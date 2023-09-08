Since the launch of ChatGPT 10 months ago, there’s been an endless stream of conversation about Artificial Intelligence, ranging from concern about job replacement to panic over fantastical robot takeovers. One of the most frequent and potentially impactful discussions, however, has focused on regulating the AI industry. With other countries moving to quickly lay out regulatory frameworks, Congress has called on multiple technology leaders to testify, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, to discuss potential options. In his testimony, Altman won over lawmakers with his pleas to create a new federal agency to swiftly regulate the industry. Unlike other Big Tech CEOs who’ve been maligned by Congress in recent years, Altman achieved rare bipartisan praise for his eagerness to engage constructively with legislators.

Although AI regulation will eventually be necessary, following Altman’s roadmap to regulate at such an early stage in the technology’s development would be a mistake. While possibly sincere, Altman’s desire to introduce significant red tape could suppress startup competitors attempting to displace industry heavyweights like OpenAI, cause a brain drain of engineering talent and lead America to lose its technological advantage over China.

In a rapidly developing industry where technology is evolving on an almost weekly basis, even a momentary slowdown in development could allow China to pull ahead of the United States. While it’s easy to dismiss the notion that regulation would have a significant impact on research and development, the lethargic pace of AI research in Europe is a prime example of the drastic consequences America could face if it introduces red tape at this stage. Compared to the U.S. and Asia, European companies have been remarkably uninvolved in the AI boom, largely due to concerns over General Data Protection Regulation violations. In particular, the international releases of popular generative AI products like Google Bard and ChatGPT have been held up by countries like Ireland and Italy, which have argued that they violate data privacy statutes. With even the largest companies struggling to break into the European market, investors are disincentivized from allocating funding to smaller European companies in the tech space.

Although the U.S. is currently the global epicenter of AI research, it isn’t unreasonable to expect many American companies to move research operations abroad to friendlier regulatory regimes if the federal government places restrictions on product development. While an international agreement preventing company flight by creating a global regulatory framework would be preferable to the current deregulated environment, our frayed relationship with China makes any such agreement unenforceable. While the U.S. and EU have discussed creating standard governance for AI startups, the ongoing “Chip War,” during which President Joe Biden recently banned most technology investments in Chinese companies, makes China unlikely to engage.

Beyond the economic consequences of regulation, America could also risk ceding its role in shaping future regulations and ethics conversations by prematurely stifling the industry. As the global leader in AI research, if more research shifts to Asia, we could lose this enviable position at a moment when the size of the fledgling industry pales in comparison to its projected growth.

In addition to the many international concerns, pursuing regulation could also lead to anticompetitive domestic outcomes. While congressmen have been encouraged by OpenAI and other Big Tech companies’ desire to regulate themselves, we should be wary about viewing their motives as altruistic. Historically, large tech corporations have supported regulations as a means of shaping policy and driving smaller competitors out of the industry. While larger firms with extensive compliance departments can afford to build products that adhere to often arbitrary standards, startups are far more resource-constrained. Without the ability to quickly pivot and experiment freely, startups will struggle to displace Big Tech competitors. Additionally, with AI development largely dependent on procuring a wealth of to-train models, Big Tech companies already flush with user data can afford to promote strict data privacy statutes that prevent other businesses from forming comparable datasets.

As the industry continues to develop and AI models become more powerful, there’s a clear need to eventually introduce regulatory frameworks in America, possibly even taking inspiration from other countries. Despite the hype, however, AI is currently being used in relatively limited ways, mostly as a means of enhancing pre-existing processes such as fraud detection and e-commerce. As the scope of its use expands and the technology permeates non-software businesses in more profound ways, concerns about safety and ethical use will become more significant. In order to address safety, basic measures like standardized black-box testing for large-scale models present the most direct approach to comprehensive yet minimally invasive preventative measures. Taking approaches that evaluate final products but do little to control the inner workings of models is the most promising avenue for regulation. By not putting unnecessary burdens on startups, we can support responsible innovation.

Ultimately, we must tread carefully in enacting regulations on a newly emerging industry of such importance. While it’s critical to continue academic discussions of potential regulatory standards for a more developed industry, stymying the growth of AI at this stage could be catastrophic. If America doesn’t allow tech companies the freedom to experiment, it risks losing its dominance in the sector.

Nikhil Sharma is an Opinion Columnist who can be reached at nsnikhil@umich.edu.