When I was a young girl, I vividly remember grappling with the idea of a maiden name, perplexed by why my mother didn’t carry her own family name and why my identity was linked to my father’s last name rather than my mother’s. At the time, of course, I didn’t know what the patriarchy was, but even then, I sensed a fundamental inequality in the practice.

The root of maiden names dates far back in history, when women in the 14th century were viewed as possessions of the men they married. During this era, women did not carry surnames at all. Instead, they were identified as the “wife of X” — for example, “Mr. and Mrs. John Doe.”

It wasn’t until the 17th century that adopting a man’s surname became the norm. Women were still considered as belonging to their husbands and assigning a man’s last name to a woman emphasized the power he held over her as his possession, in addition to his spiritual unity with her.In fact, in 1881, a New York court claimed that “the common law among all English speaking people” meant that wives should always give up their last name. This was relatively commonplace until the 1970s when some women began to keep their maiden names as a result of feminist movement legal changes that allowed them to do so.

Despite this relatively recent shift in surname conventions, it is still very rare to see a woman hyphenate her last name or keep her maiden name. One 2023 survey by Pew Research Center revealed that 79% of women adopted their husband’s last name, 14% retained their own and 5% opted for a hyphenated form, ultimately highlighting the way in which we continue to carry on the outdated, sexist tradition of taking on a man’s surname.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Jocelyn Stitt professor of women’s and gender studies at the University of Michigan, commented on the implications of this practice.

“While everyone should be free to make their own choices, there can be an implication that marriage fundamentally changes a woman’s identity, while it doesn’t for men,” Stitt said. “Assuming a heterosexual couple, the entire family having the man’s last name implies that the man is the ‘head of the household.’ ”

Stitt’s emphasis on how this surname tradition reinforces power dynamics within the family unit leads to a question: Have we actually changed our attitudes toward women? Despite the modern illusion of more freedom and agency, women are still tied down by the patriarchy just as when they were seen as men’s possessions. Regardless of the outward shifts in perception and legal amendments, the deep-seated structures of patriarchy have proven remarkably resilient.

The concept of patriarchy goes beyond blatant ownership of women. One way in which this system persists is through subtler, ingrained norms and expectations. The tradition of women taking their husband’s last name upon marriage — despite its historical context rooted in ownership — is an example of how these subtle but pervasive patriarchal norms endure. Taking on your husband’s last name may seem like a personal choice, but it is influenced by societal expectations and traditions that still emphasize male authority and female subordination, albeit in a more subtle form.

When confronted with the idea of taking on their wife’s maiden name, many men instinctively hesitate. Experts say that this notion can even bring up feelings of emasculation in men. To them, the idea seems preposterous, largely due to the pervasive influence of the patriarchy in our society. The concept of potentially changing their surname has simply never entered their realm of consideration.

Admittedly, there is something to be said for holding onto tradition because that is often the path of least resistance. Not that this is an excuse for sexist traditions, but there is certainly some ease in following them. For instance, there is a level of awkwardness that comes about when partners do not simply assume the last name of the man and then pass that last name on to their kids. This can diminish the solidarity of the family unit, where all members of the family share a surname. Often, there is confusion as to whether a woman’s children are even her children when she does not have the same surname as them.

One way to circumvent these issues is through hyphenated last names. However, this approach can become unsustainable as generations progress, resulting in an ever-lengthening string of surnames. Not to mention, in 2007, when one researcher was studying state last name policies, the New Hampshire DMV reported the computer system’s inability to hyphenate last names. The world, it seems, is not set up to handle the complexities of anything beyond patrilineal surnames. Unfortunately, the reality is that due to the patriarchy, taking on a man’s last name comes with a greater handful of advantages.

Aside from those advantages, however, holding on to one’s maiden name comes with a level of convenience that cannot be achieved with a change in surname. Changing one’s surname after marriage involves significant legal inconveniences, requiring extensive paperwork and updates across various accounts. These difficulties have given rise to various companies that sell name-change kits to help newlyweds through the process. Plus, there are other reasons women might want to hold onto their own surname; for example, the woman simply likes her own last name better than her partner’s last name.

As college students, we are slowly nearing the age of potential lifelong commitment to a partner and these types of questions are ones that we will soon need to face. That being said, how should we address this issue? It may not be necessary to completely abandon the tradition of patrilineal surnames, but we should certainly be aware of its problematic origins. For some women, there is joy in the symbolism of joining together under the man’s last name, but that sentiment isn’t a universal necessity for all women.

For those who would rather start a new norm, there are various intriguing solutions that Stitt suggests, such as combining elements of both partners’ last names to create a new, blended surname.

“Keeping your last name, taking the name of your partner, hyphenating, choosing the last name of a relative or creating a new last name (perhaps combining your last names in a creative way) are all options,” Stitt said. “Discussing these options rather than just following tradition seems to me to be a good basis to start a partnership or marriage.”

Essentially, these different approaches could be a step toward fostering equality, allowing for the creation of a unique family identity that reflects the partnership and collaboration between both individuals.

Ideas such as these highlight the increasing acknowledgment of the patriarchal influences that are deeply entrenched in the tradition of surnames. They accentuate the need to reconsider long-standing societal norms that have perpetuated gender disparities. As we take on this process of reflection, we should find ourselves progressing toward a society that embraces greater gender inclusivity and champions personal choice.

