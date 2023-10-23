Our father was the family’s first Wolverine. He was born and raised in the village of Kafr Sur, about 15 miles northeast of Tel Aviv. Although he grew up in extremely humble circumstances, in a one-room house shared with six siblings, he was a talented and motivated student. In 1986, he moved to Ann Arbor after being accepted into the University of Michigan’s chemistry Ph.D. program. In 1992, he became Dr. Salman Saadeh.

After our parents’ divorce, our father moved back to the Holy Land, eventually taking a position at the Islamic University of Gaza in the late ’90s. At that time, tensions between Israel and Palestine were much more stable, and Gaza was not yet under a blockade. You could drive from Gaza to Jerusalem. Over the years, conditions have deteriorated in Gaza. In 2007, a power conflict between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority resulted in Hamas seizing control of the entire Gaza Strip. In response to the seizure, Israel imposed a military and naval blockade on the 2 million residents of Gaza, tightly controlling the inflow of food, electricity, construction goods and, of course, people. Since 2007, Palestinians have not been able to leave the 25-mile-long by 6-mile-wide strip of land without an almost impossible-to-obtain permit. Most Gazans have never left this tiny strip of land, and it is likewise nearly impossible to get into the territory in the first place.

Last week, Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing more than 900 Israelis, many of them civilians. This horrendous attack sent shockwaves through Israel, the United States and the global community. The Israeli military response has led to significant destruction and devastation, harming civilians in Gaza the most. More than 2,800 Palestinians have already been killed, many of them children. Images and stories from Gaza and Israel are shocking in their inhumanity.

In addition to airstrikes, Israel has recently cut off access to food, water and electricity to Gaza — a sign of the degree of control Israel holds over the lives of Palestinians. Of the 2 million residents of Gaza, about 1 million of them are children. Because of Israel’s illegal collective punishment against Gaza, 1 million children are, in effect, being deprived of water and slowly starved to death. With no running water or sanitation, a human catastrophe is looming.

Palestinian children did not vote for Hamas.

Our sister in Gaza, who is in her last year of medical school, managed to send us a message several days ago.

“Thankfully, we have food for now, we are okay there,” she said. “Actually, we don’t have much of an appetite or desire to eat. But water is cut off and it will be a problem very soon. The bombing was so heavy in our neighborhood, we were forced to leave and are going to south Gaza.”

We have not heard from our family since.

The University of Michigan has countless collaborations and connections with Israel and many of its universities. In the Islamic tradition, there is a well-known teaching of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He said, “support your brothers, whether they are the oppressed or the oppressors.”

His companions replied, “oh Messenger, we understand how to support them if they are oppressed, but how do we support them if they are the oppressors?”

He replied, “by stopping them from their oppression.”

The University of Michigan has been an incredibly positive force in our lives, and we are proud of its tradition of greatness, principled leadership and integrity. We hope the University community can come together to support the rights of Israelis and Palestinians to live freely and equally, starting by expressing support for lifting the siege and blockade of Gaza and ending the collective punishment of those living in Gaza and the West Bank.

There are Wolverines in Palestine, too.

Yamaan Saadeh is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery and a 2010 LSA graduate. Omar Saadeh is a 2009 LSA graduate. Jumanah Saadeh is a 2019 School of Education graduate and a current MBA student in Ross.