You’re preparing to pay at the grocery store when the cashier asks that dreaded question: “Would you like to round up for (insert charitable cause here)?” You blankly stare back while inner turmoil ensues.

This is a scenario that you’ve probably experienced, as numerous major stores use this practice to collect donations in partnership with a charity of their choice. Walmart uses this method, giving to numerous charities based on location, and McDonald’s allows you to round up for their Ronald McDonald House.

I was in this moral dilemma last week, about to say “yes” out of a mix of moral responsibility and social pressure, when I remembered what I’ve heard about these checkout charities. In a philosophy class, we discussed that you have little way of knowing if charities are effective when you are asked to donate with no information on their cause. I had heard online that companies are actually just using your donations for tax write-offs.

With a surge of self-confidence, I told the cashier that I would not be donating to charity and proceeded out of the store with naive self-righteousness in my step. I got home that day and started writing this column, excited to share my triumph over checkout charities.

A few paragraphs in, I trashed all of it. In a moment of clarity, I realized that I was wrong. Checkout charities aren’t, in fact, a wholly evil corporate conspiracy after all. I was definitely wrong about tax write-offs. This argument — that businesses are just using your donations for tax write-offs — is a false understanding that has spread online.

In the comment section of a popular TikTok skit poking fun at rounding up for charity, you can find many users claiming that “The company just writes it off on taxes,” or asking, “Why give the corporation a tax break that you can just take yourself?” TikTok isn’t directly a news app, but young people still often use this app to receive information and news.

In actuality, checkout charity doesn’t quite work like TikTok tells you. When businesses themselves donate, they can use this in tax deductions. However, when you donate using the business as a middleman — like when rounding up at checkout — the business cannot use that for tax deductions because it’s not counted in their income (the consumer can, though they rarely do).

But I wasn’t wrong about these relatively unknown charities not always being a good allocation of your money. If you really want to make your donations the most impactful they can be, you should research which organizations you are giving to. Not all charities are made the same, and the best charities are far more effective than the average charity on a per-dollar basis.

For example, PlayPump, a charity project which delivered water pumps powered by a merry-go-round to numerous African communities, seemed like an effective way to pump water while children played when it first launched. This program garnered major investment (notably, $10 million from the U.S. government). Each pump cost $14,000, but it turned out that it made pumping water harder for the communities they were installed in.

In contrast, a simple charity project like providing oral rehydration therapy to children suffering from diarrhea in Africa has been wildly successful. As a result of ORT, childhood deaths due to diarrheal disease decreased from 4.6 million in 1980 to 1.5 million in 2000. This treatment costs less than 50 cents per treatment course.

For this reason, I agree that donating at checkout without first having done research is not a perfect way to do charity. Not perfect doesn’t mean bad, though.

The notion that the average person should always research what charities they donate to lives in a sort of optimistic vacuum that fails to recognize that independently donating to charity, let alone researching the per-dollar efficacy of that charity, can be time consuming for the average person.

Outside of those who tend to donate based on evidence-based philanthropy and have more plentiful time, money and motivation to donate to well-researched charities in their free time, checkout charity is a realistic option for donation.

Adding on less than a dollar to your bill — when you already have a form of payment out and don’t have to select a charity — is a nearly effortless, accessible and efficient way to engage the general public with charity.

Most importantly, it’s successful at generating participation in charity with money. In a 2017 study at a large zoo examining the efficacy of different charity collection methods, 45.18% of patrons agreed to rounding up their bill.

Although the individual donations are small, they accumulate. In the United States, $605 million was raised by the largest campaigns using this method of charity collection in 2020. Of these major campaigns, PetSmart raised $44 million for animal welfare initiatives. Walmart and Sam’s Club together raised $28 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

There are, of course, caveats to this practice. As mentioned, it’s important that the charities we donate to are effective; digging into research on this can be a tough task for the average individual. Instead, this onus of research should fall onto the businesses that select the charities they want to partner with. These businesses should also give more clear and accessible information on their charity of choice.

Right now, if I go on the website for a company like Walmart or Walgreens, it’s fairly unclear what their partner charities will do with donations and how their chosen charity stacks up to others without some digging.

If businesses made information on where roundup donations were going much more transparent and truly informational, their choices for charity partnerships would be more easily held accountable. A level of accountability and transparency with what charities businesses align themselves with reflects well on their brand, making this mutually beneficial for companies and consumers alike.

Businesses should also more often take part in practices like matching consumers’ donations. On top of generating more charitable donations, this would help to dissuade some of the discomfort that people feel about wealthy corporations asking consumers for money, as seen in replies under a post about rounding up for charity on r/unpopularopinion on Reddit such as “How about the multi-billion dollar organization round up (on my) behalf?” or “You donate, Wal-Mart.”

I agree, by the way. Businesses should be more generous with their money; but we’re not going to overturn the financial inequalities of corporate America overnight, so matched donations may be a reasonable step for now.

Finally, I want to address an argument that I often hear and see, which is that you can’t say “no” without feeling guilt or social pressure. Once again, this sentiment pops up in that TikTok comment section, with users expressing that they feel badly or ashamed if they don’t donate.

It’s true that there’s a level of social pressure tied to charitable giving. A common motivator for charity in general is social appearance. No one should feel like they are being forced to donate at checkout, though.

If you are someone that always says “yes” to rounding up out of a feeling of social pressure, I challenge you to actually try saying “no.” If more than half of the population is saying “no” to donating at checkout, according to the zoo study from the Society for Consumer Psychology, why would most people care?

If you have the time and interest, I do recommend that you donate to a charity independently. Even if you don’t do extreme deep-diving research, this at the very least establishes more of a relationship with the organization, which isn’t possible through one-time, anonymous checkout donations.

There are plenty of imperfections in checkout charity. There’s a list of caveats that need to be addressed before checkout donation is best; businesses need to do better all around, people who can donate independently should do that first and so on.

Despite these caveats and the fact that this practice can certainly be improved upon, it shouldn’t be done away with altogether. Factors such as convenience and accessibility make this a great way to involve average, busy and uninterested people with charity work.

If you can do better than rounding up at checkout, do it — but don’t condemn this practice for those who can’t. It’s easy to get caught up in wishful thinking for how we can better the world; but, sometimes, solutions that are easy for the average Joe to engage with are our best starting point.

Molly Amrine is an Opinion Columnist from Columbus, Ohio who writes about the intersection between our economy and social issues. She can be reached at mamrine@umich.edu.