Last Saturday, the hockey world was rocked by the death of 29-year-old Adam Johnson, who died after an opponent’s skate sliced his throat during a British Elite Ice Hockey League game. Nearly 8,000 people watched Johnson stand up while bleeding and be helped to the bench before he collapsed. The game was evacuated, but spectators and fellow players have been haunted by the sight of a player they knew and cared about bleeding to death. Since then, Johnson’s former NHL and AHL teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, along with several other clubs, have held moments of remembrance for him.

In the days since Johnson’s death, discussion of what could have prevented his death has dominated hockey discourse. Much of this surrounds players wearing neck guards, which protect them from cuts. While they aren’t foolproof, neck guards, particularly those made of Kevlar, can reduce the severity of a cut, potentially saving a player’s life. The discomfort of many neck guards and the social stigma associated with protecting oneself in hockey’s machismo culture has prevented many players from wearing them, but that may be changing soon.

The England Ice Hockey Association recently announced it would be requiring all players to wear neck guards starting in 2024. In addition, the Penguins announced that they would now require their AHL and ECHL teams to wear neck guards (they cannot mandate that their NHL team do so). The Western Hockey League in Canada will now require its players to wear neck guards, leaving USA Hockey as the highest level of junior league that does not mandate the safety equipment. Searches for neck guards have soared, and many companies have issued statements that they are sold out of neck, wrist and ankle guards.

Neither the NHL nor the NHL Players’ Association has indicated that they would support mandatory cut-proof gear for players in the wake of Johnson’s death (though the commissioner said that they would explore options). But they really should.

Over the years, there have been too many incidents to deny the need for neck protection. Clint Malarchuk and Robert Zednik both received slices to the throat from skate blades. They survived, but Malarchuk developed PTSD from the near-death experience. Earlier this year, Eric Huss, the United States Military Academy West Point hockey player, was only saved from bleeding out due to the quick action of his team’s trainer after he took a skate to the throat. Last year, Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut 10th grader, died from a similar incident. And on the University of Michigan’s hockey team, freshman Nick Moldenhauer had emergency surgery two years ago, requiring 175 stitches and a blood transfusion after a skate nicked his carotid artery. This doesn’t include other injuries from skate blades, such as Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane’s wrist being cut open or Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron being cut in the face, requiring 75 stitches. Both of those incidents happened in the last year.

That’s an alarming number of incidents in the last year , but is it really that surprising? Hockey is a dangerous sport, which is to be expected when one of the main pieces of equipment is shoes with knives on them. Players should be taking every piece of protection offered, but hockey’s machismo culture tends to sneer at any extra protection. Some players are starting to change that, however. Former Michigan hockey player Mike Cammalleri wore cut-proof materials for most of his career after a skate cut to his knee, and Penguins player Erik Karlsson, whose 2013 season ended when a skate cut his Achilles tendon, reportedly tried out a neck guard at practice. Caps winger T.J. Oshie, who founded Warroad, a company that produces protective hockey gear, wore one for the first time in the Capitals’ first game since Johnson’s death. Also, the entire NHL on TNT panel — including Wayne Gretzky — agreed that players should be wearing neck guards, and if the entire NHL on TNT panel agreed on something that will protect players, it should be implemented immediately.

The NHL has been through this before. When the league grandfathered in helmet requirements in 1979, not every player began wearing them. In fact, there were players who played without a helmet as late as 1997. The same problem exists with visors, which all but seven players now wear. Multiple studies have shown that visors successfully protect players from errant pucks and other eye injuries. There is some concern that regulating gear makes players more reckless, and that concern is valid. However, it seems unlikely that players’ risk-taking in this area would increase enough to offset the very tangible safety wearing neck guards would bring.

Hockey is a very social sport. Chirping is a key part of the game, and players will go out of their way to avoid it. Part of why players refuse the neck guards that many of them have worn their entire lives is that on top of being bulky and uncomfortable, players don’t want to be mocked for being the only person wearing one. But the bulkiness and discomfort are changing as companies like Oshie’s and others make sleek turtleneck neck guards, and the culture part can change as well, just like it did with visors and helmets. This is a league that won’t acknowledge that hockey players can develop chronic traumatic encephalopathy, so I don’t have much hope for a mandate. But seeing players like Oshie and Karlsson take the initiative and wear protection of their own accord gives me faith that there are those in the sport who are willing to set an example for younger players and change the stigma around protecting oneself. Hopefully, the NHL will support them in those measures.

