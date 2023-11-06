“The first thing we do is, let’s kill all the lawyers,” is an enduring, yet misunderstood quote from William Shakespeare’s “Henry VI.” Most people repeat this turn of phrase today without realizing what Shakespeare meant. Rather than disparaging the justice system, Shakespeare was actually underscoring the importance of lawyers and courts as defenders of the rule of law. More than 400 years later, the American judicial branch, one of the three pillars of our democracy, still embodies this role.

The power of the courts to check the other two branches of government has long mitigated the threat of an authoritarian executive or an extreme legislature. In part, we owe the success of the American experiment to the revolutionary ideas and rulings of past Supreme Court justices. Judicial review, the expansion of civil rights and the marketplace of ideas all strengthen our democracy and protect our freedoms. However, this once revered institution has seen popularity plummet and its nonpartisan reputation tarnished, resulting in a historically low approval rating of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has a long, complicated history. Of course, there have been moments where the Court’s judgment was mortally flawed, but, with time, harmful decisions were often reversed — cases like Plessy v. Ferguson (which established “separate but equal”) and Scott v. Sandford (in which the Court ruled that enslaved people were not U.S. citizens) come to mind. On balance, the American people have always relied on the Court to reject partisan ideology and adhere to Constitutional ideals.

Even in this age of democratic murkiness, the Supreme Court has been able to rise above partisan bickering and political expediency in key cases defending democracy. Most recently, it justly dismissed former President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This ruling, in part decided upon by Trump’s own appointees, was a win for democracy and the rule of law. The Supreme Court did its job in 2020, but there is still reason to worry. Recent rulings that have ignored decades of precedent have drawn into question the legitimacy of the Court, and newly revealed conflicts of interest for the justices have contributed to growing distrust and disapproval of the judicial branch.

Justice Clarence Thomas has recently come under fire amid reports that he secretly accepted lavish vacations from and made property deals with Harlan Crow, real estate mogul and GOP mega donor. By failing to disclose the trips, gifts and transactions between the two, Thomas has exploited his position of power for personal benefit. A convincing argument can be made that the justice decided cases in favor of billionaire Crow’s business interests in exchange for these favors. We cannot ignore what looks a lot like bribes seeping into American jurisprudence. When wealthy donors spoil powerful justices, we must not turn a blind eye.

Crow’s influence on Thomas, compounded by Trump’s appointees with an ultra-conservative political agenda, signal a dangerous phenomenon known as “capturing the referees.” Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky, professors of government from Harvard University, outline this dictatorial strategy in their novel “How Democracies Die.”

“It is a referee’s job, after all, to prevent cheating,” Ziblatt and Levitsky write. “But if these agencies are controlled by loyalists, they could serve a would-be dictator’s aims.”

We could view the nine Supreme Court justices as referees supervising our democracy. If wealthy, partisan donors and authoritarian-esque politicians successfully take control of them, our democratic republic will suffer. It is important to remember that the erosion of democracy does not happen quickly. Rather, it is a strategic and calculated effort designed over time to undermine and weaken federal institutions and consolidate executive power.

It is not too late to combat these recent threats to the judicial branch. First, there must be swift enforcement of ethical codes. Reintroduced by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act would address these significant issues and help prevent further corruption of the highest court in the land. By outlining a clear code of conduct, requiring investigations into violations and requiring public justification from justices who recuse themselves from a case, this piece of legislation would ensure each justice is held accountable for their actions.

Moreover, the implementation of term limits for Supreme Court justices might prevent the infiltration of partisanship. There would be a more predictable turnover of justices, ensuring every president has an equal impact on the Court. This would balance the influence that each party has. Currently, instead of dying on the bench, justices are more likely to time their retirement during the presidency of their favored party. This politicized stepping-down allows the president to appoint a new justice with ideologically compatible beliefs, which severely politicizes the appointment process and strains the perceived legitimacy of the judicial branch as a whole.

Furthermore, as life expectancy increases, terms become longer. With longer terms, justices become out of touch with the needs of the American citizenry and make decisions based on outdated beliefs. With term limits, all of these issues could be avoided and our Supreme Court could function how it was intended: nonpartisan.

Despite all of these challenges, the judicial branch still remains the most respected of the three branches of government. While it may be trending in the wrong direction, there is still hope for its recovery. There are remedies for the issues the justice system faces, but also poisons. It is crucial that we choose the right path forward and save this stalwart pillar of our republic. If not, we could be leaving our democracy defenseless and prone to the influence of corrupt billionaires and potential demagogues.

Zach Ajluni is an Opinion Columnist who writes about American politics and current events for The Michigan Daily. He can be reached at zajluni@umich.edu.