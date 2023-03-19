On Tuesday, March 7, University President Santa Ono gave his inaugural address to the University of Michigan. In it, he focused on setting an optimistic tone for his term, outlining his plans for DEI 2.0, achieving carbon neutrality and restoring the health of the U-M community. Through these bold ideas, he successfully energized students and professors, ushering in a new era of leadership.

While the plans he discussed represent critical components of the University’s long-term success, his speech was noticeably light on details for short-term improvements that could make an immediate impact on student life. Though the University is known for its bold projects and wide reach, an overemphasis on major initiatives can often detract from basic improvements that are easier to achieve but still highly impactful. As Ono embarks on his first term, it’s imperative that he not allow the administration’s long-term focus to lessen its involvement in smaller-scale campus issues.

One of the first areas the administration could make an immediate impact on is hiring resources. While certain colleges, such as the Ross School of Business, have access to extensive resources, including school-specific portals, industry-tailored career counseling and numerous major-specific recruiting events, many of the University’s other schools and colleges lack similar support. Though promoting student recruitment is critical for the University, it has made surprisingly little progress in allocating resources to other schools. Even in popular departments like economics and computer science, where students achieve starting salaries well above the median U-M undergraduate, most hiring is self-directed, with limited U-M involvement. The gaps in recruiting support across those majors are primarily filled by student organizations such as consulting groups and project teams, but other majors lack similar resources.

In departments with more niche recruiting processes and smaller alumni networks, students are often left grasping for career guidance. With professors serving as major advisors for most students, undergraduates not pursuing academia often lack insight into industry recruiting processes. Since most professors haven’t worked outside academia, they’re typically ill-equipped to provide the type of support students need for other career paths.

In order to improve U-M-wide recruitment, administrators should hire more industry-specific career counselors for each department and allocate greater funding toward organizing recruiting events that bring employers to campus. As one of the top universities in the country, U-M graduates are highly sought after across industries, so the University has an opportunity to make a tremendous impact through a concerted effort to connect more company recruiters with U-M students. In addition, by offering industry-specific career counseling, students would have the opportunity to meet with counselors who better understand recruiting timelines and networking strategies for their desired fields.

Implementing these basic strategies could have an immediate impact on current undergraduates and significantly boost the value of a U-M degree. Further, compared to other long-term initiatives like carbon neutrality, the cost of hiring additional counselors and restructuring hiring support is relatively low, making it an easy area for the University to dedicate resources.

Another critical area where the University falls short is its merit scholarship offerings. Though the University maintains an extensive financial aid program, it has only a small number of merit scholarships available. Especially when competing with other top universities for student talent, these programs serve as critical differentiators that convince top students to attend the University. In addition to their financial support, programs like the Stamps Scholarship offer students individual research budgets and internship funding that enable them to thrive at the University.

Sadly, with the Stamps Scholarship being phased out and the Bell Scholarship and Bentley Scholarship among the few remaining at the University, most departments lack access to scholarship budgets that could help existing students and bring additional talent to colleges. In order to revitalize this critical component of the University’s undergraduate experience, the administration should work with donors and college heads to create department-specific scholarships for students. By doing so, the University would have an opportunity to cultivate talent through specialized grants supporting undergraduate research, internships and other programs.

The final area where the University should dedicate immediate attention is the ongoing professor shortage across departments. As the student body has grown rapidly, several popular departments have been unable to keep up with hiring goals. As a result, many professors have been forced to teach increasingly large lectures, with individualized student attention suffering as a result.

One of the departments most acutely impacted by this problem is the Computer Science and Engineering Department. With approximately 11% of undergraduates in the major, administration has struggled to adapt to its rapid growth. As a stopgap measure, the University decided to make computer science a direct admit major (similar to the Business School) this past admissions cycle, limiting the number of students enrolled in the program. While temporary measures like this can be enacted in other departments facing similar issues, this is ultimately an unsustainable long-term solution. Closing majors often restricts educational opportunities for students and makes pursuing dual enrollment across majors more challenging, alongside other academic consequences.

In order to counteract this problem, U-M administrators should work to offer greater resources to departments recruiting professors, including greater research budgets and higher salaries. Additionally, the University should work to hire more lecturers for introductory courses in order to alleviate the load on professors. By making faculty hiring a primary priority, the University will be able to grow responsibly and maintain the high standards of education that the University has built its reputation on.

Ultimately, while Ono’s long-term goals are encouraging and necessary, it’s critical that the immediate needs of students not be ignored at the expense of farsighted objectives. Though the new administration has made some strides toward immediate impact, including their adoption of the Okanagan Charter in support of student mental health reform, many logistical issues have continued to be ignored. If U-M administration is serious about enacting real change, it should start with achievable objectives that can drive swift impact.

Nikhil Sharma is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at nsnikhil@umich.edu.