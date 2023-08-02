His platform champions left-wing causes like the right to an abortion, fighting climate change and bringing the troops home. Simultaneously, he’s a candidate who repeatedly heralds and doubles down on conspiracy theories which are at best shakily based in fact. Political heir of his infamously assassinated father and uncle, Robert Franklin Kennedy Jr. is by no means your typical Democratic candidate.

Kennedy has bet big on his success. Launching his bid for the presidency in April, the environmental lawyer has gained considerable traction for all of the wrong reasons. His polling performance has been most successful among Republican voters, and as his campaign has progressed, his approval ratings have continuously soured among Democratic voters. Thirty nine percent of his large donations came from previously purely Republican donors, while a modest 23% came from Democrats. Of these numbers, 65% had never donated to Democratic candidates. These numbers are fairly astonishing, considering he intends to run against President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary. While his left-leaning views are at the core of his campaign, his often outrageous conspiratorial utterances and past suspension from social media have garnered much more attention from a post-Trump conservative base, who admire his MAGA-adjacent views and his conflict with mainstream and social media.

A major difference between Trump and Kennedy remains in the way that Trump interacts with the media and his supporters. While surrounded by legal battles, Trump has continued his adversarial crusade against his political and ideological opponents. His CNN town hall was a roaring success for the world of MAGA, in which he shamelessly doubled down on his 2020 election fraud claims and danced around his legal woes, all to roaring support from the mostly conservative audience. Just as in 2016, his offense-based antics have kept him at the forefront of the national conversation and backed his spot at the top of the Republican primary.

Unlike Trump, Kennedy goes about his rhetoric in a far less adversarial manner. The volume and clarity of his speech are hindered by a neurological condition he developed after an accident in his 40s, known as spasmodic dysphonia. While this may not be the reason for his more tapered approach to spreading his views, it has not held him back from appearing on a wide variety of media channels to spread his message. In many of these interviews, he simply speaks about healing the divide between left and right, his family background and his campaign platform. It is in these interviews where he deploys his beliefs regarding his uncle’s assassination, vaccines and assorted untruths which have overtaken the image of his campaign. In turn, these appearances have led those faithful to the Democratic party to relinquish their initial support of the heir to the Kennedy political lineage.

While his name and family history are presently his premier assets to lure Democratic voters to his side, it is precisely this family which wants absolutely nothing to do with his run for president. Since the start of his crusade against established truths about vaccines and his continued “drinking of the Kool-Aid,” numerous members of the Kennedy camp have emphatically denounced the many libelous statements their family’s black sheep has recently delivered during his run for president.

Kennedy’s disruption of the Democratic political landscape in some ways echoes Senator Bernie Sanders’, I-VT, failed run for the party’s nomination in 2016. Sanders was a proud, self-proclaimed democratic-socialist who garnered massive support across the country and established himself as the greatest challenger to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the eventual 2016 Democratic nominee for president. Despite his decades-long track record as a career independent politician and his emphatic support of the young, working class and underrepresented, his campaign faltered at the final stage when he failed to secure enough key states for the Democratic nomination. His branding as a socialist — albeit a democratic one — coupled with the nation’s long antagonistic history with the political ideology became his undoing against the much more mainstream liberal in Hillary Clinton, with whom he had a very close race until the final stages. Despite this, his views, previously perceived as far too extreme for Washington D.C., became viable, appealing to policy shapers due to his success on the campaign trail. Although he himself was unable to put his policies into action, he paved the way for young progressives to gain traction in U.S. Congress, which has helped elevate progressive policies such as Medicare for All into the national conversation.

While Kennedy’s conspiratorial views are by no means fit for conversion into policy, his abrupt and captivating arrival on the mainstream political landscape is absolutely a reason to reassess the potential of anti-establishment Democratic candidates such as Kennedy and Sanders, who was also originally considered a long-shot candidate when compared to the well-established Clinton. Donald Trump, the man who clinched the presidency from Clinton in 2016, was also long considered a long shot, even among Republicans, and for months after the election, pollsters were still scratching their heads as to how he had achieved victory. Even seven years later, America is increasingly fed up with the established political elite. In the coming presidential elections, candidates hailing from outside the traditional presidential candidacy pipeline will likely find increasing levels of support.

While Kennedy’s bid for the Democratic nomination has been thoroughly derailed by his bigoted self-sabotage, it has brought previously right-wing ideas into the left-wing political hemisphere. It remains to be seen how such ideas may mature in future Democratic presidential candidates, yet, in the current moment, such vehemently delivered untruths have rightfully made a long-shot candidate into an almost irrelevant one. In this same moment in the nation’s history, political polarization has reached unprecedented levels and shoved an increasingly deep wedge between the American public and Congress, with events such as the Jan. 6 insurrection emphasizing the need to heal the divide. Much like how Sanders’ campaign sent ripple effects throughout Gen Z and ushered in a new relevance for progressive politics, Kennedy’s injection of right-wing ideas, coupled with a platform that hopes to “bring Americans together,” may be the spark within the Democratic party which motivates its members to find more common ground between two alternate political sides.

Vaccine skepticism coupled with a liberal ideology, energetic environmental activism, a prominent family and a healthy dose of anti-establishment peddling have summed up a rather unlikely yet ultimately deeply flawed cocktail for a Democratic presidential candidate. Where Kennedy will go from here remains to be seen; yet, considering his rapid descent in favorability among his constituents, it is unlikely he will go much further. Nevertheless, the message of his truly unique campaign still has the potential to inspire positive change in our society and within the Democratic party.

Maximilian Schenke is an Opinion Columnist who is passionate about international politics and how they affect us locally, but often writes about national politics as well. He loves receiving criticism or otherwise at maxsch@umich.edu.