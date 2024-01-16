“Wait, you don’t have a MacBook?” my friend whispers during class. I never noticed how my laptop stuck out before. As I looked at the sea of other students ahead of me, I noticed how nearly everyone had a MacBook. Not only that, but it seemed as if they had every Apple product on the market. Beyond Apple devices, they had expensive clothes and the newest Canada Goose jackets, and I became suddenly aware of how my economic status compared to the rest of the University of Michigan.

For students who don’t own a vehicle, the trek to find reasonable prices, whether for food or personal items, is not easy. Fast food and grocery stores are nearly inaccessible, except for students with vehicles. The closest Trader Joe’s is nearly two miles away from Central Campus, essentially limiting vehicle-less students to the State Street Target for groceries. Considering this disparity, the economic divide between students becomes increasingly apparent: The University has students who can afford Golden Goose sneakers and students who can’t make this month’s rent.

Roughly 20% of U-M students come from families in the top fifth percentile of the nation’s wealth distribution. Harvard University, one of the richest universities in the United States, has a similar demographic. Why does higher education look this way? Because gaps in educational quality between rich and poor K-12 schools often put students from less wealthy communities at a disadvantage. While education in the United States is not legally segregated, it remains divided. Over the past three decades, income-based housing segregation has become more severe in America. As school districts are funded by property taxes, students from affluent neighborhoods are given greater opportunities than students from poorer neighborhoods.

Students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds don’t have the same admissions preparation for navigating college applications, preparing for the SAT or ACT, funding their extracurricular activities or other opportunities that those from affluent households do. This makes it harder to compete with students from wealthier backgrounds with greater access to resources for admissions to top universities including the University of Michigan. To better level the playing field, the University should consider outside factors more heavily in the admissions process.

In the University’s highly competitive admissions process, students are pinned against one another. The median incoming GPA for U-M students is 3.9-4.0, and the average incoming SAT is 1435. Considering that low-income students are less likely to score this high on their SAT or maintain the GPA needed to attend top-rated universities, these requirements are indirectly discriminating against their socioeconomic status.

Although universities are the ones to decide who’s admitted — maintaining their prestige and competitiveness, therefore creating a desire to attend — students, no matter their background, should be given an equal opportunity to attend the university of their choice. Little wiggle room is left to those whose backgrounds did not allow for opportunities to be as successful in their GPAs and test scores. If the University truly wishes to maintain diversity, socioeconomic status should be considered in applications to ensure that students from low-income backgrounds have a chance at admission. While it should not be the case that the University lowers its standards, it should consider giving weight to the socioeconomic status of applicants and consider that top students from lower-income neighborhoods may not appear the same on their application as a student from a higher-income neighborhood.

The U-M application should focus on gaps and shortcomings in students’ applications that resulted from barriers in their environment, on top of current essay options. Students should at the very least have the option to elaborate and give as much of their story as they want to. Students who had to work multiple jobs in high school or care for younger siblings should be able to explain those circumstances in an interview or additional essay.

By primarily accepting students from mainly one background, the University continues to play a role in perpetuating systemic inequity in the American education system. Instead of adhering to these schools’ strict requirements, students should be given the opportunity to explain their situation and make a case for themselves in more than just a few essay questions.

