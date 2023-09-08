In July 2023, Earth broke its “hottest day ever” twice in a row, reaching the highest temperatures in over 100,000 years. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres declared that the era of global warming has ended and “the era of global boiling has arrived,” calling for “dramatic, immediate climate action” to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. At 1.5 degrees Celsius warming, 14% of Earth’s population would be frequently exposed to extreme heat waves every 5 years. At 2 degrees Celsius warming, 485 million more people would become exposed to extreme or exceptional heat waves, and heatwaves like the deadly India-Pakistan heatwave of 2015 may occur annually. Research indicates that there is now a 66% chance that Earth will have heated more than 1.5 degrees celsius sometime between 2023 and 2027.

It is clear that climate change has devastating impacts on nature and people around the world. Global sea levels are rising as a result of human activities, warmer temperatures are bringing about more severe droughts and extreme weather events are resulting in the increased frequency of deadly wildfires. All ecosystems and the stakeholders within them are vulnerable to the consequences of climate change. These crises make one thing clear: The status quo is far from enough. In 2022, Guterres openly called the latest report of the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change a “file of shame” containing a “litany of broken climate promises.” Under such circumstances, it seems more important than ever to pursue realistic yet effective measures to avoid consequences that would be calamitous for the world.

Four of the five dangerous climate tipping points, including the quicker-than-anticipated collapse of the Greenland ice sheet and melting of permafrost, will likely occur in the wake of the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming. Supporting organizations that care about climate policy is integral to avoiding such severe consequences in the years leading up to 2030. The summer of 2023, in particular, witnessed wildfires spreading faster than ever during the hottest days of the year across multiple continents. Scientists concluded that climate change, caused primarily by burning fossil fuels, helped create dry weather that fueled wildfires in Canada. As dry regions get drier due to global warming, the wildfire tragedy in Maui provided a glimpse into the grim climate future of Hawaii. The August wildfire in Greece was declared the largest wildfire ever recorded in the EU, with deadly blazes also reaching Italy and Spain. As wildfires increase in size and severity across the world, the need for reforestation practices that remove carbon from the atmosphere also increases.

In South Korea, the country I am writing this column from, the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization is seeking to avoid climate tipping points by actively pursuing forest restoration and rehabilitation. The intergovernmental organization seeks to directly increase carbon-removing green areas by restoring degraded forests, providing community solutions that build resilience against disasters and innovative digital solutions in more than 14 member states, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.

Forests remove carbon from the atmosphere, cover one-third of the planet’s land mass and house over half of the world’s land-based species of animals, plants and insects. As seen in the deadly Maui wildfires and devastation of rich forest resources in Asia, climate change mitigation and sustainable forest management should be measures that everyone welcomes and endorses, not just environmentalist stakeholders and activists. As such, supporting and raising awareness of organizations that promote collective efforts to tackle climate change is more important than ever, whether it be through social media, word-of-mouth or student-led publications. In addition to supporting key organizations that strive to abide by international agreements on climate change, however, climate action must also be coupled with voting for the right politicians. Political participation is rendered a pertinent issue especially as the U.S., one of the world’s largest polluters, will have elections for the president, House and Senate in just over a year.

Collective climate change denial in the Republican Party has been around for a while, but the GOP has recently moved from simple denial to strong opposition against actions that aim to alleviate global warming. Climate change is mentioned alongside topics such as gun laws, abortion and minority rights, which have the highest polarization.

“I don’t want to be lectured about what we need to do to destroy our economy in the name of climate change,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said.

The urge to mock climate change has reached the highest levels of the GOP.

“Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record-setting cold,” said former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in a mocking tweet. “Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”

In order to survive the era of climate emergency and global boiling, this twisting of climate change into a “culture war” and political dogfight needs to stop. While implementing small lifestyle changes — eating more plants, using public transportation and purchasing from businesses that promote sustainability — matters, some degree of worldwide cooperation that dramatically cuts greenhouse gasses entering our atmosphere is integral before more of the world suffers from wildfires, sea level rises, droughts and infectious diseases. Such cooperation requires a difficult combination of prudent politics, conscientious businesses and informed individuals. As convenient as it is to scroll past the one-millionth piece of content on climate change and sleep in on Election Day (a civic holiday for many), the situation is really, really bad. A little research, awareness and political participation will go a long way.

So Jin Jung is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at sojinj@umich.edu.