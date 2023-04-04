If you were to follow me for a day, you’d observe some pretty standard behaviors of a University of Michigan student: waking up a little too late in the morning, drinking a little too much coffee before class, taking a few too many notes during lectures and staying up a little too late in the night, spending a little too much time cramming for my next exam. Yet I have another routine in my day I’ve maintained since August 2016. Every day, I eat exactly 16 unsalted and dry-roasted peanuts.

Until August 2016, I had severe allergies to dairy, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Until then, the smallest amount of any of those allergens would send me into anaphylactic shock and into the emergency room. By the time I was 13, I had been a forgotten EpiPen away from dying more than 10 times.

I was born unlucky with the severity of my allergies, but they also made me a prime candidate for a growing quantity of pediatric allergy studies beginning to emerge in universities across the country.

In 2014, Sean Parker, the founder of Napster, the first president of Facebook and long-time food allergy sufferer, gave $24 million to fund an allergy research center at Stanford University. Today, the now-named Sean N. Parker Center at Stanford University is one of the leading allergy and asthma research institutions in the world, producing some of the most highly-cited immunology trials with the hopes of finding a reliable cure to allergy-related diseases.

I was in one of those trials. In November 2015, aided with injections of an experimental drug, I began “dosing” on milligrams of peanut and dairy protein through a study administered by the Parker Center. These proteins were carefully crushed into a fine powder, and then mixed into apple sauce, pasta or orange juice.

Unlike most research institutions, which receive most of their funding through federal grants, the Parker Center receives 94% of its funding through private philanthropy. Though most academic institutions (such as the University of Michigan) still receive most research funding from the federal government, federal research as a share of total research and development expenditures has been slowly declining over time. Instead, it’s now private businesses (or private individuals like Parker) that fund most research projects in the United States.

Throughout middle school, every two weeks, I’d be pulled out of class to head to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago to increase my peanut and dairy dosage. I’d have my blood drawn, the experimental drug administered via IV and, after, be given a slightly higher quantity of peanuts and dairy than before. Most of the time, these appointments went well, and as I returned downtown, my tolerance began to rise over time.

Though privately-funded research like the project at Stanford is becoming increasingly common, Americans tend to trust privately-funded research less, even though private and public papers must meet the same publication standards. Private research also tends to have a more limited scope compared to public research, since companies tend to focus on short-term innovation more than the federal government.

In the U.S., exclusive patenting rights are the prime incentive for companies to invest in their own research. Government-funded research, on the other hand, tends to be open for public use once published. While patents are effective at encouraging companies to innovate, the competition that public research facilitates by allowing any company to use its findings is vital in fostering entrepreneurship.

One paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research examined the contrasting effects of private and publicly-funded research. The paper found that though public research tends to result in fewer patents, these patents also tend to make more general discoveries. This means they can be more easily tweaked and expanded upon in subsequent research. As a result, general research that comes from government patents creates more opportunities for researchers to take their old research projects and make their own spin-off companies later on. Want an example of a “high-tech” company that emerged this way? Look at Google.

Private research plays a similar role when facilitating academic partnerships. Academia excels in discovering new fields and technologies, while companies excel in marketing those technologies to consumers. This creates a lucrative opportunity for businesses to invest in university collaborations, which have been rising over time.

Facilitating academic enterprise in industrial research is one of the private sector’s greatest advantages. One paper from Copenhagen Business School examined the long-term increase in industry-funded research between 1996 and 2007. The paper found that the increase in private research led to not just an increased quantity of research available, but an increase in quality (measured by the number of paper citations) as well. The cross-industry collaborations this enterprise facilitated also meant that individual researchers were more likely to collaborate on their own projects down the line, increasing the chance of a discovery being made.

By the time the study was over, I no longer needed to worry about cross-contamination in restaurants. A year later, I was eating peanuts and cheese daily. A year after that, my tolerance for dairy had increased to the point where I could begin eating actual pizza with actual cheese on it. Today, I have virtually no restrictions on the foods I can eat. Though I still carry my EpiPen with me, I haven’t had to use it since the trial ended.

Since participating in a privately-funded research project, my life has greatly improved. While there are high-profile misuses of industry-supported research, we shouldn’t just reject the field altogether. By treating private research as a complement to existing public funding, we can increase total R&D expenditures, produce higher-quality discoveries and facilitate more diverse partnerships that ensure sustainable technological growth. Private-public partnerships increase the pace of discovery and change lives like mine. Embracing these collaborations ensures discoveries like those at the Parker Center continue to make an impact.

Jack Kapcar is an Opinion Columnist writing on the intersections between politics, economics and culture for The Daily. When not jogging or giving campus tours to prospective students, he can be reached at jkapcar@umich.edu.