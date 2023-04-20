The past month for social media regulation has been nothing short of chaotic, to put it lightly. From the congressional hearing with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to members of the Senate bringing forward the RESTRICT Act, social media regulation has been a major focus of the federal government. This focus isn’t sudden — rather, the culmination of months of governmental action. From TikTok being banned on government-owned devices to certain Chinese based tech companies’ devices being banned in the U.S., the happenings of this April have been on the horizon for years.

In a previous article, I wrote about how the U.S. government banning TikTok could serve as a “sacrificial lamb” of sorts to provide the means for data protection for Americans. With how Chew’s hearing went, this seems unlikely. While there has been a push to ban TikTok in the U.S., the push for true data protection has been absent from the conversation. The overall focus of both the hearing and the bill were about international security, not domestic data protection. Although it seems unlikely, TikTok being banned could bring forward widespread data protection laws.

The seemingly inevitable nature of the Chew hearing and the RESTRICT Act does not mean they are the right actions to be taking. Instead, they signify a much larger problem concerning the federal government’s interest in international entities as opposed to domestic users. The federal government’s push to prioritize international entities over individual security should stop, as the issue itself is inherently international and domestic.

To understand the current state of this issue, we should first look to the March 23 congressional hearing with TikTok’s CEO. The hearing was hard to watch. Much of this was due to the members of the Energy and Commerce committee asking nonsensical questions — including if TikTok connects to Wi-Fi — as well as showing examples of TikTok videos that members did not seem to understand the meaning of. Overall, a majority of this hearing focused on how TikTok was collecting and using user data, especially in relation to China’s data policies.

Alongside the congressional hearing is the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology Act, a bill brought forward in the Senate a few weeks prior to Chow’s hearing, but started garnering more attention soon after the hearing. The bill looks to reduce online interactions between people in the U.S. and foreign adversaries. Some major points of the bill include giving the Secretary of Commerce the ability to categorize foreign adversaries and making internet communications with those deemed adversarial illegal. However, some have seen this act as an overreach of government surveillance and limitation of free speech.

As a result of these two actions, the question arises of whether TikTok and foreign technology are that much worse than domestic tech companies.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Ravi Pendse, vice president for information technology and chief information officer for the University of Michigan, said that while TikTok may be held to a different data privacy standards in China, it doesn’t mean that we should hold domestic and international social media companies accountable on differing levels.

“I would feel more comfortable if we hold all companies including TikTok and Meta and Google — and you can keep adding to that list of names to this — equally accountable,” Pendse said. “So personally, I don’t fear TikTok anymore than I fear Meta.”

Pendse offers the view that, while these companies may be under different jurisdictions in some cases, it doesn’t mean we should hold them to different data privacy standards. He also wants those in the University to know that their right to privacy is highly important and it is our collective responsibility to educate each other about it.

“I would love to urge all students, faculty and staff to take their right to privacy very, very seriously … it is an individual right from my point of view,” Pendse said. “But it’s a collective responsibility where we should be educating each other and helping each other and learning from each other so that we can be safe on the internet when we use the resources that are available to us.”

Pendse’s plea to take into consideration the privacy that we may forfeit when using any technology touches on the greater problem of how we treat our data. While we may pick and choose who we share our data with through the apps we use, it should not be solely on the user to determine how this is done. The federal government should be pushing for an overarching data privacy law that would safeguard our data, much like the system already set up in the European Union.

Although a push for federal data protection may still be far from fruition, action can still be taken on a state level. States such as California have already begun pushing for legislation to protect the data of its residents. Talking with or writing to your state legislators about this issue can help set into motion data protection for your state and encourage a larger change federally.

In my interview with Pendse, he noted that the University has a data dashboard called ViziBLUE where students, faculty and staff can access how their data is being used within the University. I encourage you to look at it if you are interested in seeing how the University collects and manages your data.

Tom Muha writes about issues relating to social media and the internet. He is an Opinion Columnist, and can be reached by email at tmuha@umich.edu.