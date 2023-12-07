What is the greatest film of all time? That is the question that the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound magazine attempts to answer every 10 years, polling thousands of critics and directors. The 2022 iteration of the poll brought a major shakeup, as “Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles,” directed by Chantal Akerman, vaulted 35 spots to take the top position. The nearly three-and-a-half-hour-long feminist film carries major weight in academic and critical circles, but few people outside of these circles have seen or heard of “Jeanne Dielman.”

Of course, the result inevitably drew a polarized and politicized reaction. Many applauded the result as emblematic of a new inclusive and diverse sensibility in film canon while honoring an underlooked female director. Others were more vocal in their displeasure — complete with angry blog posts proclaiming the “death of film criticism.” Writer and director Paul Schrader praised the film, but criticized the overall poll for being a “distorted woke reappraisal.”

Rather than evaluating the merit of the ranking, the more important question is why do we emphasize arbitrary and subjective rankings in the first place? Any attempt to find the “greatest film” —or really the best of any form of anything else — is a very impractical endeavor and mostly boils down to personal preference. You might find “The Godfather” on more lists of the greatest films of all time than “Mean Girls,” but that does not necessarily make it any more legitimate of a favorite or best movie.

Ranking and sorting is not a new phenomenon — the Sight and Sound poll was created in 1952, for instance. Arguments about which novel fulfilled the unattainable status of the “Great American Novel,” which is the novel that somehow best represents the entirety of America, stretching back to the late 19th century. In the world of sports, the Associated Press poll of the top college football teams dates back nearly a century.

You can find a ranking for essentially anything on the internet nowadays. Take Buzzfeed’s ranking of the best fast food french fries or Rolling Stone’s ranking of the “Worst Decisions in Hollywood History.” The piece from Rolling Stone received criticism online for its confounding choices, such as listing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars above the “Twilight Zone” helicopter accident, in which failure to take safety precautions tragically led to three deaths. Rankings are only as useful as their methodology, which is often arbitrary.

Then again, there are useful aspects of rankings culture. “Best of” lists aggregate and dissect vast amounts of information into something easier to digest. In this way, it is not much different from other forms of criticism. Take, for example, a list of the best attractions at Disney World — this might be useful if you, like most people, do not have the time to wait in line at every ride to see for yourself.

The biggest problems come when ranked lists are used as a large factor in our decision-making process. Researchers at Duke University and Sungkyunkwan University found that people tend to spend an inordinate amount of attention on the top-ranked option while ignoring the possible advantages of other options. As a result, people can end up making worse decisions, prioritizing the title a list gives rather than the benefits of slightly lower-ranked options. Not only that, but the process of ranking is self-perpetuating, as rankings can influence future rankings. This can lead to negative outcomes, as the top-ranked option can keep its position for extended periods, even if there are more deserving alternatives.

The U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the top colleges in the United States draws strong reactions from students and administrators alike and informs much of the decision-making at universities. ​​Given that many students heavily rely on rankings for their college decision, universities recognize the importance of maintaining their high spots. After Vanderbilt University fell five spots in the most recent ranking, the university issued a statement bemoaning a “lack of rigor” in the rankings.

The list evaluates schools on weighted factors such as graduation rate, affordability and reputation. Attributes such as reputation among peers are weighted much more than affordability or economic mobility. Of course, the methodology behind the rankings is rather subjective — who is to say that one factor is any more important than another? Again, much of this boils down to what matters most to a person individually. If one were to value economic mobility and affordability rather than prestige, lesser-known schools like Baruch College would perform much better than the usual suspects — Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale University.

Schools have also made questionable decisions solely for ranking purposes. In 2022, Columbia University was caught misrepresenting admissions data to maintain its high rankings. Ultra-selective schools refuse to enlarge their class sizes to keep up with increased application volume to maintain their selectivity score on the U.S. News rankings. These developments are tangibly bad for students applying to colleges, and undermine the integrity of the rankings themselves. Not only have these developments made it harder for students to be admitted into these colleges, but they have generated a spectacle around the college admissions process.

While rankings and lists are a useful way to summarize and simplify vast amounts of information, it’s crucial to remember their inherent subjectivity and limitations. They often tend to ignore their own best outcome and the unique nuances of individual criteria, leading to distorted perspectives and decision-making pitfalls. Instead of relying solely on any ranking, people should use a more nuanced approach, evaluating any option through a personalized and holistic lens.

Hayden Buckfire is an Opinion Columnist who writes about American politics and culture. He can be reached at haybuck@umich.edu.