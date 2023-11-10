The internet is dominated by giant companies — Google, Meta, Yahoo, Amazon and Microsoft. These technological hegemons have become increasingly powerful in the digital age. Among the most used websites in the world, one sticks out like a sore thumb at No. 7: Wikipedia. Though the online encyclopedia is one of the most impressive grassroots accomplishments of the information age, much of the negative stigma surrounding it persists. Despite some of the inherent drawbacks of Wikipedia, it should be integrated and legitimized in a broader range of settings.

What makes Wikipedia so remarkable is that it is fully written, edited and managed by people all over the world without much centralized coordination. The fact that there are people dedicated enough to contribute to this widely utilized service is impressive: Millions of hours have been poured into a wide variety of articles and topics.

The diversity of Wikipedia articles is immeasurable — abstract scientific theories, art history, conspiracy theories and everything in between. There is always something new to learn on Wikipedia. A key beauty of the site lies in the hyperlink — with dozens of links on each individual page to other pages, the site is an interconnected web of ideas.

Another remarkable aspect of Wikipedia is the speed at which it is updated on current events. For example, after Queen Elizabeth’s passing in 2022, her Wikipedia page was edited mere minutes after the news was announced, making the information widely accessible and easy to find for the 4.5 billion people who visit the site. Just hours after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a Wikipedia page on the topic was already highly detailed with maps and statistics. Wikipedia lends itself well to rapidly unfolding events in politics and pop culture due to the collaborative nature of its editing process, unlike other online encyclopedias such as Britannica.

That being said, Wikipedia has not gone without its fair share of criticisms; in fact, its reputation precedes it. Michael Scott on the television show “The Office” ironically jested about Wikipedia, a sentiment recently echoed as Elon Musk also joined in on criticizing the online encyclopedia. While these criticisms are not necessarily serious condemnations of Wikipedia, they reflect a larger trend of misrepresentation and the over-emphasizing of Wikipedia’s faults.

A common point brought up against Wikipedia is vandalism. Since anyone can edit the majority of pages on the site, this can cause obvious and inevitable problems. A common phenomenon, for instance, is for sports fans to edit the Wikipedia pages of rival head coaches and players. On a more serious note, thousands of Wikipedia articles were defaced with hate imagery in 2021. However, it is important to note that vandalism is usually corrected within minutes, with the help of automated bots. And as technology progresses, error mitigation techniques are only bound to get more sophisticated and efficient.

Wikipedia has also had issues with bias in its articles. For example, a recent study found that there was significant racial and gender bias in coverage on Wikipedia, as its editors are predominantly white and male. Biographical articles about women are more likely to focus on relationships and family-related issues, while also hyperlinking to male biographical pages more than male pages link to female pages. This is concerning, of course, although Wikipedia’s parent organization is working to remedy this problem by revamping the learning process associated with becoming an editor.

It has been reported that government and corporate employees have edited Wikipedia to remove negative information about their respective employers. In one case, former MLB umpire Joe West was caught editing his own Wikipedia page to remove unflattering aspects of his major league career. These edits were promptly removed. While events like these are concerning, it is important to note that Wikipedia is still broadly accurate. A study done by researchers at the University of Oxford found that Wikipedia may even be more accurate than Britannica.

For all of the aforementioned reasons, Wikipedia is seen as lacking legitimacy in professional and academic settings. These problems are hardly exclusive to Wikipedia — many are also evident in other mediums of information, even in those regarded with much more legitimacy. For example, scientific papers are often found to have falsified or plagiarized information, and news media is often accused of containing bias in coverage.

We should seriously consider Wikipedia’s place in the world of academia and information. Writing a Wikipedia article isn’t all that different from other scholarly pursuits: citing factual sources to corroborate information and synthesizing them into a coherent article. Wikipedia articles, at least those that are highly read and closely edited, shouldn’t be seen as less than other sources of information.

I have been a frequent reader of Wikipedia for quite some time. I was so fascinated by the premise of Wikipedia that I made an account to make edits on the platform myself. I am no longer solely a reader but an editor; I make edits on popular pages and create new ones, or add a comma here and split a sentence apart there. Perhaps I am bettering the world, in some minute fashion, one grammar fix at a time.

Just as political activism requires tedious door-knocking and canvassing to win elections, Wikipedia also requires a similar principle of collaboration. It takes a group of active global citizens, with contributions both big and small, to maintain and expand the largest source of gathered information ever. The beauty of a website like Wikipedia is that not only can everyone reap the benefits of an expansive, constantly-updating encyclopedia, but they can also contribute substantially as well.

