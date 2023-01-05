In a twist that nobody expected, Democratic Party campaigning actually led to marvelous success. Predictions of a “red wave” estimated a Republican gain of more than 30 seats in the House of Representatives and a slim majority in the Senate. Of course, we all know it didn’t shake out that way. Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, flipping a red seat blue and helping guarantee Democrats’ control of the Senate. Republicans still won the House, as predicted, but only gained nine seats, far fewer gains than expected. Many Democrats considered the election to be a victory, somewhat mitigating a complete Republican takeover.

November’s midterms brought the second-highest turnout among young voters nationwide in 30 years. Of these, a million more voted for Democrats instead of Republicans. For what it’s worth, I was one of these voters. I voted yes on Proposals One, Two and Three. I voted for a Democratic Michigan legislature, and that’s what I got.

So, why does it feel like my voice wasn’t heard?

Don’t get me wrong, every vote matters; this election showed us that. However, it’s not the quantity of the voters I’m referring to, but who I actually voted for. Take, for instance, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. I agree with Whitmer on practically all of her viewpoints on social issues, but she has a record of supporting corporate subsidies, something I do not agree with.

While this is something I will gladly overlook for the sake of protecting social rights that Whitmer’s Republican opponent, Tudor Dixon, did not seem keen on upholding, it does make me think: Is there any way to vote for exactly what I want the government to look like? I may have gotten to voice my opinion on some matters, but I feel as if I was silenced on others.

To answer this question in short: maybe, but probably not. To start, as of 2020, half of all lawmakers in Congress were reported to be millionaires. This, in and of itself, is not surprising. In the recent midterm elections, projections for total campaign spending fell just short of $8.9 billion. When campaigning is so expensive, only those who can afford to give up paychecks are able to run for office. In turn, our government naturally trends toward the interests of those at the top of the economic pyramid. This lack of diversity seems to strike especially hard here at home, especially for Democratic voters. In this year’s gubernatorial election, Whitmer ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. When there’s only one candidate to vote for on your side, and you don’t necessarily agree with them on everything, it truly seems like you have to accept the differences instead of casting a vote for what you believe in.

You could argue that there are always third-party candidates. Kevin Hogan, for example, ran in Michigan for the Green Party with a progressive agenda and received 0.2% of the gubernatorial vote. The issue is that, especially in today’s polarized political landscape, it seems that many have adopted a “not voting for blue is a vote for red” mentality or vice versa.

This mentality acts as a double-edged sword of sorts. For one, it shows that individual votes do matter. Take Nevada’s recent Senate election. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won the race by 0.9% of the vote, just over 9,000 votes. It is impossible for 100% of Cortez Masto’s voters to have agreed with her on every single issue. Nevertheless, some number of them chose to vote for her anyway because they either preferred most of her policies or believed Adam Laxalt, her Republican challenger, to be a poorer candidate overall.

At the same time, this raises a greater concern: If people are not voting for exactly what they want because their views are not represented, what does that mean for our democracy?

The fundamental principle of democracy is that the people should have a voice in what they believe in. Lately, however, it seems that our choices have become nothing more than a game of red versus blue, and we have to put up with the bad our team chooses. If we drop out, we risk letting the team we disagree with even more take the crown. It seems to be a lose-lose for us.

Ways to mitigate this problem have been proposed, of course. Rank MI Vote, for example, has tried to petition for implementing ranked-choice voting in Michigan. The idea is to vote for multiple candidates, allowing the voter to rank which candidates they want to win without sacrificing support for other candidates. Still, it does seem, at least for now, that voting is a game of choosing the team we disagree with less. We have to pick and choose between our ideals in a game to see which one we can bear the loss of most.

Mohammed Hasan is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at momerh@umich.edu.