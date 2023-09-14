As weekly flash floods of maize and blue return to State Street for another year of pilgrimages to the Big House, it’s abundantly clear that University of Michigan apparel acts as the unifying factor for Ann Arbor residents. Regardless of major, club, sport or even enrollment at the University of Michigan, a constant among the Ann Arbor community is our collective expression of pride through U-M apparel. Yet, hidden among the stitches of our block ‘M’ trademark is the irreconcilable fact that, because of the University’s $173.8 million contract with Nike, our apparel is made in sweatshops.

A 2021 Worker Rights Consortium investigation uncovered a wage-theft scheme by one of Nike’s supplier companies: Hong Seng Knitting. The WRC’s supplier database confirms the company has been manufacturing for Nike and the University of Michigan as recently as July 1, 2023. Located in Bangkok, Thailand, Hong Seng management coerced garment workers into signing predatory contracts that forced them into taking “voluntary” and “unpaid” leave during the COVID-19 pandemic. This move allowed the factory owners to evade Thai labor laws that would have required Hong Seng to pay workers more than $600,000 in wages at the time. More than three years later, these workers are still fighting this case of wage theft to regain the funds they’re owed, now inflated to $800,000 with interest, as per the WRC.

For years, Nike has claimed that its investigations by a contract monitoring firm commissioned by Nike found no wrongdoing at Hong Seng. It is no secret among the general public, and within the industry, that the sportswear giant has been uncooperative at best in upholding its supply chain standards.

The WRC report details how this wage theft scheme has been hostile and violent to garment workers. Not only is the global estimate of garment workers’ average wage an abysmal $200 per month, but an integral component of the global garment industry is migrant laborers, whose unique position in the supply chain makes them acutely vulnerable to discrimination. In combination with many experiencing racism and xenophobia, migrant workers’ visa statuses are often directly dependent on their employment. Employers will often utilize this reality to suppress wages, working conditions and union organizing.

One Myanma worker, Kyaw San Oo, discussed concerns about the factory withholding wages with other Hong Seng workers over Facebook Messenger. In retaliation, the factory management reported Kyaw San Oo to the police. In a country where treatment of migrant workers is often arbitrary and draconian, Kyaw San Oo was forced to flee the country with his wife — a Hong Seng worker as well — and their year-old child.

University President Santa Ono’s administration receives frequent reports detailing ongoing WRC cases and investigations concerning U-M supply chain ethics. Furthermore, a group of students reinvigorating the University’s United Students Against Sweatshops chapter delivered a letter to Ono’s office on March 9, demanding action from his administration on the human rights violations within the University’s contracted supply chain. USAS students even presented the details of Hong Seng’s wage theft directly to the President’s Advisory Committee on Labor Standards and Human Rights on April 7, 2023, a committee with direct reporting obligations to the president. Ono’s silence on the issue amidst the presence of this committee can only be attributed to conscious complicity.

It is past due that the Ono administration publicly denounce Nike’s actions on the basis of egregious violations of the University’s licensee code of conduct, and moves to cut the apparel contract unless Nike takes action immediately to pay back Hong Seng workers.

This situation is not unique to current U-M administrators — in fact, the University carries a precedent of action in responding to injustices within its supply chain. Beginning in 2011, the University’s then-licensee, Adidas, was at the forefront of a wage theft case regarding a supplier factory, PT Kizone. When the Indonesian garment manufacturer closed, laying off 2,800 workers, Adidas refused to pay the $1.8 million of severance to the now unemployed workers. After a multiyear campaign by USAS chapters, student organizing triggered public pressure from former University President Mary Sue Coleman and other universities, compelling Adidas to reach a settlement with the garment union representing PT Kizone workers.

The very independent monitoring source responsible for uncovering the injustice in Hong Seng, the WRC, was created as a direct result of student organizing during the anti-sweatshop movement. Students here at the University of Michigan were instrumental in making the University a founding member of the WRC.

If anything has been clear, it’s that U-M leaders don’t act unless we do. Nothing gets done without students organizing sustained pressure on our administrators. Despite Ono’s rhetorical commitments to tackling sustainability and climate justice, his short but compelling record on labor issues has aligned him closer to Nike corporate than the leader of one of the most distinguished public universities in the country. There is nothing sustainable about wage theft.

If you are old enough to remember Ono’s inauguration (a short six months ago) you might recall his inaugural address. In it, he confidently pronounced that “the world needs the University of Michigan more than ever.” In this sentiment, Ono and I could not agree more. The world doesn’t need universities to detain their graduate students, or to take them to court for striking, it needs the University of Michigan to confront the human rights violations at its doorstep. And it needs President Ono to be the visionary leader he keeps saying he wants to be.

Next time you see President Ono at a football game, ask him who he’s wearing.

Join the United Students Against Sweatshop campaign on campus at linktr.ee/usas_umich

Mark Tallents is an LSA junior and a co-founding member of UMich’s United Students Against Sweatshops chapter. He can be reached at tallents@umich.edu.