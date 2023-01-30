Inherent to the modern college experience, University of Michigan students are among the millions of college-goers struggling to meet the financial burden of higher education. A survey in 2022 demonstrated that 68% of college students have a difficult time affording their education. A recent article in The Michigan Daily lists laundry fees as one of the hidden costs of college and their negative effects on health. When Vice President Kamala Harris visited campus two weeks ago, her sentiment that “we are in this together” was targeted toward climate policy and student activism. However, when it comes to dealing with the financial struggle of college, U-M students likely feel they are in it alone.

Fortunately, there are practices students can partake in that are affordable, healthy and climate-friendly. For instance, in response to the unexpected laundry costs not included in tuition, students can purchase drying racks to hang-dry clothing in their dorms, saving a dollar per load and reducing dryer emissions by nearly four pounds of carbon dioxide per cycle.

Another area where students can make an enormous impact is in their everyday food choices. A study found that a plant-based diet saves $746.46 per person per year. Whether it be opting for meat-free options in the dining halls or stocking dorm refrigerators with easy grab-and-go fruit and veggie snacks, switching to plant-based meals can save significant money. Not only is a plant-based diet cheaper, but it is also good for our health. Avoiding red meat in particular has been linked to many health benefits. Further, beef has the worst carbon footprint of any animal product, so skipping meat also diminishes greenhouse gas emissions. Pro tip as you shop for meatless options: individuals who shop with a grocery list are less likely to make impulsive, unplanned purchases, which puts more money in students’ wallets and reduces unnecessary food waste. Students can also check out the Maize & Blue Cupboard for additional grocery assistance.

Another great way for students to get outside and make some extra cash is in what many refer to as “Hippie Christmas,” the time of year when off-campus leases end and start within a period of 48 hours, forcing thousands of students to quickly move in and out. The result is thousands of pieces of furniture left on the side of the road. These items, some of which are in great condition, can be restored and resold with merely a Facebook Marketplace post.

In 2018, furniture and furnishings totaled 12.1 million tons of municipal solid waste in the United States, with a staggering 80% sent to landfills. Students can help decrease the burden on our landfills while making money or finding use in the items for themselves, potentially saving them the steep cost of buying new furniture of their own.

A final green habit to save money and enhance wellness is to get outdoors. Ann Arbor was named the second-best city in the Midwest for nature lovers. Students should gather their friends or individually spend time in nature in areas like the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum . The American Psychological Association emphasizes the link between time spent in nature and improved attention, decreased stress and elevated mood, all of which can promote educational and overall student wellness. Spending time in nature is also significantly cheaper than going to the movies, the mall or the bars.

The practices that financially helped me through college have now become a permanent part of my efforts to reduce my impact on our planet. I urge students to reflect on their own experiences to find sustainability efforts they financially, physically and mentally would benefit from.

This article was written in acknowledgment that the University resides on the ancestral, traditional and contemporary lands of the Anishinaabeg — The Three Fire Confederacy of the Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi Nations, as well as the Wyandot Nation.

Payge Barnard is an M.D. candidate in the Medical School and can be reached at payge.barnard@gmail.com.