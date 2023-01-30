A colleague of mine writing for The Michigan Daily’s magazine, The Statement, published a piece last week. If you’re reading this in the physical edition of The Daily, it was in last week’s print paper, but can still be found online. If you haven’t read the original piece, no worries, you’ll get filled in. Though I respect the author, Steve Liu, and his earnestness, this piece — framed as an exploration of the changes made to State Street this past summer and entitled “Reckoning with State street’s changes” — does a viciously poor job of providing a well-researched, well-reasoned story about State Street’s past, present or future.

You could hardly consider yourself appropriately served by this publication — with a rich history of edifying discourse — if these errors and omissions went uncontested. This isn’t to attack Liu, or drivers in general, but instead to remind you that “safety” should not be relegated to some abstract, incomprehensible concept by purportedly informed observers.

Liu’s core contention can be best explained in his own words: “The renovation was clearly successful at prioritizing pedestrians. But did that have to come at the expense of the driver’s ability to get down the street?” In supporting the argument that the presence of pedestrians is unjustly hegemonizing many of our shared roads, Liu seemed to lean heavily on his own lived experience, so I’d like to call upon some of my own.

In order to appreciate this topic fully, you don’t have to just sit and watch an intersection while interviewing your fellow drivers. You have to see the thousand stories a year of children killed, not just by careless drivers, but by traffic engineers who made speed limits too high and roads too wide. You have to watch helplessly, as I did, as a burrito delivery truck plows into a 70-year-old woman traversing a crosswalk. You have to get blood on your green hoodie (one which you never wore again) while using it to staunch the bleeding from her head. You have to watch as the driver, a grown man, silently sobs on the side of the road. You also might get some lived experience if you are, as a 4-year-old on his father’s shoulders, flung 20 feet after being hit by a texting driver while crossing a crosswalk. My skull cracked in a couple places.

Safety is real. It’s bone fragments in eye sockets, barbed wire through throats and lifelong impairments. The seemingly cosmetic design of a street affects the number of Americans who will survive into the next calendar year; narrower streets cause lower speeds, lower speeds make collisions with pedestrians and other cars less likely and less deadly.

I talked to Molly Kleinman, the managing director of the Science, Technology and Public Policy program at the Ford School of Public Policy, about this. She is also chair of the Ann Arbor Transportation Commission (an advisory body to the Ann Arbor City Council).

“The thing that makes streets unsafe is cars — in particular the speed of cars. So the faster a car is going, the more likely it is to do serious damage to the person that it hits. At 20 miles an hour, a person who was hit by a car has something like a 90% chance of survival, at 30 miles an hour, that drops to 50%. And at 40 miles an hour, that drops to 10%,” Kleinman said.

I also talked to Kleinman about Liu’s core idea: Drivers are getting a raw deal. “So in terms of the balancing act,” Kleinman said, “the fact is that cars don’t really need any help on our streets, and our cities are already designed for the convenience of drivers.” Many people — Kleinman, myself and even most of the pedestrians presented in Liu’s piece — would describe this renovation as a veritable success story, so I was troubled that the article seemed to lean more toward fear-mongering for drivers than honestly weighing costs and benefits.

Liu cites data from the Ann Arbor Transportation Commission showing that (pre-construction) 8,000 pedestrians used this area at peak, compared to 6,600 vehicles. Considering the numerical majority of pedestrians, and the fact that the vast majority of these vehicles are carrying only one occupant, it shouldn’t surprise any reasonable person to find out that we’re prioritizing pedestrians and bicyclists. Kleinman emphasized changing priorities in transportation planning: “So, shifting this focus from ‘how many cars can you move?’ to ‘how many people can you move?’ the State redesign starts to make a lot more sense.” She also noted that, even though pedestrians already outnumber cars at peak hours, the difference only becomes more apparent at non-peak hours. I would argue, and will in a future column, that Ann Arbor’s strong nightlife makes it the prime candidate in the region for pedestrian-friendly development.

