We are soldiers: raised for war since birth. We, the ones sent into battle unprepared — no swords, no shields or armor — are soldiers. We suffer much bloodshed, completely surprised and untrained, all the while knowing that a couple cursive lines on an official piece of paper are all it takes to protect us. And as for you politicians and school administrators, as you keep arguing and debating, could you at least look us in the eyes and tell us how many need to look down the barrel of a gun before the barrel of your pen is filled with ink?

After we suffer significant casualties, we are told to go back to our lives, our stations, our classrooms with instructions that “all will be okay.” Well, let me ask you something, “leaders” of this country: Did you reassure Oxford students that they would be safe in their high school? Or better yet, after the torture they endured, did you reassure them they would be safe in college? Selfishly, in order to buy yourself more time to fill up your pen with ink, you probably reassured yourself by thinking that it couldn’t possibly happen to them twice… right?

Only, for some of those students who chose to attend Michigan State University, it did happen twice. What now? MSU students and other students across the country are being reassured by counselors and the public that they are “strong” — that they can persevere and everything will be okay. But truthfully, this reassurance means nothing. For some brilliant minds, the tax of war will be far too great and they will choose to leave school; others will graduate their alma maters and go on to graduate, law or medical school. Will they be reassured there too? Will they have to fear the war carrying over from high school, from undergrad and follow them to every academic institution thereafter?

We shouldn’t have to go into our classrooms at 8 a.m. on a Tuesday, right after a school shooting at our brother university, armed with only a lackluster response from administration. We had one, maybe even two, classes before the event was even addressed. If that wasn’t bad enough, we had to go through our Tuesday classes with our soldier’s glasses on, the lenses of which we are tired of wearing. With every student we look at, we are reminded that their faces, their souls, their loveliness could be gone because of the lack of consideration and care given to the students whose classrooms have been turned into a battlefield.

This isn’t a call to action, nor a solution for what needs to be done, but rather a showcase of our frustrations — our justified, righteous anger. We know that what we go through cannot be “alright;” we know who is responsible for our safety (or lack thereof) and we know we should never have been made soldiers in the first place. We see and we understand the ways in which war has poisoned our blood. So why should we continue fighting if safety is possible?

No more reassurance. No more fear. No more battles in our schools. Write and sign legislation, and do so quickly. If the federal government won’t, then we expect school administration to, including you, University President Santa Ono and University of Michigan directors and staff. Make the University and the Michigan Legislature make all universities and schools safe. Stop sending us to war. We are not, and do not deserve to be treated as, soldiers.

