Content warning: this article contains mentions of violence.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 — a Jewish holiday known as Shemini Atzeret — the world saw horrific news of the launch of an attack on Israel by Hamas, a group designated by the U.S. and other Western powers as a terrorist organization, leading to thousands of casualties and hundreds of kidnapped civilians. Following the attacks, dozens of news organizations began widely reporting on what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has deemed a “war” against Hamas, while terrifying images and videos of atrocities being committed against civilians began to circulate online.

However, at the University of Michigan, the Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter shared a statement from the U-M group Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) that refuted the notion that Israel was a victim. Rather, SAFE chose to portray these attacks as the brave resistance of the Palestinian people against a repressive apartheid state — under which they’ve suffered for decades — and placed the blame for the violence solely on the State of Israel. After this, YDSA asked readers to follow SAFE in order to “support the Liberation.” It must be unequivocally stated that the anger of those undergoing incredible suffering within Palestine is justified. However, a minutely nuanced situation is being actively trampled on in favor of retribution against innocent citizens of Israel for the policies of their government.

These attacks are not in the interest of the Palestinian people. They simply unify the government of Israel behind Netanyahu and the most hard-right Israeli governing coalition in history, who are currently joining forces to unleash “hell” — in the words of Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian — on trapped and helpless civilians. These attacks do not benefit the development of civil rights nor advance a durable solution within the region. Instead, they further a cycle of destructive and vindictive violence that serves only to perpetuate death and hatred across generations. These attacks do not further the agenda of a prosperous Palestinian state. Rather, it’s possible that by the end of this incursion, hopes of a stable state for the Palestinian people will be entirely in ruins, as we see Israel substantially reoccupying the Gaza Strip for the first time since they unilaterally withdrew in 2005.

Despite this, SAFE and other student groups still fail to even condemn a systematic murder campaign that has been declared to be the most lethal single attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. No one on this campus who has hopes for peace in the region should support the agenda of what is labeled by most Western nations as a terroristic, anti-semitic organization, and one that certainly does not represent the best interests of the Palestinian people, given that they haven’t held elections since 2006. Keep in mind that those perpetrating these attacks have initiated a campaign that has given Israel the justification it needs to launch a brutal counteroffensive. An IDF military campaign on this scale — with this level of multi-partisan support — could flatten Gaza with missile strikes, and see thousands of innocent caught in the crossfire. This is not a good day to be either an Israeli or a Palestinian. This past weekend is just another step away from peace.

To imply that the brutal and heinous killings of Palestinian men, women and children excuses the barbaric treatment and execution of Israeli men, women and children is morally reprehensible. In order for a conversation around the advancement of civil rights within the region to be had, there needs to be an agreement that organized murder is still, in fact, indefensible. Murder is not justice, nor will it contribute to the easing of tensions, regardless of which side of this discussion you fall on.

While we as a campus can’t correct the centuries of history within the region, we have a responsibility as students of a university that includes those on both sides of this conflict to honor a common respect and dignity for life. What SAFE calls “resistance rockets” have targeted civilian centers. SAFE has proclaimed that these acts of murder are just Palestinians exercising their “right to liberate and free themselves.” In fact, the statement by SAFE doesn’t mention Hamas by name even once, instead choosing to use general terms such as “the Palestinians in Gaza.”

In a situation where words must be chosen extremely carefully, conflating the crucial difference between the broader plight of the Palestinian people and the operations of Hamas carries significant consequences. The Palestinian people should in no circumstances be defined by the actions of a murderous regime, and utilizing vague terminology only furthers the potential for prejudice. One represents genuine aspirations for peace, while the other wants only death and destruction. Organizations such as SAFE should be clear that Hamas does not represent progress nor resistance, but only the rogue actions of those uninterested in a solution. Using terms such as “the Palestinians in Gaza” erroneously implies that this attack is the result of the struggles and the subsequent opinion of all Palestinians, rather than just a concentrated effort by Hamas. Whether intentionally or not, SAFE is dangerously and falsely shifting the blame for those killed in Israel onto the broader population of Palestine, rather than holding solely Hamas responsible.

Many students here on campus have friends and family who are within this region, and many of them are now feared dead, or will be by the end of this war. And, of course, many have multiple generations of family and friends who have suffered in this region for nearly a hundred years, so while anger and frustration are absolutely warranted, both vindictive action and imprecise speech do nothing towards seeking justice. Furthermore, we must not forget that compassion and restraint are not superfluous, but pragmatic tools. Common courtesy and an agreement that brutality and violence is not a solution is the backbone of any discussion. Any organization or group disagreeing with this is participating in a culture that lacks nuance and empathy. This exercise is callous and counterproductive in advancing a durable peace in the region.

Charles Keldsen is a Junior in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts.