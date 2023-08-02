Dear University of Michigan students and faculty,

On the afternoon of July 18, I opened an email from Steven L. Ceccio, the interim dean of the College of Engineering, vaguely reporting a “sexual assault in the Robotics Building.” I thought to myself, “Yet another one,” as I was reminded of something that happened to me last September.

I was sitting in the lobby of the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Building doing homework before office hours when I left to go to the bathroom, leaving my stuff in one of the booths. When I returned, a man had seated himself at the same booth and had his laptop out and his headphones on. There were other booths available, but he chose to sit at mine. A couple minutes later, I heard him giggling and I looked up.

He had his hand beneath the table and his hips were thrusting.

I wish I’d shouted out, screamed or said something, but I didn’t. I was disturbed and horrified but for some unknown reason couldn’t bring myself to make a scene.

I reported the incident the next day and it was labeled “sexual misconduct,” as he had not touched me. I had no idea who he was. The Equity, Civil Rights & Title IX Office reached out asking me if I needed time off of school (which I declined), but said nothing about identifying or following up on this guy. The public masturbator remained untouched (oh, sweet irony).

Did the EECS Building’s lobby have cameras? If yes, why did no one check them? If not, these sexual assault and misconduct cases regrettably demonstrate that our public spaces need additional security.

How many cases like mine has the University hidden from its students?

The University of Michigan’s refusal to track down and hold public masturbators, perpetrators of sexual assault and everyone throughout the school who dismisses, sidelines and commits microaggressions against people based on sex (a tale for another time) accountable normalizes and internalizes this behavior and allows sexual assault, discrimination and misconduct to fester and later contaminate our shared public spaces and workplace.

If the University truly cared about the wellbeing of its students, they would do something about these sexual assault cases. The online tutorials explaining consent and safe sex practices that we do at the beginning of the year are as useless as they are boring. Why is our disgraced former University President Mark Schlissel allowed to continue teaching after an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate? Why did it take 200 victims and 37 years to force the University of Michigan to act on Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse of patients? How is the Division of Public Safety & Security issuing a “crime alert” going to help anyone?

Why do these things keep happening and why isn’t the University stopping them?

As Tad DeLuca, a whistleblower on the Anderson case, said: “Michigan can go back to having a glossy block ‘M’ and look wonderful for the world, but the situation on campus is horrible.” Our school has failed multiple times to act on and to prevent sexual abuse, assault, misconduct and discrimination (I’m referencing the number of people, especially women, who transfer out of the College of Engineering). Until the University addresses its accountability problem, these problems will proliferate and the safety of students will deteriorate.

From,

A tired and angry electrical engineer

The author of this piece chose to remain anonymous.