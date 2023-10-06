A month ago, no one was asking me about my plans after graduation. Now, it’s the topic of nearly every passing conversation. It seems as if starting my senior year sparked everyone’s captivated interest in what I’ll be doing in eight months. People have suddenly become curious about my life and what I will do with all of the opportunities laid out in front of me. For the first time in my life, my path forward isn’t clear and set for me to follow. The chance to do anything I’ve ever wanted is within arms reach, but what if I don’t know what that is? Of course, most people mean well with their questions, but that doesn’t make the answer any easier to give.

Others take a more cutting approach, and the conversation turns into, “What could anybody do with a political science degree?” Just about nothing, in their minds. An interrogation about my employability unfolds. It’s not just political science, though. Unfortunately, plenty of social science degrees are seen as “useless.” Sure, the top earning careers for 25- to 29-year-olds with bachelor’s degrees are in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and all the other types of engineering. And yes, liberal arts and humanities bottom out the list, making only about half the median salary of the electrical engineer. But it shouldn’t matter to others how much money a student will make after they graduate, especially when that amount doesn’t affect them.

I’d like to think that this salary-focused mentality is not ill-intentioned. Possibly, it stems from the anxieties of unemployment, debt and inflation that older generations lived through during the Great Recession. These are genuine concerns, especially in a post-pandemic world. Or, maybe they simply don’t know what the social sciences or humanities are. Even so, people shouldn’t have to defend their education to anyone. As my colleague here at The Michigan Daily wrote, “There is no such thing as a ‘useless’ major.”

I don’t know what I’ll do after May 2024. My final days in school seem so far away and yet quickly approaching. So whenever someone asks the ill-fated question of what I’m planning to do after graduation, I reply very politely that I’m not sure yet. What I want to say is how that question makes me want to lie down with the lights off, curled in a ball, willing some sort of answer to just come to me.

I’m not alone in that sentiment. In a study by the American College Health Association, researchers found that 72.8% of students reported moderate to severe psychological distress, with 36.1% reporting problems related to their careers. Posing this question puts more pressure on students who are already struggling with mental health issues, often surrounding the very topic they’re being probed about.

I’ve even been asked what my parents think about my choice of degree. As a first-generation college student, that question feels silly to me. Most of my family doesn’t know what political science means or what it entails. What they do know is that I’m graduating from one of the top public universities in the country, and I’ll be just fine.

However, not every parent is so easily convinced. There are some who have invested a lot of time, money and even more money, on their children’s education. So of course, they want to know what exactly their student has in mind for after graduation. There has been a rise in parental expectations and criticisms in recent years, according to a study done by the American Psychological Association, which is linked to rising perfectionism in college students. This just adds to the possible psychological distress that college students are enduring.

However, parents could have the ultimate goal of encouraging their children to figure out future plans. But being pressured about the future doesn’t cause people to immediately open up Indeed and start the search. Especially as more than 80% of college students are guilty of procrastinating aversive tasks. While parental questioning of their kids’ futures is understandable, the drawbacks are not justified.

I must also note that having so many options, seemingly too many options, is a privilege that not everyone can enjoy. Most people don’t get the opportunity to get an education at a top university like the University of Michigan, with an 18% acceptance rate and tuition and fees totaling more than $17,000 (and over triple that for out-of-state students), or don’t have the luxury of going to university and choosing what they want to study.

Low-income students can’t afford tuition at most colleges, public and private. While I think that everyone deserves the chance to follow their dreams, not every person actually gets the chance to do so. I am thankful for the circumstances that have been granted to me, but acknowledging them doesn’t make it any easier, or any less scary, to choose what exactly my path will be.

So, please stop asking students what their plans are for after they graduate, especially so far in advance that not everyone knows the answer. And if they do, let them tell you what they’re planning on doing. Or, ask them what interests them in their field of study, what their dreams are or what is something they’re proud to have achieved during their time at university.

All of these questions invite answers that provide real insight into the person you’re talking to, without creating a sense of dread. There are no implications for how they need to practically achieve success with a post-May timestamp. Most of us are just trying to enjoy the last months of our college lives before we go out into the real world and become the people we’re meant to be — even if we aren’t sure who that is yet.

Jamie Murray is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at jamiemu@umich.edu.