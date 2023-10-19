It’s 7 p.m. on a Wednesday night and my morale is a little low. I still have to cook, do the dishes and study for an exam the next morning. I haven’t seen the sun in a couple of days, and though I live on the 11th floor of my apartment, it’s so gloomy that I can’t see more than a few blocks out my window. How do I get out of this funk?

My roommates and I do this thing — we call it our ambiance. We type into YouTube all the buzzwords we can think of: cozy, rainy autumn night, with relaxing jazz music and burning fireplace. I look forward to entering my apartment and hearing the jazz music project from the living room. The sound of a crackling fire and light rain as I make dinner resets my mood after a long day. The gloomy weather is no longer a nuisance. Suddenly, it’s comforting — all because we’ve romanticized it.

Romanticization, synonymous with idealization, is formally defined as the act of thinking about something as more interesting than it really is.

However, I don’t completely agree with this definition. Romanticization doesn’t make something more interesting; rather, it’s a shift in perspective that allows us to appreciate the ordinary. It’s the enhancement of everyday experiences and revolves around the idea of living with intention. Our lives get so busy that we forget to enjoy what’s right in front of us, and romanticization reminds us of the beauty in life’s routines.

The “romanticize your life” trend first emerged on social media at the start of COVID-19, promoting the enjoyment of life’s simple pleasures. When there wasn’t much to do besides take long walks around the neighborhood and have movie nights on the couch, it helped people find joy in the mundane. Its message is summarized in the words of Ferris Bueller from the 1986 comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”: “Life moves pretty fast, and if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Depictions of romanticization on social media can vary. While many popular videos push a version of the trend influenced by wealth and consumerism, showcasing luxury products or extravagant shopping trips, this picture is deceiving. Depending on your lifestyle habits, romanticization can mean many different things to different people.

On the subreddit r/askwomen, someone posed the question, “What are some small things you do to romanticize mundane daily life?” People shared some of the methods they incorporated into their routines. “Brushing my hair and act(ing) like I’m a princess while doing it,” one user commented. Another commenter, describing her experience cleaning dishes, said, “I gently squeeze the bottle to blow bubbles out. I love bubbles.”

Romanticization is based on the principle of gratitude and helps us to notice the goodness that already exists in our lives. Similarly, it overlaps with the intentions of mindfulness, encouraging us to live in the present. Both gratitude and mindfulness are linked under the scope of positive psychology — the scientific approach to human behavior and feelings by examining well-being and happiness. The two practices promote the experience of positive emotions, producing numerous mental health benefits such as improved mood and self-esteem. However, the question of how to express gratitude and mindfulness is a more difficult task.

In an age where students are becoming increasingly stressed, it’s clear we need to sometimes take a step back from our busy schedules. Romanticization serves as a useful technique that combines gratitude and mindfulness practices, allowing us to appreciate what’s in front of us. A Brown University study demonstrated the benefits of incorporating practices of mindfulness into college students’ lives. It’s shown to decrease stress and symptoms of depression and improve quality of sleep. In the same vein, expressing gratitude releases dopamine, stimulating feelings of pleasure and happiness. Gratitude also develops new neural pathways, promoting cognitive processing that enhances both focus and memory.

With winter quickly approaching, many University of Michigan students can relate to the feeling of seasonal depression that comes when the sun hibernates for the fall and winter months — studies have demonstrated a lack of Vitamin D reduces serotonin levels. Incorporating rituals into your daily life, like my roommates and I do by romanticizing the weather, can help prevent the onset of seasonal depression symptoms and boost your mood.

For me, romanticizing dinner is lighting a seasonal candle and listening to jazz music. For others, it’s using nice placements or garnishing your plate. Romanticization makes something special, for no other reason besides the fact it brings you happiness.

It’s not some elaborate experience; it’s quite the opposite. It’s learning to find joy in the ordinary.

Kate Micallef is an Opinion Columnist from Boca Raton, Fla. She writes about lifestyle, health, and college culture for The Daily and can be reached at katemic@umich.edu.