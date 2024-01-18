

“Let us embrace our mission as a public institution, be diverse, democratic, open & accessible; & always seek, encourage, & value all voices.” This is the admirable promise that the University of Michigan made in 2014 to the campus community, the state of Michigan and the world. Yet, as we all know, there has long been a deep divide between many of the University’s promises and its reality.

Arguably the greatest such inconsistency has been between the University’s rhetorical support of democratic values and its autocratic actions. The University has recently resolved this perplexing contradiction by finally dropping the pretense of being a democratic institution. Unless the University’s openly antidemocratic posture is swiftly repudiated by every corner of our campus, it will be here to stay.

The University’s authoritarian attitude was revealed during the November Central Student Government election. The ballot featured two referenda, one of which, AR 13-025 “University Accountability in the Face of Genocide,” supported divestment from Israeli corporations. During the three-day voting period, a public request was made by University of Michigan Hillel, the chief opponent of the resolution, to cancel the CSG referendum. Pressured by an external influx of nearly $50,000 raised by University of Michigan Hillel to lobby against the resolution, University President Santa Ono’s administration gave in to the opposition’s demand. For the first time in CSG’s history, administrators seized control of the election system and suspended voting.

To justify its denial of democracy, the administration conveniently cited a procedural mistake made by a U-M administrator. However, this was quickly contradicted by Ono’s decree that no future elections may be carried out on AR 13-025. If the administration’s excuse for canceling the vote were true, couldn’t steps be taken to prevent another error during a repeat election?

Ono’s true intentions were inadvertently revealed by Yinam Cohen, consul general of Israel to the Midwest, who posted a message of gratitude online: “The (U-M) administration did the right thing by stepping in and stopping this vote on an exceptionally anti-Israel resolution, which accused the State of Israel of committing genocide from going forward.” The real concern was never the integrity of the election, but rather that another resolution critical of Israel might pass.

CSG responded to this attack on democracy in a reassuring statement: “free and fair campus elections must not be interfered with by forces external to CSG.” They went on to confirm that they were not consulted on the campus coup d’état. Despite the strongly worded statement, at the most recent University’s Board of Regents meeting on Dec. 7, not a single CSG representative even mentioned the blatant act of censorship in their comments.

This unsettling series of events makes a couple of things very clear:

First, students do not have a functioning democracy on campus. CSG, whose power to impact administrative policy is severely limited, is dependent on the University in several vital ways including: administering its elections, communicating with the student body and collecting fees. It has now been confirmed that, through these weaknesses, CSG can be censored at any time, for any reason.

Second, the other body tasked with governing student life, the Board of Regents, is a deeply antidemocratic institution.

Seven of the eight regents signed onto Ono’s Dec. 5 statement (which read more like second-rate slam poetry than an official U-M communiqué) outlining his censorship efforts. The regents also notably supported Ono’s attempt to aggressively break the recent GEO strike, despite a local affordability crisis and widespread support for unions among our generation. The board consistently raises tuition instead of eliminating extravagant expenditures and administrative bloat, in one instance voting to raise tuition during the first months of the pandemic while barring all public comments (an apparent violation of the Open Meetings Act). They remained silent when President Schlissel attempted to circumvent the Freedom of Information Act, and have ignored the numerous calls to add a student position to the board. The board does not care about what is popular on campus and has repeatedly acted against the will of stakeholders on key issues. I am hardly the first to recognize this.

And when the community tries to change the board’s policies through protest, they are frequently met with nothing but malicious intent. In fact, the board has a history of ignoring acts of civil disobedience or, worse, criminalizing them, such as in the case of the movement against sweatshop labor, the fossil fuel divestment campaign or the most recent call to divest from Israeli corporations. Shameful acts of political repression are now commonplace at the University, an institution renowned for being the birthplace of the anti-Vietnam war movement. Considering this apparent cognitive dissonance, one is left wondering if the University will be advertising our current protests as part of its venerable history 30 years from now.

Even the experience of attending regents meetings has become more authoritarian. Going to Ruthven to make a public comment to the regents feels more like passing through a militarized border checkpoint than participating in the affairs of a publicly elected body. Multiple layers of steel barricades, metal detectors and countless armed police officers are now the norm. Comments are strictly controlled, both in terms of the number and length, and there is even a fence inside the room to separate the plebeians from our governing admin aristocrats. The setup gives the impression that commenters are peasants begging our liege lords for help or mercy, rather than constituents holding elected officials to account.

At the most recent regents meeting, a Michigan Daily reporter was blocked from entering until 20 minutes after it had started, I was not allowed to give my comment because security held me in line during my speaking slot and a student attendee was detained. Security also confiscated red pens and markers for fear that attendees would use them to stage a peaceful protest.

The facade has fallen and what remains is a deeply authoritarian university whose leadership cancels elections, silences critics, bullies workers and selectively empathizes with certain groups of students while idly bearing witness to the racist maltreatment of others.

While the beginning of the Ono administration was a glimmer of hope for some, it is now clear that our new president will not be making any pro-democracy reforms, at least not willingly. I myself have come a long way from my initial rosy assessment of President Ono.

Those of us who strive towards a democratic society must undertake an honest and brutal analysis of the current predicament and work together to dig our way out. No one is coming to save us — certainly not President Ono nor the Board of Regents. The change we want to see will only be accomplished by building and using our collective power.

Students still do have leverage at this University and one can imagine a not-so-distant future in which our campus is dominated by a different status quo, one constructed by a more active and inclusive labor movement (that embraces undergrad workers), where much of school policy is determined democratically by all stakeholders, where students are supported by an active student government, one that is willing to assist and even participate in acts of civil disobedience to enact the will of the student body. These things are distinctly possible, but only if students start organizing themselves and refuse to stop.



My time at the University is nearly done and while I deeply love this place, it is breaking my heart. In fact, it is precisely because I love my university that its antidemocratic momentum hurts me. There is indeed a crisis of democracy at the University today, and in this moment when the vestiges of democracy outside our campus are withering before our eyes, my appeal to you is simple: Do not permit this administration to extinguish democracy at the University.

Zackariah Farah is a U-M alum, a former member of the CSG assembly and the former vice president of LSA Student Government. He can be reached at zfarah@umich.edu.