Seventy-three percent of all statistics are made up. That statistic is completely made up — ironic, right? You wouldn’t have even known if I hadn’t told you (unless you clicked on the link). But did you? Did you believe this random statistic, colored in gray and underlined? No, you trusted the link, the website, the study, because I — someone you hopefully find trustworthy — said it was true.

In the last few years, trust in news organizations has decreased, with only 61% of Americans indicating they had some or a lot of trust in national news organizations in 2022 compared to 76% in 2016. This makes sense — fake news is on the rise, even if people tend to think that they are able to decipher real headlines from fabricated ones.

But it’s hard to argue with numbers. Unless, of course, the numbers are not what you think they are.

The news coverage of COVID-19 revealed just how prevalent the misrepresentation of data can be. Even in cases where the raw data was accurate, how the information was visualized could mislead people into coming to certain conclusions about material presented. There has been widespread confusion about the pandemic with effects on people’s trust in science and the spread of rampant conspiracy theories — which may or may not have been caused by how the data was circulated during the pandemic. Lacking the proper tools to decipher misleading graphs, Americans were left believing the deceptive statistics that ran rampant during the peak of the pandemic.

As every statistics professor has drilled into their students’ heads, you can convey information in various ways depending on your agenda. A simple glance at a graph can tell you a lot of information: the baseline of the scale is omitted, so the changes in the scale seem more drastic; the data is cherry-picked to show exactly which trend best suits the presenter’s needs; or maybe a pie chart is used to represent a change over time, something a pie chart is not equipped to do.

The misuse of statistics isn’t restricted to the pandemic. Politics is full of bad statistics as well. But in the case of politics, it’s the data itself that can be misleading.

A particular example of this is a study that found exposure to the American flag resulted in respondents leaning more Republican than respondents who were not. Fox News picked up on this study and ran with it. The Fox News article gives details of the study but fails to mention a few key points mentioned in this article. Most notably, the final sample size for this study was 63 people, far from a representative enough sample of the U.S. population to produce statistically significant results.

William Briggs, former Cornell University adjunct professor and author of the study, wrote that the authors also used “an unnecessarily complicated, opaque, sui generis, unreplicable statistical procedure” to find a correlation between flag exposure and the disapproval of Former President Barack Obama within the first eight months of his second term. Essentially, the authors of the study were able to construe the raw data gathered in their study to find the result they were looking for — a result that Fox News could report on and legitimize without doing their due diligence and looking deeper into the data.

Of course, it’s not just the news or studies that use inaccurate data. A speech given by President Joe Biden on Jan. 26, 2023, makes this quite evident. In his remarks on U.S. economic progress, a multitude of fact-checks was necessary. The White House did respond by correcting the official transcript, but that was only after the fact. The initial speech given by Biden still held inaccurate information, and taking him at his word would mean unknowingly accepting misinformation.

At the individual level, not knowing whether statistics are right or wrong creates a divide. Along with the increased political polarization mentioned above, about half of Americans are not engaging in political conversations. Of course, how can we be expected to have these conversations when the things that should be straight facts have been misrepresented and misleading? By only taking statistics at face value, people can’t fully have conversations about politics or the state of the country. That is not to say that every person has to know every fact in order to have political conversations, but rather one should not be a catalyst for the further spread of false information because a statistic they heard corresponded to their beliefs.

There’s good information out there, sources that are worthy of quoting. Take the Pew Research Center, which has been used a number of times in this article: It has built its reputation as a reliable source for non-partisan polling information, along with transparent methods and funding. Each one of the studies conducted has the raw dataset available, the methods and the survey questions. Each of these things makes for a good source to trust.

Determining whether a source is trustworthy takes a little bit of time and questioning. Illinois State University has a good guide of questions to pose about a source when doing research. But the main things to consider are the motivations behind creating the data, the reputability of the source and whether or not there’s transparency in the methods and data.

This could ultimately look like clicking links on articles to see if there’s just a random website quoted or a reputable source. And, if you don’t know if a source is reputable, looking it up is always a safe option.

Alternatively, a study found that people are not that susceptible to misleading information on graphs. While this is great news for those concerned about data literacy, like myself, the problem lies with those who believe information or statistics without thinking critically — without doing their due diligence. In this study, they explicitly ask respondents to interpret the charts and come to their own conclusions about the data. This is exactly the point. This study shows that you don’t have to become an expert in statistical analysis to know when a graph is off. Just take the time to interpret what the graph is showing, rather than seeing a number and believing it.

Ultimately, the data speaks for itself. Unless it doesn’t. The only person that can figure it out is you.

