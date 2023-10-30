The college admissions process has become a cutthroat barrier to higher education and professional success. Over the past three years alone, total applications on Common App, an undergraduate college admission application for over 1,000 colleges and universities, have increased by 21%. The increasingly competitive landscape of admissions has compelled students to prove their individuality so they can stand out in a sea of qualified applicants, which often leads them to adopt facetious interests solely to impress admissions officers.

This prevalent endeavor, often called “passion projects,” has developed as a way for students to assert their more unique embellished interests through actionable work. These projects are commonly in the form of nonprofits, educational social media pages or individual research. This practice needs to end immediately, as it undermines the work of real organizations and is harmful to the applicants themselves.

Data for these college admissions projects is difficult to find, as students are unlikely to report when they have embellished their interests to get into college. But it most certainly exists. Admissions counselors now strategize to properly emphasize students’ leadership experience, particularly through challenging projects such as nonprofits. AdmissionSight, a college admissions consulting program, applies this approach to secure student admissions into elite universities. The group works with students to develop their extracurricular “hook” through a passion project, which presents a strong candidacy for admission.

Firsthand proof of the existence of these projects resides primarily on social media and in college discussion forums. One Reddit user confessed that they joined a fake nonprofit based on a friend’s advice, thinking it would boost their college applications. Another user wrote about the prevalence of these fake organizations and the rhetoric behind them.

“F*ck society, do what’s best for my chances to get into university,” they wrote.

This consensus summarizes hundreds of discussion posts about the topic. As this quote suggests, creating a fake nonprofit or falsifying engagement in a niche topic is inherently immoral. Not only are prospective students lying on their applications, but also undermining the real work that more legitimate organizations can carry out. People already struggle with understanding where to donate their money and time. In the United States alone, there exist over 1.54 million charitable organizations. The numerous choices in the philanthropic sector prevent the most effective charitable organizations from gaining the funds they need. These choices cause Americans to shy away from donating as they do not know which of the million organizations do the most beneficial work.

Registering a nonprofit organization as a 501(c)(3) with no plans to continue to develop and improve it is a deceptive way to prove an applicant is a passionate change-maker who is deserving of a spot at an elite college. But, this practice also oversaturates and dilutes the market of charitable organizations while giving no real value to the world.

Along with undermining the work of real charities, developing fake passion projects is harmful to individuals as well. By mentally linking passion to productiveness, in terms of admissions, applicants hinder their own ability to engage in genuine exploration of personal interests.

True passion is a driving force in well-being and personal growth. Passion enables us to go through life with the strength to make changes and accomplish our goals. It is not something that we stumble upon easily. Discovering our passions requires deep personal inquiry and experimenting with unfamiliar and sometimes difficult topics. Rationality and critical thinking develop during adolescence, a time when high school and college play integral roles. This period should be utilized to try to better understand ourselves and what excites us about the world. Engaging in projects that have little worldly impact to enhance an application, rather than pursuing genuine interests, leaves little time to potentially find out what our true passions are.

Fake passion projects are not even necessary to gain admission into highly competitive universities. Admissions officers of elite universities are tasked with creating a highly diverse and exceptional class of students who could excel both academically and professionally at each institution. Nonprofits and Instagram “charities” created for admissions do not speak to each applicant’s character and individuality at all — it’s real work that makes you stand out. Boston University fell in love with an application from a professional Tetris player. They also quickly admitted an employee of the month at Krispy Kreme Donuts. Every applicant tells a different story and has a different background. Authentically capitalize on yours, and express the passions that define you through your own essays and your own extracurricular activities, not from faking activism through a low-value project.

Not all blame can be placed on the individual students who embellish their interests to show passionate action. The college admissions system has had a direct role in creating this phenomenon. High school GPAs have increased from 3.17 in 2010 to 3.36 in 2021 resulting in a growth of 0.19 grade points. SAT and ACT standardized tests have become optional at nearly every elite college following COVID-19. And, most importantly, the four-year degree has become more necessary than ever to enter the professional workforce. With the heightened competition and the growing significance of gaining college admission, students have felt it necessary to devise methods to enhance the perceived value of their applications.

However, each student still holds responsibility for resisting the urge to falsify their interest in a subject by creating an extracurricular based on an interest to stand out. Making changes to the college admissions process to discourage this behavior would be extremely difficult, as there are no metrics available to assess the level of commitment a student actually has to their interests. But, for the benefit of the individual student and society as a whole, students should not be lying about their accomplishments. It is in the students’ best interest to be authentic and true to themselves as it results in better final products a majority of the time.

At face value, these passion projects seem harmless. While it is true that they have the potential to positively contribute to society and engage in charitable activities to some degree, both the student and society suffer as a result of the decision. Stop creating fake passion projects. Discover who you are and what your actual interests are. They will shine through your college application and have a much greater impact on yourself and the world around you than their fake counterparts.

Rachelle Evans is an Opinion Columnist. She writes about the influence of healthcare and wellness on politics and American culture. She can be reached at evansra@umich.edu.