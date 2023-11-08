On Jan. 28, 1986, the U.S. Space Shuttle orbiter Challenger exploded 46,000 feet above the ground 73 seconds after liftoff, killing all seven people inside. The causes of the disaster were fiercely contended, so much so that a government commission was chartered to investigate them.

At the end of the investigation, the committee released and submitted a 442-page report to President Ronald Reagan, detailing the context and causes of the incident, as well as recommendations to ensure future safety. The investigation found that the disaster was fundamentally caused by a lapse in truthful scientific communication between NASA engineers and executives. The engineers knew that the shuttle had several weak points, but these concerns fell on deaf executive ears. In pursuit of its 24 flights-per-year goal, NASA was too focused on deadlines and productivity than the safety of the mission itself.

In a poll conducted by commission member Richard Feynman, engineers estimated the probability of failure to be one in 100, while management gave figures closer to one in 100,000. It was this disparity in risk assessment between what was and what could be that — in his eyes and in the commission’s — caused the disaster.

While safety measures have improved, at least enough so that fatalities are usually avoided, the disparity in scientific communication persists. Technology is often perceived as a black box of utility — something happens in a laboratory somewhere and, all of a sudden, our lives are made a little bit easier. Inevitably, this means that we put a considerable amount of trust in the entities that communicate scientific discoveries to us, entities like the news.

But with many journalistic entities, the distinction between what technology is and what it could be is seldom made clear, especially in headlines. If we don’t make this distinction, however, public opinion on scientific issues can become heavily optimistic and ill-informed, leading to unproductive science policy, poor investments and an eventual distrust of scientific experts when reality conflicts with public opinion. In this way, journalism and other publications have a responsibility to relate the scientific truth, which is usually never black and white.

One of the most salient tenants of the scientific process is self-criticism. Because of the tendency for science to prove itself wrong as often as possible, nothing scientific is ever truly certain, only certain so far. Which is why, in order for something to be considered a breakthrough, it has to pass some tests first, not the least of which is replication. If it doesn’t replicate — if someone else somewhere else can’t perform the exact same breakthrough — it’s hardly a breakthrough.

Recently, numerous reputable journalistic entities reported that a room-temperature superconductor, named LK-99, had or may have been found. Some publications nuanced more than others and some, like The New York Times, could have been more diligent to avoid hype. As a result, LK-99 gained a brief flame on social media, stoked by more and more people and organizations writing about it, even though the material was proven to not be a superconductor somewhat immediately. While many articles did explain the complexity of the situation, the aggregate contribution of LK-99 content led to an inflated perception of it in the public eye, a recipe for scientific letdown.

Nuance, as maintained by a few sentences-to-a paragraph in a 900-word article, isn’t enough. It might seem minute now, but the devil is in the details. The industrial and research applications of a room-temperature superconductor would be enormous, and the discovery of one would lead to real and tangible financial consequences.

But here lies an interesting point. In order to spur scientific and technological growth, financial investment is needed, which goes hand in hand with public optimism. We have to balance keeping the public’s sentiment realistic with encouraging growth, a balance which is fostered by productive communication.

One of the applications of a room-temperature superconductor would be toward the field of quantum computing, another innovation surrounded by hype and controversy. Like with any emergent technology, there’s a lot of information being thrown around. Some hail quantum computing as the future of computing, others see it as a daydream. A unique conglomerate — including researchers, consultants, industry professionals and even futurologists — is playing into the current public perception of quantum computing. Every group has a different stake and incentive in how they choose to communicate, some more focused on rigor and others more focused on potential — be it societal, environmental or financial.

The resulting bog of information is hard to sift through. What are the applications of quantum computing? Who stands to benefit? Is this a fad? Are they going to replace classical computers at any point? These are all valid questions and normally surround a technology with potential, but the reality is that no one has the answers.

It’s impossible to accurately and consistently predict the future of any technology. Computers in the 1950s, for example, were scarcely imagined to be integrated into our society exactly as they are today. So how should we invest in new technologies if we can’t rely on their predicted outcomes? It starts with proper scientific communication. Investors and policymakers are able to guide us on a better path — GPS, Nylon, polio vaccines — but only if they have access to reliable information.

Limitations and realistic expectations are particularly pertinent when discussing nuclear energy. Nuclear energy has been championed by many as a potential long-term solution to climate change by producing reliable, clean energy. But it has also been opposed, criticized and branded as a red herring in our fight against climate change.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Todd Allen, chair and professor of nuclear engineering and radiological sciences, weighed in on the expectations surrounding nuclear energy.

“You can get super excited about (a) scientific accomplishment, but if your goal is to take power and put it in somebody’s house, we’re very far away from that,” Allen said. “Part of the problem is overhyping where the progress in the technology is.”

But, simply being truthful in communication is only half the battle. There remains the question of whether a society or group is willing to accept the innovations that science brings, a question that hinges on public perception.

“I think that technologists, at times, assume that successful development of the technology will be adequate for it to be accepted,” Allen said. “And I don’t think that’s the case, because there’s always the social element of whether people will like your technology.”

Because of this social element, a new technology could be rendered useless if society isn’t ready to accept it. The way we communicate ideas about technology and science matters because it affects real opinions, which are crucial to the implementation of that technology. If we don’t maintain a tight adherence to the tenets of the scientific process, if we’re too lax about potential “breakthroughs,” people can get the wrong idea about what’s actually happening. At best, the wrong idea leads to a little less trust in science and experts; at worst, people’s lives are at stake.

Ethical scientific communication could take many different forms. At the very least, editor’s notes, a common practice in journalism, could be used to provide context or corrections to readers about complications in a topic after an article’s publication. On a more active front, a variety of researchers and professors in different academic fields should be consulted and directly involved in the story-writing process so that the historic and scientific context of the topic being discussed is respected. Science moves slowly and journalism doesn’t. Aiming to match their paces will result in more responsible scientific communication.

Commenting on the Challenger Disaster, Richard Feynman wrote, “For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for nature cannot be fooled.” As human beings, we have little influence over the natural laws that govern our reality. But we do have influence over each other. In each other’s best interest, we must pay attention to the truth, which is often cloudier and less conclusive the closer you look at it. By being honest about the cloudiness, however, we can truly progress.

Zhane Yamin is a Senior Opinion Editor. He writes about stuff that matters, or at least he thinks that. He can be reached at zhane@umich.edu.