It’s 2022 most of us have taken the Myers Briggs Personality Test, an online questionnaire designed to reveal your defining characteristics, essentially the psychological equivalent of your zodiac sign. Your individual result offers a glimpse into how you approach the world around you. Do you think with your head or your heart? Do you focus on small details, or do you look at the big picture? Do you pride yourself on your organizational skills, or does your mind run in a thousand different directions at once? Each result consists of the same four initials, but the first initial of every person’s result — either an I or E — is arguably the most important. It indicates whether they are an introvert or an extrovert.

These terms get thrown around in conversation today rather flippantly, but introverts in particular have been so tragically misunderstood that they have been consistently left out from large social settings, leadership positions and countless other opportunities. So, let’s take a closer look at what exactly it means to be an introvert.

Despite what the internet may tell you, introverts are not antisocial loners who hate being around others and have nothing to say. This, in fact, could not be further from the truth. Yes, introverts prefer a less stimulating environment, one which allows for quiet concentration and relaxation. They enjoy being around friends and going out, but they also need their time alone to recharge. While an extrovert may feel most energized in a stimulating, social environment, introverts are just the opposite, often feeling most at peace when they are alone.

Introverts make up about one half of the U.S. population, including some pretty notable names — Albert Einstein, Meryl Streep and Eleanor Roosevelt — yet the world around us seems to be set up to cater to the needs of the extrovert, the education system in particular. Take a quick glimpse into any classroom, and you’ll often find pods of desks set up to encourage “collaborative learning.” Students are assigned group projects, expected to spark up conversation about the material with their peers and are rewarded for their contributions to class discussions. Introverts take more time to gather their thoughts, but when class participation is 30% of your grade, there isn’t time for careful consideration.

Classroom learning becomes a practice in improvised public speech, which — for introverts like myself — is an incredibly anxiety-inducing experience. I often spend more time in the classroom planning out what I’m going to say and trying to get a word in over my extroverted peers than I do actually listening and soaking in the material. The simple sentence, “Let’s hear from someone who has not spoken yet,” sends my eyes straight to the floor and fills my stomach with dread.

The struggle does not end in the classroom. There is a direct link between how extroverts are treated in school and how they are treated in the workplace. A recent study by the University of Toronto examined the numerous advantages extroversion offers in the workplace. It concluded that extroverts — particularly male extroverts — tend to advance in their careers much faster, not because they possess some unattainable genius, but because they are more amicable and social. In other words, they harness the “people skills” that the highest echelons in society value.

But is hiring the most outspoken person in the room always the most advantageous? Further research finds that the answer is no. Introverts are often far more productive leaders. Because they take longer to gather and organize their thoughts, their conversations are focused and efficient. Where an extrovert may be a more hands-on, involved leader, an introvert is far more likely to allow their employees to expand on their ideas without interjecting their opinions or adding their personal stamp. And, because they excel at listening, introverts are able to get to know their colleagues on a much deeper level.

This isn’t to say that collaboration is not powerful. Today’s CEOs and business leaders purposely design their offices with the trademark open office plan to encourage creativity and spark conversation. I mean, where would the world be without collaboration? The most remarkable ideas are often the product of a single conversation. However, just like the classroom ignores the needs of the introverted student, the collaborative workplace robs the introvert of the solitude that is imperative for reaching their full potential.

What we need most of all is balance — a society that values the introvert and the extrovert equally — or all we’re going to be left with is a colossal loss of talent, ideas and self esteem. Introverts often describe a feeling of shame regarding their inner nature. They feel guilty about their time spent alone and wish that they could step out of their comfort zone and resemble the charismatic extrovert, but why is this the narrative? Why does half of the population feel pressed to alter their very beings? Most importantly: Why is it that everyone always asks the introvert to step out of their comfort zone and speak up, but no one asks the extrovert to make the zone comfortable?

I’m not here to declare my hate for extroverts. Extroverts are the best. We would be nowhere without their outspoken, action-based leadership. Still, educators and employers at large need to recognize that not everyone thrives in the collaborative environment. In a perfect world, we would value solitude and collaboration equally, creating classrooms and workplaces that encourage team-based learning, while also acknowledging the importance of the isolation that introverts need.

Most importantly, we need to recognize that one is not better than the other. There are benefits to being extroverted just as there are benefits to being introverted, and placing one personality type on a pedestal while ignoring the other is detrimental to everyone involved. As an introvert, I push myself every day to step out of my comfort zone and be more outspoken, but the extrovert can just as easily learn from the introvert. There is immense value in stepping back and spending some time in one’s own head. Lastly, a quick message to all the introverts reading this: We live in a society that values the outgoing, but that does not mean that your ideas don’t matter. I know the constant demands are overwhelming — we’re all tired of being told to speak up or break out of our shells — so listen to me when I say this: Please don’t try to change yourself, and don’t be embarrassed to be who you are.

Rebecca Smith is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at rebash@umich.edu.