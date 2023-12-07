On Friday, Nov. 17, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman stepped down. His departure followed a review by the company’s board of directors that concluded that Altman was not consistently candid in his communications with the board.

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company wrote in a statement.

However, just four days later, OpenAI announced that Altman would be reinstated in his previous role as CEO. The news came as a shock to many, considering a letter was signed by nearly 600 OpenAI employees threatening to resign if Altman was not brought back as CEO. Left with no other choice than to backtrack on their original decision, OpenAI quickly rehired Altman, stirring up a media frenzy. Altman “now has more power—and fewer constraints—than ever,” one article warned.

The company’s organizational meltdown has shed light on OpenAI’s lack of control over its executive leadership. The company’s unique corporate structure, identified as a “capped profit” system, was originally developed as a safeguard against the reckless development of artificial intelligence. Board members were said to have total power in keeping corporate leadership in check if they deviated from the company’s defined mission of creating AI that “benefits humanity.” Altman even confirmed this during a Bloomberg Technology conference back in June.

“The board can fire me,” Altman said. “I think that’s important.”

As it turns out, the board in fact can’t fire Altman — at least not without severe backlash and a media storm. With little to no information on the reasoning behind Altman’s dismissal in the first place, his sudden return appears ominous. The board’s quick reversal of their decision when confronted with the mass exodus of company employees — most leaving to work at Microsoft — reveals that money, not morals, has become the driving determinant behind the company’s mission.

Altman has long been accused of favoring personal priorities over official duties. In the weeks leading up to his ousting, Altman was said to have been prioritizing commercial interests over safety concerns and avoiding any checks to his power within the company. A recent exposé released by The Washington Post revealed that this was not the first time Altman has been fired from a tech giant. Just four years ago, one of his personal mentors, Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham, gave Altman the boot while he was working for the well-known startup.

Altman’s professional background has left many questioning the ability of OpenAI leadership to protect the company’s promise of conducting safety-minded research. The fear of an “AI apocalypse” looms larger in the wake of these discoveries — as is indicated by the departure of certain board members with Altman’s rehiring. Ilya Sutskever (who has since recanted his decision), Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley are among the members who resigned.

All three of these individuals have signaled concerns about unrestrained technology progress. Their fears of the “singularity” — a hypothetical point at which technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in untold consequences for humanity — seem to be echoed in their decisions to leave the company.

The reinstatement of Altman and the resignation of these influential figures has not only exposed fractures in OpenAI’s internal dynamics but has also triggered a profound questioning of the company’s commitment to ethical AI development. The collective dissent from employees and the departure of key board members signal a deep-rooted crisis of motives. OpenAI now faces a critical juncture in rebuilding trust, both internally and externally. It is more imperative now than ever for tech companies, especially those at the forefront of AI research, to reassess and fortify their corporate structures to ensure accountability and ethical conduct.

Tate Moyer is an Opinion Columnist from Los Angeles, Calif. She writes about digital culture and technology, and can be reached at moyert@umich.edu.