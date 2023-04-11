America’s best cities are famous for their iconic skylines: the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center in New York, Chicago’s Willis (or Sears) Tower and Los Angeles’ legendary downtown mountain backdrop are all perfect examples of what it means for a city to be American. Skyscrapers have always symbolized ​​progress, innovation and economic growth, proof that America was on top, even during catastrophes like the Great Depression.

Not all great cities have the silhouettes that make American cities so recognizable, however. Places like Paris, Amsterdam and Barcelona — cities renowned for their beauty and livability — don’t depend on soaring bodies of glass and steel to define their character. It is not that skyscrapers make a city devoid of character. Rather, the question arises if continuing to build up exclusively in small, concentrated areas is the best way to develop our urban environments.

Most new developments in Ann Arbor proximate to downtown come in the form of high-rises. A city that allows for a multitude of housing shapes — not just single-family homes and super tall buildings — is a city of the future. Buildings that are neither too tall nor too short are ideal for building affordable places to live, pleasant communities and environmentally-friendly neighborhoods. This is not a call to ban the construction of towers that are “too tall,” or, in urban planning terms, “not human scale,” but rather to permit the construction of buildings that do fit that human scale throughout all of our cities. This means allowing buildings of more than two stories, but less than seven stories, in any neighborhood people call home.

People may oppose tall buildings on the basis that high rises are less affordable than smaller buildings and, to an extent, this is true. Tall buildings are more expensive than short buildings, but this is only because tall buildings are a response to higher land values, which raise the cost of building any kind of use. High land values don’t stop in downtowns; for example, in Ann Arbor, small plots of land with dilapidated houses are sold for high prices. These are not being immediately occupied, rather torn down and redeveloped, usually into a larger single-family home. This new shape is bound by exclusionary regulations which force a specific building typology. Only allowing replacement buildings to be large, expensive single-family homes is a policy decision. An alternative would be to allow for denser construction in these neighborhoods — not high-rises, but rather neighborhood-scale apartment buildings.

In cities with low-density but high-cost housing — like most of Ann Arbor outside of downtown, — building mid-rise buildings can lower the cost of housing. First, costs decrease by dividing the cost of land over many occupants. Mid-rises can also leverage limited economies of scale in construction, which cease to exist once a building grows taller than eight stories.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, local developer Ryan Tobias, partner at Triad Real Estate Partners and Jackson Dearborn Partners, described what the typical mid-rise building looks like in the United States.

“The most efficient way to build is one to three stories of podium, of concrete or steel construction, with wood construction over that,” Tobias said.

This type of construction allows for the lowest cost per square foot of construction when accounting for modern regulation. Tobias explained the benefits of mixing mid-rises into existing neighborhoods.

“A mix of options in most neighborhoods is a good thing,” he said. “Having single-family homes, condos or townhouses, or apartments — those all cater to a slightly different socioeconomic demographic, and I think that’s a positive.”

Mid-rise buildings permit shockingly high and livable density, and avoid the many pitfalls of taller buildings. An example of the short and impactful development pattern I’m advocating for is found in Ann Arbor’s First Street and West Kingsley Street neighborhood. The density of buildings, built relatively close to the street, does not negatively impact the leafy and pleasant nature of the neighborhood. This construction style is mostly prohibited in American cities like Ann Arbor.

“Zoning is … your first culprit,” Tobias said. “Most neighborhoods, if not all neighborhoods, don’t have zoning that would allow for (mid-rise) construction.”

This is why we don’t see neighborhood-oriented mid-rises in the United States, with moderately-sized buildings typically being built on higher-speed, wider arterial roads, Tobias said.

The limited mid-rise construction we’ve had in Ann Arbor has come with tremendous success. Development in neighborhoods zoned for mid-rise construction has replaced blighted houses, and added community amenities such as a segment of the Treeline Trail.

Small-time development is also great for the local economy. Tobias said that small developers typically don’t get the opportunity to compete because of difficult regulations.

“The process for a $2 million project and a $60 million project are essentially the same,” Tobias said. Ann Arbor should make it easier to make projects on a human scale.

Mid-rise construction also comes with a myriad of environmental benefits. Building mid-rise buildings instead of high-rises can result in a 30% decrease in embodied carbon, which is a measure of carbon dioxide associated with all the elements of the building process. Another benefit is carbon sequestration. Wooden buildings, which are currently able to be built up to 25 stories, could potentially be responsible for 106 billion tons of carbon sequestration. Most new timber developments are mid-rise buildings. Mid-rise buildings also allow for a reduction in the space dedicated to non-living uses, like hallways and elevators. Mid-rise buildings can also allow for “single-stair” buildings, permitted in many jurisdictions if built under six stories. In contrast to a typical two-stair building, which connects the units in a building with a dark hallway, a single-stair building reduces the floor area dedicated to dead space and allows for a plethora of social and environmental benefits.

Ann Arbor needs more housing of all types. This will create more pleasant neighborhoods with more diversity in neighbors, access to better amenities and a smaller impact on the environment. This doesn’t mean a rejection of high-rises — that type of construction is also needed in Ann Arbor. But a singular dependence on one kind of development to meet community goals is illogical. By building smaller while expanding the scope of where buildings can go, we can create an Ann Arbor that includes everyone.

Abdulrahman Ateya is an Opinion Columnist writing about urban issues in Ann Arbor. He can be reached at ateya@umich.edu.