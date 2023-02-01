Five inches can mean a lot. For some, it can mean an extra layer of warm clothing, a longer drive to work or a trip to get some gas for the snow plow that’s gone unused for suspiciously long.

For students at the University of Michigan, it meant assembling on the Diag for a snowball fight of spectacular proportions.

I happened to join the snowy spectacle after an hour and a half of Calc II. As I exited Mason Hall, students suffused the Diag from corner to corner, laughing, smiling and hurling snowballs of all shapes and sizes into the air. Two opposing walls of students, having formed near the north end, engrossed themselves in endless, lighthearted combat.

For me, the scene was similar to elementary school recess. No one was preoccupied with who they were playing with, nor with what happened and what didn’t. Almost nothing mattered, except one thing: the ephemeral pursuit of happiness. Hundreds of students put aside the looming responsibilities of school, work and their future to just have fun, like children do.

Oftentimes we spend our whole lives doing our best to grow up as fast as possible. Rituals, calendars, clothes and sometimes the occasional piercing or tattoo have readied people for their entrance into adulthood throughout human history. We reject our perceived immaturity in pursuit of adulthood, abandoning our childlike tendencies in pursuit of our desired destination in the social structure. Sometimes, though, acting “like a child” is not a bad thing. The commonly-held connection between childlike actions and immaturity is grounded in weak foundations and completely undermines any benefits that come along with its associated actions.

Someone might tell their friend who just made a dick joke to “stop being so immature.” On the other hand, another person might tell their significant other who repeatedly refuses to leave the toilet seat down the same thing. Despite being two completely different situations, immaturity as a concept is used to hurl insults and invalidate the opinions and credibility of others.

In addition to the negative air surrounding the concept, there exists a commonly-held connection between immaturity and certain childlike actions. In the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, for example, immaturity is defined as behavior “typical of people who are much younger.” However, the actions and behavior of young people exist on a very wide spectrum, ranging from benign to objectively harmful, rendering this umbrella definition useless.

On the more good-natured side of the spectrum exists the tendency for children and younger people to humorize situations that might not always be overtly humorous. An example of this could be seen in any sex education course in middle school or high school, where laughter and humor is often conjoined with education. Adults who might exhibit the same behaviors are scolded for their “lack of maturity” when dealing with the topic. While this behavior might be childlike, it’s not inherently bad and doesn’t deserve the negative connotation that comes with the label of immaturity.

However, there definitely are childlike behaviors that rightfully carry a negative connotation. Egocentricity, behavior that is inherently selfish, is a trait often seen in children and adolescents. If egocentric behavior continues throughout adolescence and adulthood, the lack of empathy can lead to an array of adverse consequences.

The connection between the concept of immaturity and childlike behavior is grounded in the idea that, as we grow older, we grow out of our childlike behavior in order to contribute positively to society. In this way, a negative attitude is attached to all childlike behavior because it is seen as something that should not persist into adulthood, even when there are clear benefits to those behaviors.

As children, we often find ourselves ceaselessly enamored with things that, to an adult, might seem trivial or worthless. The telephone poles next to a highway, someone in a poorly-made costume of a superhero and a heavy snowfall are all things that most older people wouldn’t bat an eye at, but to a child it fosters wonder and curiosity. Similarly, this interest extends to the tasks they want to accomplish. A child could care less about how it might be impossible to build a 7-foot-tall sandcastle, so long as the water from the shoreline falls short of attempting to sabotage their efforts. They are only occupied with the task in front of them and the pursuit of its completion.

When we embrace this part of our inner child, we find ourselves in a headspace that puts us in a position intentionality free from the stress of outside forces. Honing in on this mindset can allow us to approach all of our tasks and problems, no matter how numerous or stressful, one at a time. These actions, that fall under the colloquially understood idea of immaturity, make us forget, even if temporarily, some of the more stressful tasks of adulthood.

The snowball fight in the Diag wasn’t just a case of students finding something to do in spite of the harsh weather conditions. It was a microcosm of the potential good that embracing the wondrous nature of your inner child can give you. When you only focus on the task ahead of you, even if it’s as menial as aiming your snowball at just the right angle, you find yourself in a world where only that task exists, which allows you to approach it as if it was the only thing that truly mattered in the world.

When applied to other areas of our life, this “immature” tunnel vision can give us the power and courage to face life head-on. It can range from focusing on one step of one problem of one homework assignment, to focusing on one sentence of one text to one person. Either way, allowing yourself to focus on nothing but the goal ahead of you can help you feel free from all else that might be weighing on you.

It’s still true, though, that this tunnel vision is inherently immature. But, this facet of immaturity is a strength. Immaturity itself can be harmful at times, but at other times it can provide a helpful, optimistic approach to life and its tasks.

Embracing your inner child can mean a lot. For some, it can be making a phallic joke at the beginning of an article, marveling at the simple beauty of the world or carrying a youthful optimism despite the harshness of reality.

For University of Michigan Students on Jan. 25, it was assembling in the Diag for a snowball fight of spectacular proportions.

Zhane Yamin is an Opinion Senior Editor and can be reached at zhane@umich.edu.