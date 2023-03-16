Stirring the Pot with Giselle is The Michigan Daily’s biweekly advice column.

What should I do if I hate the way my boyfriend eats cereal? Like he just smacks the bowl with every bite. I tried wearing earplugs but he gave me a weird look when I put them in at breakfast. Help, I’m at my last straw!

-P

Hi P,

Oh no! That seems dreadful. I hate eating noises, but I hate people that are anti-earplug even more. You could try softly explaining the problem to him, though that does risk offending him or making him feel insecure about how he eats near you. Maybe the best option is to just play music at breakfast. It could be very cute, especially as the weather gets warmer, to turn on a speaker and play something soft and relaxing while you eat. If he doesn’t like that, I recommend you try waking up at a different time to eat breakfast, or try out meditation. You could also suggest making something together for breakfast instead of cereal, like muffins or eggs with toast. That way it can feel like a cute activity along with some auditory relief.

Your song recommendations are: “Marginalia #65” by Masakatsu Takagi, which I am seriously loving right now, and “Two Sleepy People” by Fats Waller (a little more romantic for the early morning).

I tried flirting with a bartender at Bab’s and I think he might have been vibing. I’m 22. He looked about 30 and was wearing suspenders. Do I go for it? Or do I just milk it until I get at least 1 free drink and leave him in the dust?

-A

Dear A,

Oof. Suspenders? What kind of suspenders? Like the Millennial Tumblr suspenders or like old man suspenders? I personally prefer the way Louis Tomlinson was basically recreating 2010s fashion with his suspenders, but it really comes down to the rest of the outfit. I think your primary next steps are confirming: a) his age, and b) if he is actually flirting with you. I am not completely sure what “going for it” means to you, but asking him out could be very awkward and uncomfortable for both of you if you aren’t positive that he is flirting.

If another bartender is around at Bab’s, maybe you could try the middle school approach — ask them if you should ask him out. They might say go for it or maybe they would do some light and casual sleuthing first to make sure that the two of you are a good fit. They might give you a flat-out “no,” but at least it would decrease the chance of embarrassment if you are rejected, as well as his possible discomfort. If that isn’t appealing, buy some suspenders and bring them with you to Bab’s. Wear them literally every time you go (at least four times), and if you haven’t sparked his curiosity by then, don’t wear them the next time. See if he asks about the disruption in behavior. First comes conversation, then come dates and sooner or later you might get married in suspenders! How sweet! (Please don’t.)

If he never asks or engages, give up. Sorry I can’t be of more help. Honestly, I think I know the bartender you’re talking about — I once heard him do a really bad Italian accent to the person next to me and it was seriously off-putting. I won’t ask you to imagine what it sounded like.

PS: I just found a tangible image of Louis Tomlinson’s suspender era and I refuse to take back what I said. I will say that I respect his bravery and commitment to the bit. I feel like a belt would have fixed any of these outfits.

Your song recommendation is: “Love On The Brain” by Rihanna. This song has been so good recently, I couldn’t explain it if I tried.

Hi. My older sister tries to mimic, outdo or compete with me in everything. She sees what I do on Instagram and then does her version of it. She then posts her results, sometimes embarrassing herself. It is maddening to see her doing this. I would love to give her advice, but I know she will not take the advice well. What would you suggest I do?

-B

Dear B,

The only option here is to ignore it. You can always mute her so that her latest post doesn’t come up on your feed. If you think that she is embarrassing herself then there is nothing more that you can say or do to stop her. Maybe she will eventually realize, or maybe it just doesn’t matter. She’s your sister, what can you do?! (Picture me shrugging like this, with the suspenders.) I suppose you could block her if you really wanted to, so she cannot see your posts either, but that may impact your relationship seriously.

You say that she does not take advice well, but maybe you can try to help with her mimicked “results.” If she is cooking (poorly), maybe try cooking with her or giving her plate-decor pointers in person. If she is knitting (poorly), send her some interesting new patterns and video walk-throughs. If she is drawing (poorly), suggest a collaboration or spend some time making art with her. This is all assuming that she lives relatively close, but maybe she just misses her sister or feels insecure! If you can’t stop her from mimicking you, maybe try (not condescendingly) decreasing her online embarrassment — if you can’t fix the problem, focus on the symptoms! Either that or tell her Instagram isn’t cool anymore and convince her to join Pinterest or some other time-consuming social media. (If Pinterest has one million fans, I’m one; if Pinterest has one fan, I’m it; if Pinterest has zero fans, I’m dead).

Your song recommendations are: “What You Need” by KAYTRANADA feat. Charlotte Day Wilson and “White Horse” by Taylor Swift, which comes from a playlist I made when I had a rattail. It lasted for exactly three days, the playlist was more than four hours long and I did not listen to it once. (Don’t judge me for my interest in rattails. I am a strong believer in the theory of them in my mind, but I admit to dissatisfaction in real-life application.)

Twirling my imaginary rattail and smiling romantically at you,

Your Best Friend Grisella

