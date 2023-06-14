On May 24, 2023, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially announced his 2024 presidential campaign. While this was not a surprise to many Americans, it is an alarming reminder of the doomsday this country will face if he is elected.

Though he claims to put America first, in the same breath, DeSantis passed bills that discriminate against an abundance of Americans. With anti-trans, anti-gay, anti-Black, anti-immigrant and anti-abortion laws passed just in the state of Florida, it isn’t hard to imagine how much damage he could do to the entire country.

DeSantis ran his 2018 gubernatorial campaign with ads like “Casey,” telling his young daughter to “build the wall” as a way of supporting former President Donald Trump. Today, ironically, he and Trump are now constantly going after each other on social media platforms. Though both run on white supremacist-coded ideology and are dangerous threats to this country, they’re incredibly opposed to the idea of the other. Following in Trump’s anti-woke footsteps, DeSantis recently passed the Stop WOKE Act of 2022, prohibiting students from enrolling in racial history-centered classes, such as Advanced Placement African American Studies. Not only is stripping knowledge dangerous to developing minds, it also sets a precedent that discourages teachers from teaching at full capacity.

Rising Music, Theatre & Dance junior Annabella Paolucci is a Florida resident, and her mom is a teacher in the state.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Paolucci said, “There is a new rule introduced by the book ban for people like my mom, where they have to have this strict inventory now of all of the books. It’s discouraging her from wanting to buy new books for the kids.”

For Paolucci, the books that Florida Republicans are banning aren’t inappropriate at all; they are, in her words, “talking about race and ethnicity, which is our history and our life.” If these books are deemed inappropriate by the state, teachers could be fined up to $5,000 or be sentenced to five years in prison. While DeSantis claims that these book bans are meant to protect children, they actually may achieve quite the opposite. In Missouri, a man who aided in banning books containing LGBTQ+ themes was charged with felony second-degree child molestation.

As well as taking away matters of education, DeSantis also recently passed a bill to take away children from their families if they are suspected to be transitioning or receiving gender-affirming care. This law allows the state to take custody of these children, ripping them away from their families. This is not only very traumatizing for children, but it is also completely arbitrary.

DeSantis has also targeted free speech.

“When they say they want to ban talking about sexuality in K-12, they’re talking about banning things that aren’t even inappropriate,” Paolucci said. “A male teacher can’t say they have a husband, but they can say they have a wife, and that’s just hypocrisy right there.”

The idea that not “saying gay” is protecting children is completely unfounded, especially when these same children are being killed under DeSantis’s loose gun laws.

On Feb. 14, 2018, 17 high school students were killed in the Parkland shooting, close to where Paolucci resides in the Miami area.

“Instead of focusing his policies on trying to save the lives of children, (Desantis is) putting all the energy into these terrible, oppressive laws to just promote ignorance instead of actually caring about their lives,” Paolucci said. “He wants to reach out to a parent saying we care about your children’s well being, but he really doesn’t at all if he has absolutely no intention to talk about gun reform.”

And just that he is — ignorant of gun reform. A Parkland shooting victim’s father recently denounced DeSantis for signing the Florida open carry law. These bills, SB 150 and HB 543, allow people to openly carry firearms without a permit. As of the date of this column’s publication, there have been 290 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023; one could only hope that our leaders would set strict gun laws into place, but unfortunately for Florida, that is not the case.

DeSantis has done much harm to the immigrant communities of Florida while simultaneously claiming to care about Floridians. A new bill he passed is extremely harsh on immigrants attempting to enter the U.S. and receive jobs, health care and citizenship. In South Florida, a large percentage of the workforce in multiple industries are undocumented people — DeSantis is not only stripping undocumented people from making a living, but also jeopardizing industries. Paolucci recalled that this new bill is prompting people to leave the state.

“For a big population of my mom’s school, their families are undocumented,” Paolucci said. “This year, with just one week left of school, there were a handful of kids that just left without even saying they’re leaving. So many families had to leave Florida because they’re terrified of being deported because of these new really harsh immigration laws.”

As for the fate of women in Florida, DeSantis introduced a 6-week abortion ban into law. According to Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, “This ban would prevent four million Florida women of reproductive age from accessing abortion care after six weeks — before many women even know they’re pregnant.” For many women, periods are inconsistent already due to hormonal issues like polycystic ovary syndrome, medications, high or low body weight, not eating enough and more, so to make the cut off for abortion right after a missed period is nonsense. Paolucci was not only concerned about the time cut off, but also for the fate of low-income women.

“It’s very, very scary to have only six weeks,” Paolucci said. “So, let’s say, maybe five weeks pass, and you’re like, oh, crap, I didn’t get my period, you’d then have one week to legally get an abortion safely, when I’m sure he’s making it hard for women. For lower class women that can’t afford to cross the state line, can’t afford to travel, don’t have a car, how are they going to get across the state? Where are they going to go to get a safe and affordable abortion?”

With the 2024 presidential election creeping closer and closer, it’s vital that we recognize how dangerous DeSantis is to the U.S. With all the horror he’s ensued in Florida, we can only imagine what he will do to the country as a whole.

“I think he’s just as bad as Trump but in a way, he’s even more terrifying,” Paolucci stated. “He’s not dumb; he’s evil and he’s smart, which makes him so absolutely dangerous to America.”

Katie Maraldo is an Opinion Columnist from Grosse Pointe, Mich. She writes about politics, gender inequities, Ann Arbor lifestyle and more. She can be reached at kmaraldo@umich.edu.