I won’t dwell on Liu’s decision to not present interviews in line with our community’s makeup (he presented four drivers and three non-drivers, a ridiculous ratio at this University). I also won’t delve into his subtle implication that the curbless street cost $9 million in taxpayer dollars. That figure also included the major cost of the replacement of the water main (the sidewalk and amenity upgrades cost less than $1 million). Or his parroting a townie who bemoaned the bollards lining the bike lanes — you know, the ones that are the only thing standing between a human life and a pile of sinew — as overly inconveniencing drivers. I will also ignore his uncritical amplification of a gentleman who, for some inexplicable reason, claimed that it took 40 minutes to get from the Hill Street area to Kerrytown. It takes fewer than 15 minutes, even during rush hour.

“It’s like Stockholm Syndrome — but for pedestrians,” Kleinman said. “This idea that it’s somehow unfair for pedestrians to take precedence in that space (is) really wild to me.”

The last line of Liu’s piece is, I would say, emblematic of a larger disconnect in how we think about cars: “I rubbed my hands together and wondered how long it would take to drive home. I thought about how many of those other cars were trying to get home, too.” It’s wrong, of course. Cars don’t have homes! They aren’t living, breathing beings. Cars have no rights. Cars don’t deserve to get home safely; the people inside of them do. Cars don’t need space, or air free from fumes or any of that. People have rights. People who are, you will agree, not arbitrarily grouped into “drivers” or “pedestrians” at birth, not shackled at the age of zero to either a Ford F-150 or a pair of Nikes. No, these are choices that can be influenced by factors like whether Ann Arbor is a charming, intelligently-dense community that people can comfortably walk through, or a four-lane hellscape — sorry, “highway” — as some might prefer it.

“While researching this piece (standing around at the intersection, basically),” Liu writes, “I saw a lot of people walk when they weren’t supposed to, blocking traffic as a result. Some would look both ways first and then jaywalk.”

The history of this topic is actually quite fascinating! Joseph Stromberg, writing on jaywalking for Vox, described auto deaths of the early 20th century, saying, “Those killed were mostly pedestrians, not drivers, and they were disproportionately the elderly and children, who had previously had free rein to play in the streets. The public response to these deaths, by and large, was outrage … on the streets, they (cars) were considered violent intruders.” The auto industry subsequently lobbied to redefine our streets, putting acute pressure on governments to pass anti-jaywalking laws and put out propaganda reminding pedestrians of their new king: cars. All of this history is to help you understand one thing: You — the pedestrian — have an ancestral right to your publicly funded roads, far above and beyond that of the oversized cars and trucks who currently monopolize them.

If there are so many pedestrians crowded up on State Street, such that they are not able to cross through in the allotted time, and driving on State Street is as terrible as described, then it is likely the most car- and pedestrian-friendly option to close the intersection to cars altogether. Anyone who was here in Ann Arbor this past summer saw what was possible with an automobile-free State Street, where you could proceed about your business without fear of a driver who’s heavy on the horn but light in the head. On the topic of business, research shows that business owners consistently overestimate how much traffic they receive from drivers, compared to pedestrians and bicyclists.

I’m not some New York City elitist who thinks that a city without a subway stop within a five minute walk isn’t worth living in, looking down on the car-favoring hoi polloi; I’m a proud Honda Fit driver from Albuquerque, New Mexico. New Mexico, home to the highest rate of pedestrian fatalities in the nation precisely because it was built for cars and nothing else. So to answer Liu’s original question, yes, safety for pedestrians did have to come at the cost of a few drivers’ ability to speed down a highly populated street. “We’ve done so much over the last century to design for cars that it’s really now about trying to shift in a different direction,” Kleinman said, and our community is all the better for this shift. Not only have these changes to State Street made it safer, they have made it much easier and quicker for people to traverse.

Ann Arbor is prosperous precisely because it is a walkable college town, and any attempts to further pull the University’s special corner of this city towards some car-centric suburban backwater — to steal away its culture and vitality in favor of highways and strip malls — should be resisted in the strongest of terms.

Julian C. Barnard is The Michigan Daily’s Editorial Page Editor, and can be reached by email at jcbarn@umich.edu.