I did not grow up watching sports, and my family never truly cared about a specific team. We would tune in for championship games like the Super Bowl and the World Cup and casually watch the Olympics whenever they were on. Obviously, coming to a university with the No. 2 football team in the nation changed that, and being a Michigan native I can’t help but root for the Detroit Lions’ potential Cinderella Story every year. The world of sports is intoxicating, and once you’re in, it’s incredibly difficult to escape.

Once I started caring about certain teams and learning the rules of multiple sports, it was hard to ignore the social aspects of different leagues, especially their responses to the world around them.

The NFL made headlines when Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest against racial inequality and injustice. Kaepernick received criticism for his actions and a lot of the public considered his actions to be disrespectful. After parting ways with his team, the San Francisco 49ers, and becoming a free agent, Kaepernick was never signed by another team. There was a narrative in the media that Kaepernick was shunned by the NFL for his protest, and Kaepernick filed a grievance against them, accusing NFL owners of colluding in order to prevent Kaepernick from being employed. The two parties chose to settle the grievance, but Kaepernick has still been unable to be employed, despite publicly stating he was still looking for a chance to play and staying fit in case an opportunity arose. Kaepernick was not considered a bad quarterback by any means, and it is clear teams did not refuse to sign him due to his athletic ability.

In their treatment of Kaepernick, the NFL made a clear message that they did not believe athletes should bring social justice issues onto the playing field. They even released a statement in response to the whole issue, saying that players who would not stand and show respect for the anthem would be fined. Though this new policy was quickly put on hold after players filed a grievance against it, it does not change the fact that the NFL tried to silence players. One cannot separate sports from politics because these organizations are political, and they create inherently political policies and statements. Punishing athletes for doing the same thing is inherently hypocritical.

What’s even more hypocritical is that after years of controversy with Kaepernick for his activism, the NFL decided to make their own social justice statements when it was convenient for them. Since 2020, the NFL has allowed players to wear social justice messages on their uniforms and stenciled “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” into the end zones of stadiums. Kaepernick brought the conversation of racial injustice to the forefront of the media, and the NFL now gets to profit from it. It is ridiculous that Kaepernick got blacklisted for his social justice efforts, and yet, now that it is more “acceptable,” the NFL can make statements of their own. Social justice should not be a trend one can hop on for publicity’s sake, and professional organizations should not prohibit athletes from making statements of their own because sports are inherently political. Leagues need to hold athletes to the same standards they set and allow them to use their platforms to share their beliefs.

The NFL is not the only professional sports organization responsible for silencing athletes while simultaneously sharing their own political agenda. FIFA has been scrutinized for its actions in the past men’s and women’s World Cups. After concerns surrounding 2022 World Cup host Qatar’s human rights record, several nations decided to create the “OneLove” armband for captains to wear to stand against all forms of discrimination. At first, federations believed the maximum punishment FIFA could impose for the uniform violation would be a fine, but FIFA shared hours before the first England game that each captain would receive a yellow card at kickoff for the violation, hours before the first England game.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino even wrote a letter urging nations to focus on playing football, rather than the politics surrounding the event. By creating violations, fines and other tools to punish athletes for using their platform, these organizations are taking direct stands on many of these issues.

FIFA has a long history of inequality and actively working against athletes’ own interests. With the growing popularity of women’s football and demands from athletes and fans to create a World Cup for women, FIFA eventually created the “World Championship for Women’s Football for the M&M’s Cup.” Not only was this title a mouthful, but it was also a direct message to the world that FIFA did not believe women deserve to compete in the same World Cup as men. FIFA is most well-known for the World Cup, and by choosing to leave this distinction out of the name of the tournament for women, they made it clear they did not believe in the success of women’s football. FIFA’s history of making political statements about women is hypocritical, especially as they continue to silence others who make political statements.

At a media conference ahead of the World Cup final between England and Spain, Infantino spoke about the disparity between men’s and women’s football.

“You have the power to convince us, men, what we have to do and what we don’t have to do,” Infantino said. “You do it, just do it. With me, with FIFA, you will find open doors. Just push the doors, they are open.”

When FIFA is threatening to sanction athletes for sharing social justice messages, an ask like this is hardly achievable. Telling women they have to convince men to make changes for equality perpetuates the idea that men are the ones in power, and women need to make concessions for equality.

Professional sports organizations need to realize their actions and statements are political and stop trying to separate their sports from the political climate surrounding them.

The International Olympic Committee has a history of stating that the Olympic Games exist separately from politics. The Olympic Charter published by the IOC states that the oath that members must take during a ceremony includes, “I will always act independently of commercial and political interests as well as of any racial or religious consideration.”

Countries sending athletes to represent them on a global stage and compete for medals, honors and riches is inherently political. Representing a country is political. Though there is a sentiment of “neutrality” at the games, athletes are still competing for their country to have the most medals.

Political events have occurred at the Olympics, whether or not they were directly supported by the IOC. In the 1936 Olympic Games that took place in Berlin during the time of the Nazi regime, the IOC intervened to prohibit the Aryan-superiority propaganda of the German government and required the government to accept qualified Jewish athletes on their team. Jesse Owens’ legacy and performance directly defying the Nazi propaganda at these games have been engraved in history. Recently, the IOC created the Refugee Olympic Team to allow refugee athletes an opportunity to compete in the Olympics. Though most people can agree the IOC’s intervention in these instances was for good causes, it does not diminish that their actions were political. This violates their own oath but proves that politics does have a place in sports.

Even though the actions of today’s athletes might sap attention from the field, they will be remembered for using their limelight for the greater good, just as past greats — such as Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali — are remembered for their contributions to social progress. We have seen the power of athletes to create change, and we cannot blame current athletes for trying to do the same thing.

It is hypocritical for organizations to behave as though they are separate from politics and implore their athletes to leave any political messages outside of the sport when their existence is rooted in politics. Athletes’ athletic abilities and their stances on social justice issues are not mutually exclusive phenomena that have to exist separately. Leagues should hold athletes to the same standards they hold themselves to. If they can make political statements, then so should athletes. Let them play, and let them stand for what they believe in.

Lara Tinawi is an Opinion Columnist writing about campus culture and her everyday musings. She can be reached at ltinawi@umich.edu.