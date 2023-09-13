As a kid, I spent my summers running through the woods, kayaking pristine rivers and picking Petoskey stones off the sandy shores of Lake Michigan. With 5 a.m. sunrises and 10 p.m. sunsets, Northern Michigan is the perfect place to spend the summer. To me, it has always been a land of enchantment and the place I’m lucky to call home. However, on recent visits back to the town I grew up in, I was greeted by a startling metamorphosis. The quiet, rustic charm of Northern Michigan is subtly being replaced with an opulent, Hamptons-esque allure, causing me to wonder if we’re trading our unique charm for the flash and prestige of the East Coast.

Now, don’t get me wrong: economic growth, tourism and cultural infusion are undoubtedly beneficial. My hometown of Traverse City, dubbed the “Cherry Capital of the World,” and the villages in the Grand Traverse County are no strangers to the ebb and flow of the seasons. While winter offers its frozen beauty — with ice-covered lakes and snow-tipped trees — it’s the embrace of summer that breathes life into the local economy, mainly via tourism. Traverse City comes alive during the summer, attracting thousands of tourists. Aptly known as “fudgies” to the locals, these visitors flock to enjoy the region’s beaches, dunes, vineyards and festivals bringing not only their enthusiasm, but also their wallets.

According to MLive, Traverse City’s tourism sector brings in $1.3 billion per year and creates more than 8,500 jobs. Accommodations, restaurants, shops and attractions benefit from this influx, generating significant revenue during these months. For many local businesses, the income from summer sustains them throughout the placid remainder of the year. Yet, amid these benefits, I fear we may lose something far more valuable: our authentic identity.

On my most recent trip back, I noticed that the low-key mom-and-pop stores, with their hand-painted signs and creaky wooden floors, were gradually being edged out by chic boutiques and high-end eateries. Just this summer, Lululemon decided to make its mark in Northern Michigan, opening a permanent location right in downtown Traverse City. Waterfront properties, once the domain of generations-old family cabins, are now dotted with grandiose modern homes. While these developments aren’t inherently bad, they mark a distinct shift in the region.

As popularity soars, you can find hints of Northern Michigan cropping up in places all over the U.S. The spread might not be evident to the naked eye — you won’t find a New York coffee shop advertising “Traverse City Cherry Lattes” or “Mackinac Island Fudge Mochas” as a summer special — but for those of us who live here, they may as well.

Take Ann Arbor, for example. Traverse City is home to a popular lifestyle brand called M22, named after the stretch of lakeshore highway located in Leelanau County. On campus, I can hardly go a single day without seeing someone wearing one of the company’s signature sweatshirts boasting the M22 street sign logo. Although it’s nice to see reminders of home while I’m at school, part of me can’t help being bitter at the fact that most of my peers don’t even know that the logo on their hoodies comes from a street sign. It’s like when everyone finds out about your secret study spot in the library, and suddenly it’s not so secret or quiet anymore. It’s frustrating.

Not all that long ago the Hamptons went through a similar transition. Although now a summertime magnet for socialites, celebrities and stock brokers looking to escape the city, the area was once characterized by small fishing villages, not dissimilar to many Northern Michigan towns. It wasn’t until the construction of the Long Island Railroad in 1870 that the ways of tourism really took off. Now the group of towns is known less for its natural charm and more for its booming social scene and impressive real estate.

Northern Michigan’s allure has always stemmed from its untouched beauty and understated elegance. It’s a place where families come for an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life to reconnect with nature and with each other. The towering sand dunes, dense pine forests and crystal-clear waters offer an experience that can’t be found elsewhere. But as real estate prices soar and the region attracts a more affluent crowd, I worry that we’re slowly becoming a midwestern version of the Hamptons. With recognition in popular magazines such as Vogue and Architectural Digest, this treasured region faces a paradox: The very charm that draws people in may be the thing we lose.

One could argue that such widespread emulation is the sincerest form of flattery. After all, it’s evidence that Northern Michigan’s special cultural and natural phenomena are resonating with a national audience. The area’s essence seems to have become associated with a particular kind of wholesome, rustic charm that people everywhere are eager to embrace. But there’s a flip side to this coin. There’s a risk that the genuine spirit of Northern Michigan becomes diluted. Its distinctiveness may fade if what makes it special is commodified and replicated endlessly across the country. Yes, elements of its culture can be shared and celebrated, but when these elements are transplanted without context, they risk becoming mere caricatures.

With this transformation, comes a more profound concern about accessibility. As Northern Michigan gains its high-profile reputation, will it remain accessible to its longtime residents and the average Midwestern family? Or will it become an exclusive retreat for the wealthy? It’s key that we strike a balance. We shouldn’t have to stifle growth or discourage newcomers to maintain our identity. However, it’s crucial to proceed with awareness, ensuring that in our pursuit of growth, we don’t lose the essence of what makes Northern Michigan so special.

Téa Santoro is an Opinion Columnist who writes about college culture and student life. She can be reached at aristea@umich.edu.