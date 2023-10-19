We must wake up to the problem of sleep deprivation at the University of Michigan. A whopping 82% of college students believe that their lack of sleep has negatively impacted their academic performance. Academic performance is also partially to blame for why 60% of college students suffer from sleep deprivation: it is a vicious cycle apparent not only at the University, but at college campuses nationally. The University’s culture directly affects our inability to get sufficient rest.

The importance of getting a good night’s sleep is universally acknowledged for many reasons. It can improve cognitive function and sociability, further the efficacy of vaccinations, boost your immune system and reduce stress. Long-term sleep deprivation, though, doesn’t just mitigate these positive effects — it can kill you. Without the management of stress from sleep, heightened cortisol can lead to heart disease and stroke.

Despite the clear importance of prioritizing sleep, U-M students are constantly plagued by academic pressures unique to certain institutions of higher education, which also impact sleep. Along with rigorous coursework, the University fosters a competitive environment and accompanying high expectations. The demanding nature of U-M coursework and social culture leaves little room for other things, let alone sleep. A “work hard, play hard” mentality leaves students with the choice to trade sleep for academic success or fall behind their peers. This, along with general stress from academics, plays an important role in why college students lack adequate sleep.

Stress and collegiate academics contribute to sleep deprivation, and sleep deprivation in turn exacerbates stress and mental health issues. Lack of sleep negatively impacts one’s ability to control their emotions and behavior and to cope with change — and it also increases depression and suicide rates. This creates a vicious cycle: heightened anxiety and stress due to sleep deprivation, which is further compounded by the inability to sleep caused by this heightened stress. This cycle can lead to an overall decline in both mental health and academic performance, the root of why many college students lack sleep in the first place.

U-M culture makes sleep deprivation from stress hard to combat, but we must do what we can to eliminate it. The University should enforce a human-first teaching approach, distinct from the standard mental health disclaimers. It’s crucial to explore practical implementations, such as flexible deadlines and accommodating unforeseen challenges in syllabi. That way students can approach their academics in a way that is not as demanding. This will reduce stress and allow students to prioritize their sleep and thus well-being.

The Office of the President’s Health and Well-being Initiative is responsible for achievements such as extending our Winter Break and increasing access to virtual therapy. However, there has been no movement toward creating a more supportive academic culture that would in turn prioritize sleep and learning over harsh academics and deadlines that students lose sleep over. A new system, coupled with students who understand they cannot force themselves to take on more than they can, will push students to prioritize their sleep and health.

The University is an incredibly competitive school, and students understand that they must keep up to succeed. This means that student-led initiatives and ideas are less likely to be implemented in comparison to U-M policies that all students and faculty would be forced to follow. The University holds executive power and is the only entity that is responsible for its students and the academic culture that they create, as well as the only entity that can make employable change. Adjustments to the grading system or workload distribution are some ways that the University can help reverse this culture.

Students are the only group that can realistically know what is good for students, so we also hold responsibility for advocating what is best for us. Midterms need to be spread out as finals are, assignments should be given with knowledge of completion time and extensions should be granted more frequently on a needs basis. The issue of sleep deprivation needs to be addressed through comprehensive policies that tackle the academic stress and over-competitiveness present at the University.

Sleep deprivation is not just an epidemic, but a personal issue I, and many other college students, have dealt with. I experienced this first-hand as a freshman approaching midterms for the first time. Spread across two days, I had three exams and two papers due. At first, I was confused about how instructors have not conferred about exam dates and deadlines that students have and how there was such a lack of communication between professors. These courses were also commonly taken as freshmen, as two of them were ECON 101 and STATS 250. Up until a week before, material for the courses and prompts for my papers were not completed, so I pretty much had to commit to finishing everything that week and got the least amount of sleep I ever had in my life. I tried contacting the Office of the Registrar, but I was given no response. Related to this issue, the University needs to improve its communication with students and listen to them on all fronts.

Sleep is health, and should be respected as a fundamental right among all people. A cultural shift and policy that prioritizes the importance of sleep and student well-being is necessary to further promote student academic and personal success. With the excessive claims the University has made about the care they hold for their students, and knowing how important sleep is for mental and physical health, changes need to be made that reflect the sentiments.

Rachelle Evans is an Opinion Columnist. She writes about the influence of healthcare and wellness on politics and American culture. She can be reached at evansra@umich.edu.