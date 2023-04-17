This year, Ivy League universities received a whopping 311,948 applications. Of that overwhelming number, only 21,168 lucky students received a decision letter starting with “Congratulations!” This shouldn’t come as a surprise. With acceptance rates ranging from 3% to 8%, the odds aren’t exactly in your favor. The “Ivies,” as they’re commonly known, have always had a certain reputation. Although the term “Ivy League” wasn’t introduced until the 1950s, people have long recognized these eight institutions as some of the most sought-after programs in the world. As the title of Ivy League is synonymous with top-notch academics and unmatched prestige, it’s obvious why many students share a dream of receiving an acceptance letter. But are these schools prided because they actually are the “best” or because their names have a certain ring to them?

It’s no secret that getting into an Ivy League school takes more than a stellar academic record. For those who truly want a chance at admission, the process is a high-cost, high-stress gauntlet. A New York Times study found that 38 American universities, including five Ivies, have more students from the top 1% of earners than from the bottom 60%, showing that if you want to make it to a “top” university you have to pay to play.

The 2019 admissions year revealed a, now well-known, conspiracy code-named “Operation Varsity Blues” where investigations found the parents of 33 college applicants guilty of bribing their kids’ way into top universities, including several of the Ivy League schools. When people are willing to take such extreme measures to secure their kids a college acceptance letter, it begs a question: Is going to an Ivy League college really that much better? The obvious answer is of course. Ivy League schools offer top academic programs coupled with extensive alumni networks. Yet, so do tons of other public universities, one being the University of Michigan. The thing that the Ivy League schools are offering that other universities aren’t is the honor attached to their name, maintaining superiority in title only.

Unlike many other applicants, the University’s elite athletic program wasn’t a huge factor in my decision to apply. While I’ve always played sports and regularly attended my high school’s sporting events, I had never been particularly involved in college sports. But from the moment I walked into the Big House for the first time, I was hooked. Although the term “Ivy League” did originate as the title for a D1 NCAA athletic conference, nobody does sports quite like the Big Ten or the SEC. Seeing the streets of Ann Arbor flooded with maize and blue on game day is a tradition unlike any other and football isn’t the only sport worthy of mention. If you haven’t attended a hockey game at Yost Ice Arena, it might shock you to know there is often a line of students eagerly waiting outside the arena doors over an hour before puck drop. With a lot of U-M sports being highly competitive, it leads the way to a highly involved student fanbase, something that you tend to see less of at Ivy League schools.

But if it is academics you’re after, again, an Ivy League school might not be your best bet. U.S. News — the gold standard for college rankings — recently found the University of Chicago’s Booth Business School to be the best business school in the nation, ranked over both UPenn’s Wharton and Harvard’s business program. This is not to discredit the Ivy League schools in any way but simply to illustrate that there are other programs comparable to them in terms of academic rigor and excellence. Although admissions may be more selective, upon entrance, academic standards and class difficulty aren’t all that different from other programs. It’s not uncommon to see Ivy League graduates holding high positions in American society — for instance, seven of the nine members of the Supreme Court attended undergrad at one of the Ivies. However, it’s not because they were taught any differently from the students at other universities.

With that said, there is an argument to be made for attending a university in your state. The cost of out-of-state tuition can range anywhere from double to even triple that of your in-state school. And while you might be expected to make more by graduating from any Ivy, that money isn’t guaranteed — the money you’ll owe in student loans is. If you can receive a relatively similar education but at a significantly reduced cost, why wouldn’t you? It’s understandable to want a fresh start or to want a change of scenery, but if you have an in-state school comparable to the one you’re applying to out of state — again, take the University of Michigan, for example — surely you can put up with the harsh winters for a few more years.

In the end, the prestige associated with Ivy Leagues isn’t going away anytime soon and they’ll most likely maintain their elite status for many years to come. However, we can change the way that we view other seemingly “lesser” programs. According to the U.S. Department of Education, “a college degree is the surest way to economic strength and stability,” but which university signs your degree is less important than simply having a diploma. So why not look at the four years we spend as undergraduates as a time to enjoy the community that we are a part of rather than viewing it simply as a means of jump-starting our careers?

Those who are accepted into the Ivy League schools might appear to be the “winners” in the college admissions competition, but they definitely don’t have it all. They’ll never get the thrill of rushing the field after their football team beats The Ohio State University in one of sports’ biggest rivalries and they’re missing out on some of the best parts of college that an Ivy League ticket can’t deliver. So spend less time ranking your college program next to others and more time enjoying everything that your school has to offer.

Téa Santoro is an Opinion Columnist who writes about college culture and student life. She can be reached at aristea@umich.edu