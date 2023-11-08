Walkability is a hip goal for urban spaces. Increasingly, citizens want the ability to navigate their city independent of a private motor vehicle. Safety and pace of life are among the top priorities of the urbanist movement promoted in forums like Reddit’s “r/Urbanism,” organizations such as Strong Towns and by dedicated creators like City Beautiful.

Ann Arbor is, by American standards, a fairly safe place to get around. The organization Walk Score ranks the city at an impressive 98 points out of 100 for ease and safety of walking, as well as 89 for biking and 76 for public transportation. Nevertheless, the city is still working to reduce serious injuries and deaths caused by cars. Ann Arbor’s Vision Zero plan, which was announced in 2021, hopes to reach that goal of zero road casualties by 2025. Since the plan was finalized, Ann Arbor has reviewed or passed several measures to promote the safety of non-car travel, including the designation of new bike lanes on Division and State streets and the prohibition of right turns for cars stopped at red lights.

While far from a thing of the past, road deaths and injuries are decreasing year after year in Ann Arbor, based on data collected as recently as 2021. As a supporter of low- and no-car urban spaces, I’m inclined to linger on the city’s problems, which, in reality, feel inescapable for most North American cities. Still, I want to celebrate Ann Arbor for its successes and hope for even more safe and efficient infrastructure. To shape the city into the one we want, we should appreciate what’s already here.

The weekend before Halloween, I was out on my bike working on this story. To a regular reader of urbanist opinions, this might sound like the beginning of a horror story involving a missed red light and an unfortunate trick-or-treater. Instead, I was delighted to find a cluster of white tents in place of the usual rows of parked cars on North Fourth Avenue and East Ann Street. I stopped by to explore what I learned was the third annual A2 Artoberfest, hosted by the Ann Arbor non-profit Guild of Artists & Artisans.

The two-day festival featured live music, local food and drink and, of course, the work of about 100 artists. Despite the cold weather, pedestrians of all ages wandered from booth to booth, chatting with the artists and volunteers. Some young attendees were in their costumes from the Downtown Ann Arbor Trick-or-Treater Parade held a block away on Main Street. To better understand the event’s impact on the community, I spoke with some of the volunteers at the festival.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Allison Buck, senior director of marketing and partnerships at the Guild of Artists & Artisans, explained the process of organizing traffic and getting people involved.

“(To reserve the streets with the city) we applied 6 months in advance, but the application is straightforward,” Buck said. “A lot of people, despite our aggressive marketing, stumble on this, especially from the farmers market and trick-or-treating events.”

I was one of these surprise attendees, having only stopped thanks to the large construction barrier at one of the event’s entrances. Buck went on to describe how pedestrian safety measures like bollards can both help and hinder street events like Artoberfest.

“We worked with the city to temporarily remove these bollards,” Buck said, pointing to some of the remaining gray poles surrounding the corners of the sidewalk. “These bollards make people safer — I’m a walker myself.”

Buck explained that the barrier poles take up valuable space when setting up temporary booths.

“Sometimes when street improvements are made, like these bollards, they impact our footprint,” Buck said.

Nevertheless, Buck said pedestrian and cycling infrastructure still seems to help business. This claim is supported by research indicating a 24% jump in retail revenue for stores on protected bike lanes in New York City.

The partner volunteers also appreciated the potential of events like Artoberfest to boost public support for safe, walkable spaces.

In an interview with The Daily, Heather Vingsness, educational outreach manager at the University of Michigan Natural History Museum, explained why pedestrian access is so important to the Museum and to the community as a whole.

“It’s about half and half,” Vingsness said, referring to how many people drive or walk to the museum. “But yeah, we have a ton of people that are just walking around and say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know there’s a museum here’ — and I love this sort of walkable event.”

Vingsness strongly agreed with the sentiment that events like Artoberfest contribute to a sense of pedestrian community.

“(T)hese sorts of walkable events really help bring the community together because you’re not just driving somewhere in your car — you’re not just driving past people wondering what they’re doing as you drive, you get to actually interact with the people around you,” Buck said. “Especially because it’s treat parade day, there’s gonna be so many people from all over Ann Arbor coming here at once and it’s going to be kind of like a good celebration of the vitality of the city.”

Nonetheless, Ann Arbor’s street-accessible buildings and events are still destinations for car traffic. The Guild’s website helpfully recommends nearby parking structures for people who need to drive.

Vingsness also told The Daily that the Museum receives frequent requests for a dedicated parking lot.

While cars can be isolating, inefficient and unsafe on the whole, they are necessary for many people who cannot get around otherwise, especially with the high priority car traffic maintained in North American urban planning.

The future of urban development needs to account for the benefits of cars, while mitigating their risks and offering viable alternatives like accessible public transportation. This mediation between the car and the sidewalk is not exactly a hot topic of contemporary urbanism, and private vehicles are generally less necessary and accessible than many give them credit for. Still, in the spirit of appreciating what we have now, Artoberfest can show us that we can truly share the road, even for just a weekend or for outdoor dining options.

Buck said Artoberfest plays a role in building the community.

“(The festival) definitely adds to the urban setting. (Ann Arbor is) in the top 10 cities for the art scene, and these events really help,” Buck said. “When people feel safe walking around these events, they become aware of how they are actually navigating the community.”

