My least favorite part of every semester, without a doubt, has to be scheduling classes. Nothing frustrates me like watching the numbers go down as I fight for the few remaining spots in classes I need to graduate. Undoubtedly, the worst part of this debacle is scheduling corresponding discussion sections, which are often at odd times with limited spots.

Of the four discussion sections I’ve had in three semesters, three have been almost entirely fruitless, only providing some attendance points and a cursory review of lecture content. It is frustrating to have to accommodate for these sections to fit an already demanding schedule, knowing they will not ultimately benefit my class performance. Discussions that serve primarily as lecture-review need to be restructured, and some lecturers should consider completely eliminating them.

In a blog for undergraduate admissions at the University of Michigan, U-M alum Zane Harding explained discussion sections.

“Discussion sections are a great place to sharpen your knowledge and to ask individual questions,” Harding writes. “Discussion sections also give you a second instructor (the GSI) to lean on throughout a course in addition to your primary professor.”

Harding provided an example of how Econ 101 discussion sections meet to provide individualized help.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Kinesiology sophomore Gavin Bickner did not agree with the romantic depiction of discussion sections Harding gave.

“I didn’t go to Econ 101 discussion sections because they were optional, and I was doing well in the course without them,” Bickner said.

Although optional in Bickner’s case, discussion section attendance policies are not often communicated to students until after they work them into their schedule. Bickner believes that most lectures should not require mandatory discussion sections if they exist primarily as review.

“I think that the time reviewing in discussions could be spent in other ways,” Bickner told The Daily. “They can help you if you need help in the class, but they should not be mandatory if you don’t need them.”

Lectures can be ineffective by presenting too much information, easily losing students’ attention. Reviewing content in individualized learning sessions can certainly benefit students, especially if the content is being tested in the class. However, some discussions primarily consist of GSIs reading off of lecture slides about the content learned in class. This is the case in Polsci 111, Chem 130, Biology 171, History 322 and a large number of lectures many students have experienced. They’re lecture-review discussion sections, except most students are not paying as much attention the second time because they’ve already heard it.

There are instances where students leave lectures with questions, and they are able to get answers in discussions. Do you know where else those questions can be answered? Office hours.

Studies have shown that the most effective lecture-style courses are the ones that employ “active learning,” which is an instructional method that engages students with activities throughout the class period.

A meta-analysis done by Scott Freeman and his colleagues studied 225 teaching methods for STEM classes and found that active learning in lectures reduces failure rates and boosts exam scores by nearly 6%. Classes are using discussion sections to simulate active learning outside of lecture, but these lecture-review discussions fail to engage students.

Repeating the same content from the past two Polsci 111 lectures in a shortened PowerPoint was not “active learning” for me. Waiting for my GSI to give me the answers to my Chem 130 weekly quiz had nothing to do with my performance in the class. While some lectures at the University use active learning through iClicker and small group activities, many still do not. Employing more active learning methods throughout lectures would help engage students more, improving their scores and making them more invested in the class. This would help students and eliminate the need for discussion sections that primarily serve as review.

Eager and accessible GSIs improve the student experience in many cases. These designated graduate students who are familiar with the class content are often easier to approach than a lecturer, and they provide a wider range of availability where students can receive help. GSIs can be beneficial for lectures, but they do not need to host discussion sections that professors use to incentivize attendance.

An alternative would be to keep GSIs and their office hours, but have them host optional discussions that students do not have to reserve a seat in. The primary issue with the lecture-review discussions is having to account for them when scheduling. Professors can offer students extra credit for attending to encourage struggling students to seek individualized help, but they should eliminate scheduling these non-active sections, if they aren’t benefiting many students and are primarily review sessions.

Student success is not contingent on mandatory attendance in lectures. If a lecturer is effective in teaching their content and a student is enthusiastic and willing enough to engage with the content, there shouldn’t be a need to incentivize attendance.

There are debates about whether or not attendance should be mandatory for classes for college students. Research has found benefits to both sides. When attendance is required, and students receive a grade for their attendance, simply showing up to class can contribute to improving a student’s grade. In most mandatory discussion sections at the University, attendance is part of your grade, and showing up to class is an easy way to get some guaranteed percentage points.

There are certainly some classes that do discussions well and deserve to keep them, but that is not the case for all of them. If the purpose of a discussion is just to review or provide answers to a quiz, then it is not necessary. Provide students with multiple attempts to complete these quizzes, and take attendance in the lecture if it’s really that important to you.

Students should not be required to schedule discussion sections for lectures that just serve as review. If the point of the discussion is to expand on the lecture topic, or even provide opportunities for students to engage with the class material outside of lecture through, for example, visiting museums and archives dedicated to that period, they add little to a world-class education. Not every discussion section is useless. It is rather the ones that truly do not benefit most students, and could be restructured to still provide help if needed without the headache of scheduling, that should be eliminated. Scheduling is painful enough; let’s give our students a break and opportunities to either take more classes, or schedule a Friday off when they get the chance.

Lara Tinawi is an Opinion Columnist writing about campus culture and her everyday musings. She can be reached at ltinawi@umich.edu.