living is simply environmentally unsustainable. On top of that, suburbs are not fiscally or resourcefully sustainable.

In failing to capitalize on economies of scale, it is costlier to maintain public resources such as schools, police units, sewage systems and other infrastructure in low-density suburban areas. Simply increasing density won’t fix this cost inefficiency, however. What will decrease expenditure on public resources — possibly as much as $60.86 per capita — is compact development.

Compactness refers to a city’s ability to provide all the necessary amenities for its residents in an efficiently small space. Density, however, is more broadly the population per square mile. This is an important distinction. I’m not arguing that we start crowding out cities and hope for the best: What we need is thoughtful planning and investment in our cities.

Globally, we are at an amazing crossroads where 75% of the infrastructure that will exist in 2050 doesn’t exist today. We are being tasked globally with determining what our future cities will look like. I hope that our future cities don’t look like the inefficient American suburbs we are building today.

The public parks and low crime rates found in suburbs are compelling reasons to live there, but these advantages aren’t exclusive to suburbs. Cities, if given adequate funding for green spaces and public resources, can also thrive. Moreover, proper planning and equitable zoning can create urban spaces where all aspects of life, for all Americans, are accessible by foot or public transportation.

Further, to avoid repeating the history of class and racial segregation within development, we need to keep our cities affordable. This means putting more care into legislation surrounding affordable housing. So, while a city like Ann Arbor may be beloved for its accessible and compact amenities, it is in no way affordable and should not necessarily be a model for the type of cities we should strive to create.

We also need to keep our cities representative of the citizens who live there. This means maintaining the cultural integrity of already existing cities. Urban areas are capable of being robust cultural centers — but only if they are built for and by the residents. This undoubtedly means incorporating local input at every step of the way when revitalizing and reinvesting in urban areas.

I know that this is a lofty goal, but I’m hopeful for the future of our cities. I am certain that Americans can become leaders in sustainable development if we move away from the dark legacy of suburban sprawl and learn to reinvest in our urban spaces.

Molly Amrine is an Opinion Columnist from Columbus, Ohio who writes about the intersection between our economy and social issues. She can be reached at mamrine@umich.edu.