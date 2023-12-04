Looking around a public space, there’s one thing you will certainly find: people glued to their phones. Living on campus, I watch plenty of people — in dining halls, dorms or the library — sit alone, content as they watch something on their phone or are on a call with someone else. I can’t blame them — I do the same thing, and I genuinely don’t mind being alone. However, since the pandemic and an increased reliance on smartphones, it’s almost as if people have lost the social norms that come along with being in public.

Having access to a world of information and communication is a game changer. The measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit the spread of the disease, such as social distancing and quarantining, influenced how people interacted with each other. Studies have found the benefit of smartphones on morale and facilitating interactions between people during the pandemic, but their lasting effects have been detrimental to interactions following.

One difficulty of living on campus is that your experience and comfort are heavily reliant on those who surround you. Sharing rooms, common areas and restrooms with other people certainly has positives, but sometimes the negative aspects completely overshadow them. From people not flushing toilets to leaving messes in the kitchen and common areas or being excessively loud at inappropriate times, it’s clear that many people have a sense of entitlement over public spaces. As someone who’s had a roommate who stole my things, left moldy food in our room for weeks and would leave her alarms running for two hours straight starting at 6 a.m., I have experienced this first hand. People were stuck inside, with limited physical contact with others, and that has had lasting impacts on how we behave.

As a result of the pandemic, there have been significant changes in the norms of human behavior. Reports have shown rising rudeness and incivility, and studies have shown that people are more likely to be rude online than in person because they can hide behind their screens to do so. But since the pandemic, this behavior has begun manifesting itself during in-person interactions. All of this societal deterioration has led to people to argue that humans have become more selfish as a result of the pandemic. It makes sense that people are putting themselves first in this increasingly individualistic society, but selfishness begets selfishness. We should not perpetuate this cycle.

A primary example of selfishness on campus can be found in the school gyms. One of the most infuriating feelings has to be waiting in line for one piece of equipment as the person using it spends 30 minutes on it, most of that time being on their phone as they “rest.” Smartphones have been ruining workouts for years, and it has only gotten worse since the pandemic. One’s experience at the gym should not rely on another person and when they decide to get off their phone.

The most detrimental effect of the pandemic has been on the socialization of children. Studies have shown that children born between March 2020 and June 2021 scored lower in language, motor skills and thinking tests. Interactions with other children are essential to development, and many young children during the pandemic were extremely isolated from their peers and suffered because of it. Physical proximity is an important component in children’s friendships, and face-to-face interactions influence a child’s personality and behaviors. If we cannot rectify the wrongs in our social interactions by encouraging children to develop their social skills in physical settings, there is no hope for the future in face-to-face interactions. Primary schools need to reinforce the importance of physical proximity in their classrooms, rather than encouraging online learning alternatives, and incorporate social interactions to aid the development of children.

For those of us who are a little older and in charge of our own fates, we need to return to pre-pandemic social norms in public spaces, while still incorporating positive improvements like safety and health measures. It’ll be difficult to change how chronically online society is now, but put your phone away every once in a while and experience a space, respectfully. Be mindful of the environment you are in, and respect the unsaid social rules of the space, such as not talking in classrooms while a teacher is lecturing or cleaning up after yourself in a public setting. Though people might be more individualistic now, their actions still can impact others, and we need to be more mindful of our presence in public spaces.

So, this is for my next-door neighbor, who I lovingly refer to as guitar boy for his regular midnight jam sessions: The walls are thin, and there are music rooms three floors down. Go play those same three notes down there, thanks!

Lara Tinawi is an Opinion Columnist writing about campus culture and her everyday musings. She can be reached at ltinawi@umich.edu.